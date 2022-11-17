Read full article on original website
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
NFL world reacts to huge Dallas Cowboys news
The Dallas Cowboys are looking to get back on track during this week’s game against the first-place Minnesota Vikings after suffering a 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon. And it looks like the team will be closer to full strength this week. During his press conference on Friday afternoon, Cowboys Read more... The post NFL world reacts to huge Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Aaron Rodgers Was Not Happy When a Titans Player Maybe Faked an Injury to Slow Down the Packers
VIDEO: Aaron Rodgers yelling about a fake injury.
Antonio Brown Has Blunt Message For Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers
A season of struggles for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers continued on Thursday Night Football. The Packers lost 27-17 to the Tennessee Titans to fall to 4-7 on the season. Rodgers, in particular, struggled during the loss. He threw two touchdowns but averaged just 5.8 yards per attempt, ...
College football world reacts to brutal injury to Heisman favorite
The No.5 ranked Tennessee Volunteers have been led by senior quarterback Hendon Hooker all season. Unfortunately, the star quarterback suffered what looks to be a serious knee injury in their matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday. The injury occurred in the fourth quarter on a designed option play for Hooker. While running the Read more... The post College football world reacts to brutal injury to Heisman favorite appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys Get Boost before Showdown with Vikings
If the Dallas Cowboys (6-3) desire an NFC East crown, they cannot afford to lose at the Minnesota Vikings (8-1) in Week 11. To be sure, win, lose, or draw, the Cowboys will be in a commanding spot to reach the playoffs, possessing a 93% probability of reaching the January tournament through Week 10, per FiveThirtyEight.com. They’re going to be fine.
3 Things Vikings Fans Would Love to See Against the Cowboys
One has to think that Vikings fans are feeling pretty good right about now. Following the decision to move on from Rick Spielman & Mike Zimmer in favor of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah & Kevin O’Connell, many believed that the team would improve by a decent amount. Nevertheless, very few could have predicted an 8-1 start.
Odell Beckham Jr. Again Hints At Signing With New York Giants
The Odell Beckham Jr. watch is now in full effect in the NFL. The former Pro Bowler was recently given a clean bill of health and received a full clearance to return to football activities after tearing his ACL during the Super Bowl while playing for the Los Angeles Rams. Plenty of teams have been interested in signing him, including the New York Giants.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
NFL Predictions Week 11: Eagles @ Colts, Cowboys @ Vikings, Chiefs @ Chargers
Will the Philadelphia Eagles bounce back from suffering their first defeat of the season last week? Can the Minnesota Vikings keep their winning streak going against the Dallas Cowboys? And will Patrick Mahomes deliver some more magic as the Kansas City Chiefs face AFC West rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers?
Aaron Rodgers issues stern challenge to Packers after dropping to 4-7
With the Green Bay Packers dropping to 4-7 after Thursday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans, Aaron Rodgers knows very well they no longer have any room for mistakes. The Packers have only six games left this 2022 season, and with their current record, they need to win their remaining matches to have a chance to make it to the playoffs. Rodgers believes they have the talent to do so, but the question is whether they can tap that potential they have to stage a massive turnaround.
Former NFL Star Calls For Packers To Trade Aaron Rodgers
The Green Bay Packers created a glimmer of hope for the 2022 season with their come-from-behind victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10. It gave them some positive momentum heading into their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Tennessee Titans to kick off Week 11, but that glimmer of hope has dimmed once again.
The Lions had a perfect response to the Buffalo Bills moving Sunday’s game to Detroit due to snow
As you’ve probably already heard, the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns are both headed to Detroit this weekend after the NFL moved Sunday’s game out of the path of a historic lake effect snowstorm, depriving us of perhaps the single greatest snow game in NFL history. If early returns are any indication, however, they made the only decision they possibly could have.
Here’s why the Bills aren’t playing in Buffalo on Sunday (photos)
The Buffalo Bills posted photos of the current situation at Highmark Stadium on Friday afternoon and the snow has certainly arrived in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills’ Week 11 home game has been moved to Detroit’s Ford Field on Sunday because of the inclement weather and the effect it’s having on the region. Some areas in Western New York have already received 40 inches of snow, including Hamburg, a town close to the stadium.
Bills Are Expected To Fly Out Of Buffalo Today - There's 1 Problem
Western New York has been slammed by one of the largest snow storms in recent memory. Before this storm even made landfall, the NFL relocated this weekend's game between the Bills and Browns from Buffalo to Detroit. The NFL made the right call relocating Sunday's game. Orchard Park, the home...
Texans AFC South News: Titans Coach Todd Downing Arrested After Win at Packers
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested and charged in Williamson County, TN. Thursday for DUI and speeding, per the Williamson County Sheriff's Department and confirmation from NFL Network. The report states that Downing posted bond at 7 a.m. CT. The Titans, an AFC South division rival of the...
NFL world reacts to awesome Derrick Henry trick play
Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry has been known as undoubtedly one of the most dangerous offensive weapons in the NFL. He showed that off in an extremely unconventional way with a great trick play on Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers. The play occurred in the third quarter on an impressive drive Read more... The post NFL world reacts to awesome Derrick Henry trick play appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur Following Loss to Titans
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur discusses Thursday night's loss to the Tennessee Titans.
Matt LaFleur gets brutally honest about Packers’ shaky status after getting torched by Derrick Henry, Titans
The danger of missing the 2022 NFL playoffs is very real for the Green Bay Packers. It just got even more serious after they lost to the Tennesee Titans at home Thursday night to the tune of a 27-17 score. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur sounded despondent following the Packers’ loss, seemingly struggling to put into words the pain of absorbing another loss in a challenging and growingly underwhelming campaign for Green Bay.
Tennessee Titans roll past Green Bay Packers with 27-17 road win
GREEN BAY, Wis. − The Tennessee Titans continue to do their thing as well as any team in football. The Titans took down the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Thursday from Lambeau Field. Tennessee's defense held Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his offense to fewer than 300 yards and below 5 yards per play, stopping the Packers four times to hold onto a two-score fourth-quarter lead.
NFL world reacts to wild Vikings stat after Packers’ TNF loss
The Minnesota Vikings have been far and away the best team in the NFC North this season, with the rest of the teams in the division well below .500 on the year. Things are going great in Minnesota, with an 8-1 record on the season thus far, and their dominance could translate to a very Read more... The post NFL world reacts to wild Vikings stat after Packers’ TNF loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
