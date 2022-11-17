ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

Rolex Has Quietly Appointed Swiss Businessman Nicolas Brunschwig as Chairman

By Rachel Cormack
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CVgFV_0jEZFK9000

It appears it’s a time of change at Rolex .

The Swiss watchmaker has named Nicolas Brunschwig as chairman of Rolex SA in Geneva and its umbrella organization Rolex Holding SA, according to Bloomberg .

The appointment was actually made back in August but has been kept largely under wraps in typical Rolex fashion. Controlled by a private foundation created by late founder Hans Wilsdorf, the world’s best-known watch brand ironically often tends to be shrouded in secrecy from a business perspective. However, Rolex confirmed the switch-up and a corporate registry filing on Thursday. Swiss newspaper Handelszeitung earlier reported the move.

Brunschwig is the heir of the Geneva family that founded Bon Génie in Switzerland in 1891, which later evolved into the luxury department store chain Bongénie-Grieder. The 63-year-old exec has been on Rolex’s board since 2016 and was previously a trustee of the Hans Wilsdorf Foundation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nibmw_0jEZFK9000
The new Rolex Oyster Perpetual Air-King.

Brunschwig takes the reins from Bertrand Gros. The 72-year-old former attorney resigned last July after a 15-year tenure and was instrumental in shaping Rolex into the multibillion-dollar juggernaut it is today. Most notably, Gros named Jean-Frédéric Dufour as CEO of Rolex in 2015.

Suffice it to say, Brunschwig has some pretty big shoes to fill. His long-standing relationship with Rolex should put him in good stead, though. He’s also a decade younger than his predecessor and may come with new ideas and revived energy.

Not that Rolex needs any help on that front, of course. The undisputed hing of horology has a market share of close to 30 percent. It produces roughly 1 million watches every year and generates about $8.4 billion in annual sales, according to Morgan Stanley. Its watches have been increasingly tough to snag at retail and secondary market prices are often off-the-charts, which only adds to the brand’s hype. The watchmaker’s marketing élan, design consistency, financial independence and selective scarcity continue to ensure its unrivaled success among watch brands.

Brunschwig’s biggest challenge may be fending off more requests from friends (and those eager to make his acquaintance) jockeying to get access to the latest Rolex release.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

This $13 Million Mansion-Sized Cabin in Nevada Is the Ultimate Lake Tahoe Escape

Buyers in Carson City, Nevada have all the benefits of the Tahoe, California lifestyle but without the California taxes.  Especially since the pandemic, the Tahoe market has boomed thanks to Lake Tahoe’s unique location on the California and Nevada borders. Many ultra-high-net-worth individuals take advantage of this location by residing in Nevada—in areas like Carson City or even Reno—to reap the tax benefits like no income, social security, estate taxes and low property taxes. Clear Creek Tahoe, a mountain and golf community, is just one example of this. While many homes are in the process of being built, this four-bedroom, $12.95...
CARSON CITY, NV
Robb Report

This Award-Winning $13 Million Hillside Mansion ‘Floats’ Above Los Angeles to Offer Epic Views of the City

If you’re in the market for a modernist mansion with epic views, head for the Hollywood Hills.  A Los Angeles estate that formerly belonged to fashion designer Randolph Duke just listed for $13 million, and with it comes panoramic vistas that stretch all the way out to the Pacific Ocean. Reimagined by LA-based firm XTEN Architecture in 2004, the cantilevered home is built into a sloping hillside and seems to float above the city. The eye-catching abode even won the American Institute of Architects award for best residential design in 2007. Altogether, the contemporary stunner offers three bedrooms and four bathrooms across its 4,580...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

Disney Just Bought the World’s 7th-Largest Cruise Ship, the 1,122-Foot ‘Global Dream’

Disney just bought a ship as big as one of its blockbuster movies. The entertainment conglomerate announced earlier this week that it had purchased Global Dream, the sister ship of what was expected to be the world’s largest cruise ship before it was scrapped because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Disney will now finish building the infamous boat’s sibling, with a goal of completing construction by 2025. Global Dream has been sitting unfinished at the former MV Werften shipyard in Germany since the shipbuilder filed for bankruptcy earlier this year because of the pandemic. Disney plans to work with another of the country’s...
Robb Report

Estée Lauder Is Set to Buy Tom Ford for $2.8 Billion, According to Reports

Tom Ford (the brand) may have finally found its new owner. Cosmetics company Estée Lauder has succeeded in the auction to buy the fashion heavyweight’s namesake business in a deal valued at roughly $2.8 billion, sources have told The Wall Street Journal. The sale has been highly anticipated since August, when Ford made headlines for teaming up with Goldman Sachs to create a valuation of his namesake company. Estée Lauder quickly became a front-runner in the race. Gucci’s parent company, and Ford’s former employer, Kering later entered advanced talks for the sale, but those don’t seem to have panned out. The deal...
Robb Report

The 19 Best Eye Creams to Tackle Dark Circles, Wrinkles, Dry Skin and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission. The skin around your eyes is much thinner and more fragile than everywhere else on your face. This is why you see so many products targeting the area, and the best under eye products for men are highly concentrated serums and creams designed to preserve the firmness and density of this delicate layer. These creams target the common concerns we all experience, including: Dark Circles: Caused by the thinning of the skin and the resulting translucence that showcases the blood...
Robb Report

You Can Now Buy Pre-Owned Rolex, Cartier and Audemars Piguet Watches at Select Nordstrom Stores

Following the success of their 2021 partnership, Watchfinder & Co. and Nordstrom are bringing vintage and pre-owned watch offerings to the retailer’s stores.  On Friday, the UK-based timepiece reseller announced that it will expand the partnership with a new permanent shop-in-shop at Nordstrom’s New York City flagship. Watches from brands like Cartier, Rolex and Audemars Piguet will also be available at seasonal pop-ups opening in the retailer’s Scottsdale, Arizona and La Jolla, California locations. (The Watchfinder pop-up at one Seattle location is now a permanent installation.) Set on the second floor of Nordstrom New York, you’ll find the Watchfinder shop-in-shop situated alongside...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Robb Report

Watch: This Turtle-Shaped 1,800-Foot Terayacht Doubles as a Floating City for 60,000 People

Leave it to Lazzarini Design Studio to conceive a turtle-shaped vessel big enough to house an entire city. The disruptive Italian firm, known for designing flying superyachts, futuristic seaports and the like, has just unveiled a humongous “terayacht” concept with the capacity to accommodate thousands upon thousands of seafarers. Pangeos is named in honor of the Pangea supercontinent that existed millions of years ago during the late Paleozoic and early Mesozoic eras. Like its namesake, it would cover a fair share of the ocean, too. The behemoth measures 1,800 feet in total length and 2,000 feet at its widest point in the...
Robb Report

This Incredibly Rare Hermès Kelly Made From Himalaya Crocodile Is Up for Grabs at Sotheby’s

Hermès collectors, take note: Sotheby’s is currently hosting a private sale of an extremely rare Kelly handbag. The coveted accessory is made from the house’s highly exclusive Himalaya leather, a hand-painted crocodile with a pattern reminiscent of the snow-capped mountain range. The bag sports 18-karat white-gold hardware with a lock and clasp set with 258 diamonds. The bag is considered one of the rarest in the world from the prestigious French fashion house. Because of this, it’s become the ultimate status symbol and has been seen on the arms of well-known collectors including Kylie and Kris Jenner. “Countless variations...
Robb Report

This Mondrian Painting Just Sold for a Record $51 Million

On Monday evening, two back-to-back modern-art evening sales at Sotheby’s brought in a collective $391.2 million. Even though the transactions surpassed the house’s estimate of $318 million, they failed to build on the momentum that began last week when Christie’s kicked off the fall auction season in New York with a bang. The company had offered the late tech mogul Paul G. Allen’s, which raked in a staggering $1.5 billion with fees—the highest sum ever reached for a public single-owner sale. Still, the Sotheby’s auctions minted a new record for Piet Mondrian, with one of his paintings selling for $51 million. Two historic...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Christie’s Is Selling Another Rare Pink Diamond Next Month. This One Could Fetch Up to $35 Million.

Another day, another pink diamond up for grabs. Just in time for Christie’s Magnificent Jewels event next month, jewelry fans now will have a chance to snag an impressive 13.15-carat fancy vivid pink diamond ring at auction. A stone of this kind is rare among gems due to its bright hue and size—less than 10 percent of pink diamonds weigh more than one-fifth of a carat. Its estimated value ranges from $25 million to 35 million.  This gorgeous offering comes on the heels of the auction house’s whooping 19-carat Fortune Pink diamond, which was purchased for nearly $29 million earlier this...
Robb Report

This New 28-Foot Landing Craft Can Chauffeur Your Range Rover Across the High Seas

Roam has labeled its newest model a rugged out-and-out utility vessel. Coincidentally, the catamaran can also carry your preferred sports-utility vehicle across the seas. Featuring naval architecture by Argo Navis, the new Roam Landing Craft spans 28 feet from tip to tail and can be used to transport toys, tenders or your favorite Range Rover from ship to shore. You could even use it to chauffeur your guests between the mothership and the mainland. It may not be the most stylish yacht on the market, but it certainly sounds like one of the most practical. The multihull has a draft of just...
Robb Report

A One-Off Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Helped Raise $1.1 Million For Charity

An Audemars Piguet Royal Oak is one of the most coveted watches on the market, and this one-of-a-kind model certainly made a splash at this nonprofit’s latest auction. The One Drop Foundation celebrated its 15th anniversary last weekend with La Cuvée One Drop 2022, an event in Las Vegas benefitting its critical mission of ensuring sustainable access to safe water for the world’s most vulnerable communities. The festivities kicked off with a gastronomic dinner designed by the team of Rivea by Alain Ducasse followed by an exciting performance from Cirque du Soleil—as well as an exclusive auction featuring a one-off timepiece...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Robb Report

A Castle-Like LA Manse Once Owned by the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea Just Listed for $9.8 Million

From a futuristic Richard Neutra compound in La Crescenta to a tropic-themed Malibu cottage, the Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea has racked up quite the real estate portfolio. Now, another one of his former California properties has hit the market and it’s chock full of Art Nouveau style and the musician’s personal flair.  Nicknamed The Castle, the striking two-acre spread is nestled in the hills of the Los Feliz neighborhood. Originally designed in the ‘20s by Angelus Temple architect A.F. Leicht, the Los Angeles abode comprises four bedrooms, four bathrooms and roughly 5,600 square feet of living space. Michael Balzary (aka Flea) bought the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

With a Top Speed of 256 MPH, the Rimac Nevera Is Officially the World’s Fastest Production EV

The Rimac Nevera just earned itself another spot in the record books. The Croatian marque’s first model, which is was already the world’s fastest-accelerating car, is now officially the fastest production EV as well. The battery-powered hypercar earned its latest distinction after hitting a top speed of 256 mph on a recent run in Germany. The Nevera set the new standard for EVs at the Automotive Testing Papenburg, a test track specifically chosen for the attempt because of its 2.9-mile-long straightaways. The record was set in a completely unmodified version of the Nevera piloted by Rimac’s chief test and development driver, Miro...
Robb Report

Taste Test: Heaven Hill’s New Rye Is a Craft-Whiskey Experiment That Actually Delivers

In today’s whiskey world, there are two main lanes—big corporate distilleries and craft. Sometimes the lines are crossed, like when a craft operation is acquired by one of the giants but continues production relatively unfettered. And sometimes the industry giants dip their toes into the world of small-scale, experimental distillation, as is the case with this new rye whiskey from Heaven Hill. It’s not like these terms haven’t been used before by the big boys and girls—the James B. Beam Distilling Co. (home of Jim Beam) opened its “craft” distillery a year ago, the Fred B. Noe Distillery, named after Beam’s...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Robb Report

12 Outstanding Wines to Serve at Your Thanksgiving Feast

Thanks to the many people at the table and wide variety of foods and flavors served, Thanksgiving is a difficult holiday to perfectly pair wine. We like to start off with bubbles and end on a sweet note, but during appetizers and the main event it can be best to place a couple of different whites and reds on the table and let everyone drink the ones that most appeal to their palate. Turkey, vegetables and all the carbs on the table go well with white wines and low tannin reds. The best wines for Thanksgiving vary. Chardonnay, whether new or...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

Nick Kokonas Is Leaving Tock, the Groundbreaking Restaurant Reservation Platform He Founded

The game-changing reservation platform Tock is undergoing a leadership shuffle. Company founder Nick Kokonas will leave at the beginning of the new year, Eater Chicago reported on Friday morning. Matthew Tucker, an alum of the online ordering platform Olo, will take over as the head of the company, Tock said in a news release. When Kokonas started Tock in 2014, it was a way to help fine-dining establishments manage reservations and cut down on no-shows. The platform allowed diners to pre-pay for meals at restaurants like the Michelin three-star Alinea, which Kokonas founded with the chef Grant Achatz. As the site evolved,...
Robb Report

Led by Basquiat and Modigliani, Christie’s Contemporary Art Sales Rake in $422 Million

Christie’s raked in $421.9 million (with fees) on Thursday night with the third iteration of its back-to-back 20th and 21st century evening sales in New York. The sales, which brought a whopping total of 104 works to the auction block, were a source of considerable anticipation to the collective art world after a Christie’s auction last week dedicated to works from Microsoft cofounder Paul G. Allen’s collection fetched a collective $1.5 billion with fees. When the sales that followed packed a significantly weaker punch, many looked to the 20/21 sales for the the true state of the art market. Bidding from both the phones and the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Robb Report

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy