Fans, Twitter React to Qatar's Opening Loss at World Cup Vs. Ecuador
Soccer fans rejoiced on Sunday with the start of the 2022 World Cup. Well, unless they were rooting for the host nation. With a 2-0 loss to Ecuador, Qatar became the first World Cup host to lose its opening match. Based on reactions from the stadium and online, people weren’t feeling terribly sorry for the home team.
Which Country Has Won the Most World Cups?
One of the most prestigious trophies in all of sports will be up for grabs in Qatar this year. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is on the horizon and soon, 32 teams from around the globe will be competing for the chance to lift the infamous trophy in December. Let’s...
Empty seats tell story as Qatar World Cup party falls flat
Thousands of empty seats told the sad story as Qatar's long-awaited World Cup debut ended in a bad case of stage fright on Sunday. "I don't think it will be like other World Cups," he said.
VAR Overturns First Goal of 2022 World Cup by Ecuador
Ecuador forward Enner Valencia appeared to score on a header just two minutes into the 2022 World Cup before it was overturned by VAR technology. The first goal of the tournament had Ecuador fans in Al Bayt Stadium up on their feet after the goal was impressively assisted by defender Fexlis Torres with an overhead hit.
World Cup 2022 schedule – how to watch, groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets, dates
The World Cup 2022 schedule is locked in and there is so much to look forward to ahead of the tournament in Qatar in November and December, as it is officially underway!. From the USMNT facing England the day after Thanksgiving to Mexico and Argentina squaring off in the group stages, Spain facing Germany, and Belgium vs Canada, there are plenty of intriguing games in the opening round.
Ecuador's Enner Valencia Nets Second Goal of First Half Vs. Qatar
Enner Valencia has officially joined the 2022 World Cup Golden Boot discussion. The Ecuadorian forward scored his second goal of the tournament in the 31st minute. Angelo Preciado sent in a cross and Valencia did the rest with a header past Qatari goalkeeper Saad Al-Sheeb. Valencia’s first goal came in...
Mexico vs Poland: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Mexico will kick off its 2022 World Cup campaign against Robert Lewandowski, Piotr Zielinski and Poland on Tuesday at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar. Gerardo “Tata” Martino’s side qualified by finishing 2nd in CONCACAF (one place and three points above the USMNT), as they get set to compete in their 8th straight World Cup.
