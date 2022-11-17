ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
The Independent

Qatar opens the World Cup with a message of inclusion

Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman extended one yellow-gloved hand to a FIFA World Cup ambassador suffering from a rare spinal disorder in an image meant to represent inclusion in a country facing international criticism over its human rights record.It wasn't the biggest moment of Sunday's seven-act World Cup opening ceremony ahead of the match between host country Qatar and Ecuador. The largest cheers were reserved for the Mideast and African leaders watching from their luxury suites in Bedouin-tent inspired Al Bayt Stadium.In fact, it was Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani who drew a thunderous applause in a short speech...
theScore

What does Qatar's dark World Cup legacy mean for the future of soccer?

Before the boom, the long stretch of dusty coastline north of Doha - a straight, 235-mile shot west across the water from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates - was a place where people could escape the crowds, strolling with their dogs or simply absorbing a peace that was increasingly hard to find in Qatar's capital.
The Atlantic

The Qatar World Cup Exposes Soccer’s Shame

Qatar hosting the soccer World Cup is like Donald Trump becoming president of the United States. It should not have happened, but the very fact that it has only exposes how bad things have become. Once this famous old tournament kicks off in Doha tomorrow, the fact that it did can never be unwound: Qatar will forever have been the host of the 22nd FIFA World Cup, the greatest absurdity in the history of the sport.
ktalnews.com

World Cup dismay for Qatar as Ecuador wins opening game

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — The large swathes of empty seats in the second half summed up the Qatar soccer team’s disappointing start to its first ever World Cup. The night started with more than 67,000 mostly Qatari fans filling the cavernous Al Bayt Stadium, enjoying an opening ceremony that showcased the tiny Arab emirate to a global audience 12 years after winning the right to host soccer’s biggest event.
NBC Sports

Fans, Twitter React to Qatar's Opening Loss at World Cup Vs. Ecuador

Soccer fans rejoiced on Sunday with the start of the 2022 World Cup. Well, unless they were rooting for the host nation. With a 2-0 loss to Ecuador, Qatar became the first World Cup host to lose its opening match. Based on reactions from the stadium and online, people weren’t feeling terribly sorry for the home team.
France 24

From refugee camps to the World Cup: Africa-born Aussies relish France clash

Australia’s Awer Mabil, Thomas Deng and Garang Kuol were each born to refugee parents from war-torn South Sudan. On Tuesday, the trio of Socceroos will step onto a World Cup pitch for the first time to take on defending champions France, a nation that has built much of its recent football success on players of African descent.
TODAY.com

Qatar bans alcohol from soccer World Cup stadiums

Around 48 hours before the soccer World Cup kicks off, FIFA officials made the shocking announcement Friday that Qatar is banning alcohol sales from its stadium perimeters. The sport’s troubled international governing body said in a tweet that the decision had been made “following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA.”
The Guardian

The damned World Cup kicks off and Qatar is not in any mood to apologise

Unfurl the faded summer bunting. Crank the thermostat up half a notch. Bask in the yellowy glow from that rectangular screen in the corner of the room. The most divisive, brutal, mindbogglingly corrupt sporting event of the modern age is now upon us. It is time, finally, to Discover Amazing, as the Qatar 2022 Fifa men’s World Cup repeatedly urges the passing traffic on the endless hoardings and fences ringing this city of light and sheer surfaces.
Post Register

Qatar's World Cup opener shows its reemergence after boycott

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Qatar opened the Middle East’s first World Cup on Sunday with its ruler sitting next to the leaders of two Arab countries that only a year and a half earlier had been part of a boycott trying to bring the energy-rich nation to its knees.
NBC Sports

Countries With Longest World Cup Droughts Ahead of Qatar 2022

The 2022 World Cup field is full of surprises and shake ups. The 32-country field is set, for possibly the last time, as the 2026 World Cup is set to expand to include 48 teams. This year’s list includes several new and unfamiliar faces scattered among the traditional staples.
NBC Sports

VAR Overturns First Goal of 2022 World Cup by Ecuador

Ecuador forward Enner Valencia appeared to score on a header just two minutes into the 2022 World Cup before it was overturned by VAR technology. The first goal of the tournament had Ecuador fans in Al Bayt Stadium up on their feet after the goal was impressively assisted by defender Fexlis Torres with an overhead hit.
Reuters

World Cup gets underway with welcome from Qatar's ruler

AL KHOR, Qatar, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Qatar's ruler opened the World Cup on Sunday with a call for people of all races and orientations to put aside their differences, speaking as the host nation faced a barrage of criticism over its treatment of foreign workers and LGBT rights.

