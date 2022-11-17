Read full article on original website
Related
Qatar opens the World Cup with a message of inclusion
Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman extended one yellow-gloved hand to a FIFA World Cup ambassador suffering from a rare spinal disorder in an image meant to represent inclusion in a country facing international criticism over its human rights record.It wasn't the biggest moment of Sunday's seven-act World Cup opening ceremony ahead of the match between host country Qatar and Ecuador. The largest cheers were reserved for the Mideast and African leaders watching from their luxury suites in Bedouin-tent inspired Al Bayt Stadium.In fact, it was Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani who drew a thunderous applause in a short speech...
What is the Qatar World Cup 2022 mascot? Meet La'eeb, the "super-skilled" headdress
The World Cup 2022 mascot has been revealed, and is based on a traditional piece of Qatari clothing
Dua Lipa rubbishes reports she will perform at World Cup opening in Qatar
Dua Lipa has denied reports that she will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony in Qatar. The chart-topping 27-year-old singer, born in London to parents from Kosovo, said she will play in the country if it improves its record on human rights. Controversy has surrounded the football tournament with...
theScore
What does Qatar's dark World Cup legacy mean for the future of soccer?
Before the boom, the long stretch of dusty coastline north of Doha - a straight, 235-mile shot west across the water from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates - was a place where people could escape the crowds, strolling with their dogs or simply absorbing a peace that was increasingly hard to find in Qatar's capital.
The Qatar World Cup Exposes Soccer’s Shame
Qatar hosting the soccer World Cup is like Donald Trump becoming president of the United States. It should not have happened, but the very fact that it has only exposes how bad things have become. Once this famous old tournament kicks off in Doha tomorrow, the fact that it did can never be unwound: Qatar will forever have been the host of the 22nd FIFA World Cup, the greatest absurdity in the history of the sport.
ktalnews.com
World Cup dismay for Qatar as Ecuador wins opening game
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — The large swathes of empty seats in the second half summed up the Qatar soccer team’s disappointing start to its first ever World Cup. The night started with more than 67,000 mostly Qatari fans filling the cavernous Al Bayt Stadium, enjoying an opening ceremony that showcased the tiny Arab emirate to a global audience 12 years after winning the right to host soccer’s biggest event.
NBC Sports
Fans, Twitter React to Qatar's Opening Loss at World Cup Vs. Ecuador
Soccer fans rejoiced on Sunday with the start of the 2022 World Cup. Well, unless they were rooting for the host nation. With a 2-0 loss to Ecuador, Qatar became the first World Cup host to lose its opening match. Based on reactions from the stadium and online, people weren’t feeling terribly sorry for the home team.
Soccer-Hennessey hopes beer ban at Qatar World Cup venues will not dampen the mood
AL RAYYAN, QATAR, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey hopes FIFA's decision to ban the sale of alcoholic beer at Qatar's World Cup stadiums will not dampen the atmosphere at their games.
France 24
From refugee camps to the World Cup: Africa-born Aussies relish France clash
Australia’s Awer Mabil, Thomas Deng and Garang Kuol were each born to refugee parents from war-torn South Sudan. On Tuesday, the trio of Socceroos will step onto a World Cup pitch for the first time to take on defending champions France, a nation that has built much of its recent football success on players of African descent.
A look at the stadiums where teams will compete in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
The 22nd FIFA World Cup kicks off Sunday for the first time in the Middle East. Here's where the teams will play.
2022 World Cup: Where To Watch Senegal vs Netherlands
The two favourites to go through in group A will take on each other in their opening game of the Qatar World Cup.
TODAY.com
Qatar bans alcohol from soccer World Cup stadiums
Around 48 hours before the soccer World Cup kicks off, FIFA officials made the shocking announcement Friday that Qatar is banning alcohol sales from its stadium perimeters. The sport’s troubled international governing body said in a tweet that the decision had been made “following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA.”
Empty seats tell story as Qatar World Cup party falls flat
Thousands of empty seats told the sad story as Qatar's long-awaited World Cup debut ended in a bad case of stage fright on Sunday. "I don't think it will be like other World Cups," he said.
The damned World Cup kicks off and Qatar is not in any mood to apologise
Unfurl the faded summer bunting. Crank the thermostat up half a notch. Bask in the yellowy glow from that rectangular screen in the corner of the room. The most divisive, brutal, mindbogglingly corrupt sporting event of the modern age is now upon us. It is time, finally, to Discover Amazing, as the Qatar 2022 Fifa men’s World Cup repeatedly urges the passing traffic on the endless hoardings and fences ringing this city of light and sheer surfaces.
Post Register
Qatar's World Cup opener shows its reemergence after boycott
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Qatar opened the Middle East’s first World Cup on Sunday with its ruler sitting next to the leaders of two Arab countries that only a year and a half earlier had been part of a boycott trying to bring the energy-rich nation to its knees.
Ecuador dampens Qatar's party as controversial World Cup gets underway
For the past year, a giant clock in Doha has been counting down to the opening match of the World Cup. Qatar and the world need wait no more, after this controversial tournament got underway Sunday with the host losing 2-0 to Ecuador.
NBC Sports
Countries With Longest World Cup Droughts Ahead of Qatar 2022
The 2022 World Cup field is full of surprises and shake ups. The 32-country field is set, for possibly the last time, as the 2026 World Cup is set to expand to include 48 teams. This year’s list includes several new and unfamiliar faces scattered among the traditional staples.
Qatar Vs Ecuador Sets FIFA World Cup Record For Fewest Shots
Ecuador's 2-0 win over Qatar in the opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup only featured 11 shots.
NBC Sports
VAR Overturns First Goal of 2022 World Cup by Ecuador
Ecuador forward Enner Valencia appeared to score on a header just two minutes into the 2022 World Cup before it was overturned by VAR technology. The first goal of the tournament had Ecuador fans in Al Bayt Stadium up on their feet after the goal was impressively assisted by defender Fexlis Torres with an overhead hit.
World Cup gets underway with welcome from Qatar's ruler
AL KHOR, Qatar, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Qatar's ruler opened the World Cup on Sunday with a call for people of all races and orientations to put aside their differences, speaking as the host nation faced a barrage of criticism over its treatment of foreign workers and LGBT rights.
Comments / 0