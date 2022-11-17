ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

The 5 best players of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The World Cup starts on November 20, and the biggest soccer stars in the world will be competing to make their country the best in the world for the next four years. The beauty of the World Cup is that because it’s played every four years, it’s so prestigious that it’s not guaranteed that a Read more... The post The 5 best players of the 2022 FIFA World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Connecticut

How to Watch Germany vs. Japan in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E Match

The German men’s national team is on a mission in Qatar. After beating Lionel Messi and Argentina in the 2014 World Cup Final, Germany had a chance to become the first back-to-back tournament champions in over 50 years. Instead, their title defense fell flat, as they were unable to even advance past the group stage in Russia at the 2018 World Cup.
NBC Connecticut

How to Watch Morocco Vs. Croatia in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group F Play

Morocco and Croatia are both on the hunt for their first World Cup title as they go head-to-head in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Group F. Both teams have World Cup experience with six appearances apiece. Morocco’s best World Cup finish came in 1986 when they came out on...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Six questions facing African teams in Qatar

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC World Service, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. African sides will break new ground at the World Cup this year as...
NBC Connecticut

The Smallest Countries to Ever Make World Cup Final

The smallest country competing in the 2022 FIFA World Cup also happens to be the one hosting it. With a population of approximately 2.9 million, Qatar is the smallest of the 32 countries in this year’s World Cup field. The Middle Eastern nation had never made the World Cup in the event’s 90-plus-year history, but will now be making its debut after automatically qualifying as the host.
NBC Connecticut

Karim Benzema Drops Out of France's 2022 World Cup Squad With Injury

The hits keep coming for France. Star striker Karim Benzema had to drop out of France’s 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar following a hit in the quadriceps of his left thigh. He won’t be able to participate in the tournament, the team announced Saturday.
NBC Connecticut

How Big Are World Cup Soccer Fields? Field Dimensions, Explained

There’s nothing quite like the look of a fresh World Cup pitch. From the glorious green grass to the freshly painted lines, it’s easy to close your eyes and picture the field. But while we can all picture that field, not many people know exactly how large it...
NBC Connecticut

Ecuador Wins World Cup Opening Match 2-0, Spoils Qatar's Debut

A day of celebration and promise quickly turned sour for Qatar in the opening match of the 2022 World Cup. Ecuador scored early to put this one out of reach, cruising to a 2-0 win over the host nation on Sunday. Enner Valencia scored both goals for Ecuador, while goalkeeper...
NBC Connecticut

USMNT's Weston McKennie Reps Red, White and Blue Hair for 2022 World Cup

Weston McKennie's heart beats true for the red, white and blue. The 24-year-old midfielder from Washington was seen sporting a new red, white and blue hairdo ahead of the United States men's national team's World Cup opener against Wales on Monday. McKennie, who plays for Juventus, previously had a blond...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Connecticut

Golden Boot Tracker: Who is Leading All Goalscorers in Qatar?

The World Cup trophy might be the centerpiece, but there’s a whole slew of hardware up for grabs in Qatar. Chief among them is the Golden Boot, awarded to the tournament’s leading goalscorer. Six goals appear to be the magic number -- leading seven of the last 10...

Comments / 0

Community Policy