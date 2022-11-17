Read full article on original website
When is USA's first World Cup soccer game? Date, time, and opponent as USMNT starts Qatar 2022 group stage
After disappointingly missing out on the 2018 tournament, the USA men's national team will return to FIFA's most prestigious competition as they get set to take part in the 2022 World Cup. The event will be hosted in Qatar, and the USA will start the competition in Group B after...
The 5 best players of the 2022 FIFA World Cup
The World Cup starts on November 20, and the biggest soccer stars in the world will be competing to make their country the best in the world for the next four years. The beauty of the World Cup is that because it’s played every four years, it’s so prestigious that it’s not guaranteed that a Read more... The post The 5 best players of the 2022 FIFA World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Qatar World Cup: Start times for every match and how to watch
Everything you need to know to watch and follow the 2022 Qatar World Cup, including start times and TV and streaming information for every game.
How to Watch Germany vs. Japan in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E Match
The German men’s national team is on a mission in Qatar. After beating Lionel Messi and Argentina in the 2014 World Cup Final, Germany had a chance to become the first back-to-back tournament champions in over 50 years. Instead, their title defense fell flat, as they were unable to even advance past the group stage in Russia at the 2018 World Cup.
Qatar's 12-year World Cup plan undone in one half, as it becomes the first host nation to lose opening match
The moment this might have changed came just seconds before the end of the first half, when midfielder Hassan Al-Haydos fired a pristine cross from the right wing toward the center of the goal, right where his Qatar teammate Almoez Ali was stationed. Everything that preceded this moment had been...
How to Watch Morocco Vs. Croatia in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group F Play
Morocco and Croatia are both on the hunt for their first World Cup title as they go head-to-head in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Group F. Both teams have World Cup experience with six appearances apiece. Morocco’s best World Cup finish came in 1986 when they came out on...
Will Christiano Ronaldo Play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup? Here's What We Know
The FIFA World Cup is almost here. Kicking off on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, the prestigious soccer (or football for people outside of the United States) tournament held every four years will run until Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. This year, the matches will be held in the small, middle east nation of Qatar.
A look at the stadiums where teams will compete in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
The 22nd FIFA World Cup kicks off Sunday for the first time in the Middle East. Here's where the teams will play.
FIFA World Cup Golden Ball: Winners, format, history and players vying to claim trophy in 2022
While every player dreams of lifting the World Cup trophy, the tournament does provide the chance to pick up some special individual silverware as well. The Golden Ball in its current form has been given out since 1982 World Cup and is awarded to the best overall player at the tournament.
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group H - Fixtures, Schedule, Results & Standings
All the key details from Group H which includes Ghana, Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.
World Cup 2022: Six questions facing African teams in Qatar
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC World Service, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. African sides will break new ground at the World Cup this year as...
Guide to Soccer Acronyms Ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Tournament
Soccer may be the world’s sport, but it’s still playing catch up in the U.S. This can lead to some confusion as fans struggle to keep up with terms thrown around the pitch. These terms and slag will be on full display for the 2022 World Cup. If...
The Smallest Countries to Ever Make World Cup Final
The smallest country competing in the 2022 FIFA World Cup also happens to be the one hosting it. With a population of approximately 2.9 million, Qatar is the smallest of the 32 countries in this year’s World Cup field. The Middle Eastern nation had never made the World Cup in the event’s 90-plus-year history, but will now be making its debut after automatically qualifying as the host.
Karim Benzema Drops Out of France's 2022 World Cup Squad With Injury
The hits keep coming for France. Star striker Karim Benzema had to drop out of France’s 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar following a hit in the quadriceps of his left thigh. He won’t be able to participate in the tournament, the team announced Saturday.
How Big Are World Cup Soccer Fields? Field Dimensions, Explained
There’s nothing quite like the look of a fresh World Cup pitch. From the glorious green grass to the freshly painted lines, it’s easy to close your eyes and picture the field. But while we can all picture that field, not many people know exactly how large it...
Empty seats tell story as Qatar World Cup party falls flat
Thousands of empty seats told the sad story as Qatar's long-awaited World Cup debut ended in a bad case of stage fright on Sunday. "I don't think it will be like other World Cups," he said.
Ecuador Wins World Cup Opening Match 2-0, Spoils Qatar's Debut
A day of celebration and promise quickly turned sour for Qatar in the opening match of the 2022 World Cup. Ecuador scored early to put this one out of reach, cruising to a 2-0 win over the host nation on Sunday. Enner Valencia scored both goals for Ecuador, while goalkeeper...
USMNT's Weston McKennie Reps Red, White and Blue Hair for 2022 World Cup
Weston McKennie's heart beats true for the red, white and blue. The 24-year-old midfielder from Washington was seen sporting a new red, white and blue hairdo ahead of the United States men's national team's World Cup opener against Wales on Monday. McKennie, who plays for Juventus, previously had a blond...
Portugal vs Ghana - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of the Group H clash between Portugal and Ghana including team news, lineups & predictions.
Golden Boot Tracker: Who is Leading All Goalscorers in Qatar?
The World Cup trophy might be the centerpiece, but there’s a whole slew of hardware up for grabs in Qatar. Chief among them is the Golden Boot, awarded to the tournament’s leading goalscorer. Six goals appear to be the magic number -- leading seven of the last 10...
