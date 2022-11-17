ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Bears could become the NFL's first team to face this unfortunate distinction for the 2022 season

The Bears don't have the worst record in the NFL, but they could be the first team knocked out of division title contention this year. As things currently stand, every single team in the NFL is mathematically alive when it comes to winning their division, and yup, that even includes the Texans, who are currently sitting at 1-7-1. Despite that record, the Texans could still win their division. Sure, it would take a monumental collapse by the Titans, but the point is that Houston is still mathematically alive.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Broncos' Jonas Griffith: Out indefinitely with foot injury

Griffith suffered a foot injury during Thursday's practice, and he's in line to miss an indefinite amount of time, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports. The Broncos can't seem to catch a break when it comes to player injuries, as Griffith is now slated to join Baron Browning (hip), Randy Gregory (knee), Christopher Allen (foot) and Aaron Patrick (knee) among the team's injured linebackers. Heading into Sunday's contest versus the Raiders, Alex Singleton and Josey Jewell are in line to serve as the Broncos' top inside linebackers. While the severity of Griffith's injury have yet to be determined, his next chance to suit up will come in Week 12 against the Panthers.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Remains out Week 11

(abdomen) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams. Lattimore will miss his sixth game in a row due to an abdomen injury that kept him sidelined for each practice leading up to Week 11. The cornerback will now look to work his way back to practice before New Orleans' next contest against the 49ers on Sunday, Nov. 27. With Lattimore sidelined, Paulson Adebo, Alontae Taylor and Chris Harris will continue to serve as the Saints' top three cornerbacks against the Rams.
CBS Sports

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey says Lakers' LeBron James would have 'no chance' in NFL

Long before reaching basketball superstardom, LeBron James was an elite football recruit at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Ohio. James only played high school football for two years, but his skills as a wide receiver led to him being described as a "taller, slower version of Randy Moss" and referenced in the same sentence as Jerry Rice.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Bears' Darrynton Evans: Moves up to active roster

Evans was elevated to the Bears' active roster Saturday. Evans got the call-up in early October when David Montgomery was sidelined, but Saturday's designation will likely help provide depth at running back with Khalil Herbert (hip) on injured reserve. Trestan Ebner figures to be the team's No. 2 back on paper, although it's possible Evans sees more offensive work if the team chooses to take a committee approach with the backup spot.
CBS Sports

Bears' Justin Fields: Hurts shoulder late in loss

Fields completed 14 of 21 passes for 153 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Falcons. He added 85 yards and a touchdown on 18 rushing attempts. Per Adam Jahns of The Athletic, Fields was favoring his left (non-throwing) shoulder after the game and was taken to the locker room for further evaluation.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Giants' Graham Gano: Slated to play Sunday

Gano (illness) doesn't carry a designation heading into Sunday's game against the Lions, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Gano wasn't present for Friday's session due to an illness. However, he's still in line to handle New York's kicking duties Sunday against Detroit.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Sustains knee injury Sunday

Robinson won't return Sunday's game against the Lions due to a knee injury, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Robinson recorded a six-yard reception and was pushed out of bounds. He remained on the ground, though, before trainers helped him to the locker room, as he was unable to put any weight on his right leg. Robinson thus will finish Week 11 action with nine catches (on 13 targets) for 100 yards and one carry for four yards. The Giants have a quick turnaround for a Thanksgiving matchup at Dallas, so he could be in danger of missing time if the injury is at all serious.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Packers' Rasul Douglas: Snags interception Thursday

Douglas recorded five tackles and one interception during Thursday's 27-17 loss to the Titans. Douglas collected his second interception of the 2022-23 campaign in Thursday's loss to Tennessee, while he also logged five stops in the contest. With fellow cornerback Eric Stokes likely done for the year with an ankle injury, the 27-year-old should continue handling heavy snap counts and operating opposite Jaire Alexander for the remainder of the season. The Packers are next scheduled for a Week 12 matchup in Philadelphia.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Ravens' Gus Edwards: Status in question for Sunday

Edwards (hamstring/knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest versus the Panthers, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports. Edwards strung together three straight limited practices during Week 11 prep, leaving his status up in the air as he looks to cap his DNP streak to just one game with the help of a Week 10 bye. He'll likely test out his recovering right hamstring ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, for which his availability will become known about 90 minutes prior. If Edwards ends up limited or out this weekend, Kenyan Drake likely will be the biggest beneficiary, with Justice Hill and Mike Davis on hand for any RB reps that linger.
CBS Sports

Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Not spotted at practice Friday

Jackson (undisclosed) wasn't spotted during the media-access portion of Friday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. The QB practiced fully both Wednesday and Thursday, but his status now is worth tracking ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers. Friday's final injury report is slated to add further context with regard to Jackson's Week 11 availability.
CBS Sports

Ravens' Gus Edwards: Won't play Week 11

Edwards (hamstring/knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Panthers. Edwards sat out the Ravens' Week 9 win over the Saints with the right hamstring injury and then picked up the knee issue at some point coming out of Baltimore's Week 10 bye. He ended up practicing on only a limited basis this week, and though he was listed as questionable heading into Sunday, the Ravens will err on the side of caution by holding Edwards out of the lineup for a second straight day. While Edwards turns his focus toward getting healthy for a Week 12 matchup with the Jaguars, the Ravens will turn to Kenyan Drake to lead their backfield against Carolina. Justice Hill is expected to serve as the primary change-of-pace option behind Drake, while Mike Davis is on hand as the No. 3 man in the backfield.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Giants' Lawrence Cager: Elevated to active roster

The Giants elevated Cager from their practice squad Saturday for Sunday's matchup against the Lions. Cager will be active for a third straight game. The undrafted tight end caught both of his targets for nine yards and a touchdown across 44 offensive snaps in Week 10. It appears Cager has jumped ahead of Chris Myarick and Tanner Hudson on the depth chart during Daniel Bellinger's (eye) absence, but his fantasy potential is likely still dependent on finding the end zone.
CBS Sports

Titans' Denico Autry: Expected to miss time

Head coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that he anticipates Autry will miss time with a knee injury, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Autry departed Thursday's contest in Green Bay with an apparent knee injury, and he was ultimately unable to re-enter the game. While the exact severity of the 32-year-old's injury along with his recovery timeline remains uncertain, David Long, Dylan Cole and Rashad Weaver appear like Tennessee's top healthy linebackers at the moment with Harold Landry (knee), Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (neck), Chance Campbell (knee), Zach Cunningham (elbow) and Bud Dupree (hip) each dealing with injuries of their own. The Titans have an extended rest period before they kick things off against the Bengals in Week 12.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Giants' Shane Lemieux: Season debut coming Sunday

Lemieux (foot) will be activated from injured reserve by Saturday's deadline, and he is expected to start Sunday's Week 11 contest against Detroit, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. Lemieux has been out all season after suffering a left foot injury during the Giants' second preseason contest, but that...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

How Ford Field got ready for Bills-Browns: The quick turnaround, challenges, changes made to make it happen

Buffalo received up to 77 inches of snow this week, complicating things for the game scheduled at Bills Stadium. It is difficult to hold a game in a stadium filled with snow so high that it is taller than the players, so the league decided it would move the matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Cleveland Browns for the safety of all involved.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 11, 2022: Model says start Rhamondre Stevenson, but sit Dak Prescott

Heading into the season, enthusiasm was hard to come by for Josh Jacobs' potential as one of the top players in the Fantasy football rankings. As it turned out, Jacobs is arguably the best player in a disappointing Las Vegas Raiders team this year. Last week against the Indianapolis Colts, Jacobs ran for 78 yards with a touchdown, and caught 6-of-8 passes for 28 yards to finish as a top-ten Fantasy back yet again. His all-purpose performance was certainly better than Christian McCaffrey's, who finished with just 77 total yards and no scores against one of the NFL's most porous run defenses. The Raiders face another tough defense, the Denver Broncos, in Week 11, but should you still side with Josh Jacobs in your Week 11 Fantasy football rankings and Fantasy football start-sit decisions? Before locking in your Week 11 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 11 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy