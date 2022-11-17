Saquon Barkley calls Daniel Jones ‘Vanilla Vick’ while mic’d up

Danny Dimes has a new nickname.

Star Giants running back Saquon Barkley was mic’ed up for the team’s 24-16 win over the Texans this past Sunday, and Showtime’s “Inside the NFL” overheard him telling quarterback Daniel Jones, “If I break a long one, I better see Vanilla Vick down there.”

The moniker references Jones’ speed with Michael Vick, one of the quickest-running signal callers in NFL history.

Now in his fourth season, Jones has 241 career rushes for 1,387 yards — an average of 5.8 yards per carry — and eight touchdowns. Three of those rushing touchdowns for Jones have come this season.

Early engagement of over 400,000 views on the video clip indicates that this nickname may have a chance to stick.

The Giants have been a run-heavy ball club this season. Barkley, coming off an injury, has averaged over 100 yards per game. Jones threw zero passes in the fourth quarter against the Texans. Giants coach Brian Daboll indicated earlier this week that he believes this offensive strategy is what gives the team the best chance to continue winning games.

Vibes around the Giants could not be more positive in Daboll’s first season as head coach. The team has gotten off to a surprising 7-2 start as the season winds towards the holiday stretch.

The Giants host the Lions this Sunday before having four straight matchups against divisional opponents – a road game against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, home matchups against the Commanders and Eagles, and then the Commanders again on the road.