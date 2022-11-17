ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine

Ratings: Amazing Race, Survivor Eye Audience Highs; #OneChicago Grows

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08wsZe_0jEZF1SS00

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Survivor led Wednesday in the demo, while NBC’s Chicago Fire copped the night’s largest audience.

CBS | Survivor (4.94 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, read recap and exit interview ) and The Amazing Race (3.1 mil/0.4) both are eyeing season highs in total audience.

NBC | Chicago Med (6.6 mil/0.6, read recap ), Fire (6.8 mil/0.6) and P.D. (5.3 mil/0.6) all hit three-episode highs in audience, while P.D. also ticked up in the demo.

THE CW | The antepenultimate Stargirl (487K/0.1) added 7,000 viewers, while Kung Fu (360K/0.1) dropped a few eyeballs.

FOX | Masked Singer (3.6 mil/0.6) and LEGO Masters (1.5 mil/0.3) both added viewers while steady in the demo.

ABC | The Conners (3.8 mil/0.5, read recap ) was steady, while The Goldbergs (2.5 mil/0.3), Abbott Elementary (2.5 mil/0.4), Home Economics (2 mil/0.3) and Big Sky (2.1 mil/0.2) all dipped in the demo.

Want scoop on any of the above shows ? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Kids, ask parents before calling.

More from TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

The Good Doctor's 100th Episode Bumped by ABC for Mike Pence Interview — Get New Airdate

Welp, guess we’ll be watching the Weather Channel tonight. The Good Doctor‘s milestone 100th episode has been preempted by ABC just hours ahead of air, TVLine has confirmed. The network will instead show a primetime interview with former vice president Mike Pence — his first televised sit-down since the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. As a result of the preemption, The Good Doctor‘s 100th will now be seen Monday, Nov. 21, in its usual 10 pm time slot. In the milestone outing, titled “Hot and Bothered,” a heatwave hits San Jose. Everyone is on edge, and Drs. Shaun Murphy...
TVLine

Survivor 43 Boot Reacts to Karla's Backstabbing: 'It Was a Good Time to Strike if You Were Going to Strike'

The following contains spoilers from Wednesday’s episode of Survivor 43. On Wednesday’s episode of Survivor, tensions flared between Owen and James, bringing about the season’s spiciest Tribal Council yet. Despite being the keeper of the Knowledge Is Power advantage, former Coco member James eventually lost the battle and the war after the merged tribe of 10 was split in two, and Noelle concocted a plan to use her Steal-a-Vote to eliminate him from the game. (Read a full recap here.) But James’ close ally Karla was also in on the duplicity. So how does James feel about the move and the backstabbing, and what are...
TVLine

Conners EP Confirms Surprise Return of an Original Roseanne Character Is Still in the Works (and Offers a Major Clue)

Rest assured, Conners fans: The Powers That Be have not forgotten about their promise to bring an original Roseanne character back to Lanford. It’s just taking a bit longer than we expected. In September, executive producers Bruce Helford and Dave Caplan told TVLine that a character last seen early in the original run of Roseanne (1988-97) was poised to make their first appearance during Season 5 of the ABC offshoot. “I can’t reveal it, but there is someone coming from years’ past,” Helford said at the time. “I think people are going to be very surprised and go, ‘Oh s–t!'”...
Variety

CBS Dramas ‘The Equalizer,’ ‘East New York’ and ‘FBI’ Lead This Fall’s Nielsen Ratings Among African American Viewers

CBS dramas “The Equalizer,” “East New York,” and “FBI” lead the primetime broadcast competition among African American audiences so far this fall, according to Nielsen ratings through November 6. Excluding all sports programming, the Queen Latifah-led “Equalizer” sits atop the chart at No. 1 with an average of 2.01 million Black people after four episodes of Season 3. “East New York” follows closely behind, averaging 1.56 million African Americans, making it the most-watched new series among Black audiences. The show, which is currently six episodes into Season 1 following its Oct. 2 premiere, follows the recently promoted police captain of...
HAWAII STATE
Popculture

'The Kelly Clarkson Show': Massive Update on Talk Show's Future

Kelly Clarkson is not going anywhere. The Kelly Clarkson Show was renewed for two more seasons on Monday, keeping the show on the air through at least 2025. NBCUniversal made the announcement after NBCUniversal Syndication Studios sold additional episodes of the show to the NBC Owned Television Stations Group. After...
WASHINGTON STATE
Delish

'Jeopardy!' Star Matt Amodio Drops Huge Personal News Amid 2022 Tournament Of Champions

Matt Amodio is back on Jeopardy! and on social media ... but not in the way fans would expect. The last time fans saw him on TV, he set a record-shattering streak during season 38, playing 39 games and winning over $1.5 million in prize money. This was back in October 2021, and now, the Ohio native is making his highly anticipated return for the 2022 Tournament of Champions alongside fellow season champions Amy Schneider and Mattea Roach.
OHIO STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Former Fox News Star Calls Fired MSNBC Host "Most Racist Person" on TV

Former Fox News star anchor Megyn Kelly has called Tiffany Cross, who was fired from MSNBC earlier this month, “the most racist person in all of television.”. Kelly, who left Fox News to host a show on NBC before having the show cancelled in the middle of her contract, was speaking on her SiriusXM radio show when she called Cross, 43, racist.
Variety

CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov

Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’ Loses Another Key Character

For the NBC show Chicago Med, yet another cast member is leaving and that person is Asjha Cooper, who played Vanessa Taylor. Cooper has been playing that character since Season 6. But she is now off of the show’s cast. Cooper’s last appearance on the show was during Wednesday night’s episode. In the show, Vanessa decides to leave her job as a doctor at the hospital for an opportunity to travel to the Philippines and help others.
Parade

The Real Reason Val Chmerkovskiy Will Not Be on 'Dancing with the Stars' Tonight

COVID-19 has hit Dancing with the Stars once again and this time it is pro Val Chmerkovskiy who has tested positive. Val broke the news on Instagram that he will not be able to compete with Gabby Windey on tonight’s Halloween Night episode, and that he would be replaced by Alan Bersten, who was voted off the show along with his partner Jessie James Decker last week.
RadarOnline

Alisyn Camerota's Primetime Show With Laura Coates Draws In Lackluster Ratings As New CNN Boss Strives To Revive Network

Alisyn Camerota's primetime show with Laura Coates is drawing in lackluster ratings, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned amid CNN chief Chris Licht's ongoing network shakeup. This development comes weeks after news broke in September that Camerota and Coates would share anchor responsibilities between 10 PM and midnight.Camerota, who previously held slots in both the morning and the afternoon, and Coates took the reins from Don Lemon, who moved to work on a new CNN morning program. RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that since moving to the 10 PM slot, the numbers were looking lower than expected. According to Nielsen Media Research, it...
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
People

Jerry Seinfeld Says Dave Chappelle's SNL Monologue About Antisemitism 'Provokes a Conversation'

"I did think the comedy was well-executed," Seinfeld acknowledged, noting that the friendship he shares with Chappelle is "not a close relationship" Jerry Seinfeld is speaking out about Dave Chappelle's opening monologue on Saturday Night Live. The 68-year-old comedian — who is Jewish — addressed Chappelle's comedy routine which centered around Kanye West's recent antisemitic comments. "I did think the comedy was well-executed," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "But I think the subject matter calls for a conversation that I don't think I'd want to have in this venue."  The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee...
MISSOURI STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed R&B Singer Dies

Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
RadarOnline

'Saturday Night Live' Writers BOYCOTTING Show After Dave Chappelle Named Upcoming Host

Staff writers are boycotting an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live after the program announced Dave Chappelle would be the next host, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come just days before the 49-year-old controversial comedian is set to host SNL alongside musical guest Black Star, several writers for the popular sketch comedy show are refusing to work the episode if Chappelle will be hosting.That is the revelation shared by an inside source who recently told Page Six that while some writers are boycotting, none of the program’s actors have a problem with Chappelle’s upcoming appearance.“They’re not going to...
ETOnline.com

Hallmark Favorite Tyler Hynes on Why It's an 'Exciting Time' to Be at the Network (Exclusive)

What happens when you put three grown men in charge of a baby? A lot of mishaps and comedy gold!. In Hallmark Channel's latest holiday movie, Three Wise Men and a Baby, network staples Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes and Paul Campbell team up to play brothers who unexpectedly find themselves babysitting a newborn over the Christmas holiday. What starts off as a trial-by-error experience for the trio, who all have distinct personalities and perspectives on life (one's a firefighter, another's a game coder and the third works with animals), becomes a journey of self-discovery and reconciliation as they rebuild their relationships as brothers, as well as the romantic and professional bonds that may have gone by the wayside. Margaret Colin plays their mother.
Chrissie Massey

'The Young and the Restless' Casting Cut Rumors

A CBS insider revealed several cast members are on the chopping block.CBS Entertainment logo/Wikimedia. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) leaker revealed a list of names they claim are in danger of getting their walking papers on the CBS daytime drama. Soap Dirt reported that with Paramount reporting two significant quarter losses in 2022, there could be budget cuts ahead for Y&R and B&B.
TVLine

TVLine

55K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy