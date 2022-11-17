Ratings: Amazing Race, Survivor Eye Audience Highs; #OneChicago Grows

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Survivor led Wednesday in the demo, while NBC’s Chicago Fire copped the night’s largest audience.

CBS | Survivor (4.94 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, read recap and exit interview ) and The Amazing Race (3.1 mil/0.4) both are eyeing season highs in total audience.

NBC | Chicago Med (6.6 mil/0.6, read recap ), Fire (6.8 mil/0.6) and P.D. (5.3 mil/0.6) all hit three-episode highs in audience, while P.D. also ticked up in the demo.

THE CW | The antepenultimate Stargirl (487K/0.1) added 7,000 viewers, while Kung Fu (360K/0.1) dropped a few eyeballs.

FOX | Masked Singer (3.6 mil/0.6) and LEGO Masters (1.5 mil/0.3) both added viewers while steady in the demo.

ABC | The Conners (3.8 mil/0.5, read recap ) was steady, while The Goldbergs (2.5 mil/0.3), Abbott Elementary (2.5 mil/0.4), Home Economics (2 mil/0.3) and Big Sky (2.1 mil/0.2) all dipped in the demo.

