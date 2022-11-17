Texas Rangers to host 2024 MLB All-Star Game

The 'Midsummer Classic' is headed to the Lone Star State.

Major League Baseball announced on Thursday that it has awarded the 2024 All-Star Game to the Texas Rangers. The 94th edition of the game will be held at Globe Life Field on July 16 and the Home Run Derby will take place on July 15.

"Major League Baseball is pleased to award the 2024 All-Star Game to the Rangers and the Cities of Arlington and Fort Worth, which presented a robust bid for All-Star Week. The Rangers stepped up under difficult circumstances and Globe Life Field served as terrific host for the 2020 Postseason, including the World Series. We are excited to once again feature Baseball’s newest ballpark on a global stage next summer." MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement at the owners' meeting in New York Thursday.

Globe Life Field, a retractable roof stadium, opened in 2020. The stadium played host to the NLCS and the World Series that same year amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

"The Texas Rangers are honored to be awarded the 2024 All-Star Game," said Rangers Majority Owner and Managing Partner Ray Davis. "With the opening of Globe Life Field in 2020 and the incredible development that continues to take place around the park, Arlington is an ideal location to host Major League Baseball and the Midsummer Classic."

"We are honored to be selected by MLB to host the All-Star Game once again," Arlington Mayor Jim Ross said. "We look forward to welcoming the most talented baseball players to show off their skills in one of the best stadiums in the country. Globe Life Field and Arlington’s Entertainment District are ready to put on a spectacular 2024 All-Star Week for baseball fans from all over the world."

The Rangers and CIty of Arlington will hold a press conference to discuss the announcement at 2:30 on Thursday.