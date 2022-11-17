Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Is Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) a Strong ETF Right Now?
LVHD - Free Report) debuted on 12/28/2015, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market. For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)?
VDC - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Consumer Staples - Broad segment of the equity market. While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
Zacks.com
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI) is a Solid Choice
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Zacks.com
Should Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (XSVM) Be on Your Investing Radar?
XSVM - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 03/03/2005. The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $681.59 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Value segment of the US equity market. Why Small...
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Financials ETF (IYF)?
IYF - Free Report) was launched on 05/22/2000, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Financials - Broad segment of the equity market. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax...
Zacks.com
Is Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (PXE) a Strong ETF Right Now?
PXE - Free Report) debuted on 10/26/2005, and offers broad exposure to the Energy ETFs category of the market. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.
Zacks.com
Should SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (ONEO) Be on Your Investing Radar?
ONEO - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/02/2015. The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $298.39 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Zacks.com
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Fair Isaac (FICO) Now
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
Zacks.com
UTHR vs. CORT: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
UTHR - Free Report) and Corcept Therapeutics (. CORT - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong...
Zacks.com
Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Sets Financial Target for 2025
JLL - Free Report) provided a business update and set financial targets for 2025 in its Investor Briefing on Nov 16, 2022. Management anticipates fee revenues for 2025 to lie between $10 billion and $11 billion, while the adjusted EBITDA margin is estimated to come in the range of 16-19%.
Zacks.com
Breaking Down Retail Earnings That Highlight Slowing Consumer Spending
It is no surprise that the combined weight of elevated inflation, rising interest rates and uncertainty about the economy have forced consumers to change their spending behavior. The issue has undoubtedly been at play with lower-income households for some time now. But we can intuitively appreciate that it will not...
Zacks.com
Is Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS) a Strong ETF Right Now?
RHS - Free Report) provides investors broad exposure to the Consumer Staples ETFs category of the market. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment. Market cap weighted indexes offer a...
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Pembina Pipeline (PBA)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
Zacks.com
How Much Upside is Left in UserTesting, Inc. (USER)? Wall Street Analysts Think 35%
USER - Free Report) have gained 109.6% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $7.42, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $10 indicates a potential upside of 34.8%.
Zacks.com
Top Analyst Reports for Lowe's, Gilead Sciences & Intuitive Surgical
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) and Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
Is First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX ETF (FXU) a Strong ETF Right Now?
FXU - Free Report) provides investors broad exposure to the Utilities/Infrastructure ETFs category of the market. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry. Investors who believe...
Zacks.com
Cohen & Steers' (CNS) October AUM Improves on Upbeat Markets
CNS - Free Report) reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $80 billion as of Oct 31, 2022, which reflects an increase of almost 1% from the prior-month level. Market appreciation of $1.5 billion supported the rise, partially offset by net inflows of $570 million and distributions of $172 million.
Zacks.com
Stitch Fix (SFIX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
SFIX - Free Report) closed at $3.70 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.07% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.15%. Heading into today, shares of the online...
Comments / 0