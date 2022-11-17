Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Bedlam Postgame
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables met with the media following OU's 28-13 win over No. 22 Oklahoma State.
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley makes bold prediction about Texas A&M HC job
Charles Barkley drew attention on Thursday after making a bold prediction regarding a college football coaching job. Barkley joined “The Next Round” for an interview on Thursday. The NBA commentator was talking about the college football world and made a bold prediction. Barkley said that there will be a big firing ahead in the SEC. He also said that school would go after Deion Sanders to fill the role.
CBS Sports
Coaches Poll top 25: USC cruises into top five, Notre Dame jumps up in updated college football rankings
USC secured bragging rights with a thrilling 48-45 win over crosstown rival UCLA on Saturday, but the Trojans also earned so much more in the process. They clinched a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game and moved up to No. 5 in the new Coaches Poll released Sunday. A stunning...
Yardbarker
SEC commissioner gives update on conference realignment with Oklahoma, Texas additions looming
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey floated the idea of scrapping divisions altogether when Oklahoma and Texas join the conference. An idea was broached previously that suggested the SEC would move to four-team "pods" with three constant conference opponents and a rotating schedule for other conference games. Dismantling the eastern and western...
CBS Sports
LOOK: Bills' stadium is unrecognizable after getting hit by massive snowstorm that blanketed all of Buffalo
It's probably for the best that the NFL decided to move the Bills game out of Buffalo on Sunday and that's because the entire city currently looks like it's been swallowed by Antarctica. Buffalo got hit by a massive snowstorm overnight that brought more than three feet of snow to...
CBS Sports
Bowl projections: USC enters College Football Playoff ahead of Clemson, Michigan as New Year's Six shuffles
Nobody saw that coming, except maybe South Carolina. The Gamecocks obliterated Tennessee 63-38, and in doing so, snuffed out any chance the Volunteers had of earning a spot in the College Football Playoff. That may not have been the worst news for Tennessee, though, as Heisman Trophy contending quarterback Hendon Hooker left with a non-contact injury to his leg and did not return.
John Cohen, Auburn swinging for fences in latest coaching search leak
The Tigers are going after some major names.
CBS Sports
How to watch West Virginia vs. Kansas State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Current Records: Kansas State 7-3; West Virginia 4-6 The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Kansas State Wildcats will face off in a Big 12 clash at 2 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.
CBS Sports
Alabama coach Nick Saban admits he doesn't enjoy watching football on television
Over the course of his legendary coaching career, Alabama's Nick Saban has forgotten more football games than most people will ever know. Saban's depth of knowledge and commitment to his craft is part of what has made him one of the greatest coaches in the history of college football, but it also prevents him from consuming the game in the way that the average viewer does -- specifically, for entertainment.
Steve Sarkisian explains not playing backup Hudson Card at quarterback
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is known for his explosive offenses and great quarterback play, going back to his time as a coordinator. This season, he had a quarterback battle in the Spring between Quinn Ewers and Hudson Card, which ultimately Ewers won. His upside is simply too much to ignore.
CBS Sports
Texas vs. Kansas live stream, watch online, TV channel, kickoff time, football game prediction
Texas will be attempting to avoid consecutive losses to Kansas and the Jayhawks are trying to secure a winning record in the second year of the Lance Leipold era Saturday in what is shaping up to be an entertaining Big 12 matchup in Lawrence, Kansas. The Longhorns, after missing the...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma
Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
CBS Sports
College football rankings, grades: Defense leads Clemson to 'A-', Tennessee earns 'F' in Week 12 report card
The penultimate weekend of the regular season was one that provided plenty of drama at the top of the College Football Playoff rankings. No. 2 Ohio State squeaked by Maryland, No. 3 Michigan needed a field goal in the final minute to top Illinois and No. 4 TCU walked it off with a field goal as time expired against Baylor. No. 5 Tennessee might have had a chance to sneak into the top four had it topped South Carolina, but its defense got lit up by Gamecocks Spencer Rattler in a 63-38 beatdown.
CBS Sports
TCU vs. Baylor score: Live game updates, college football scores, NCAA top 25 highlights today
The Horned Frogs look to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive on the road against the Bears. No. 4 TCU trails 21-20 early in the fourth quarter against rival Baylor at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. The Bears took a lead six seconds into the fourth quarter behind freshman tight end Kelsey Johnson's second touchdown. Baylor has taken physical control of this game with 210 yards rushing and two scores, including 108 yards rushing on 15 attempts from running back Craig Williams.
CBS Sports
Evee scores 31, Rice downs Western Michigan 96-88
HOUSTON (AP) Travis Evee scored 31 points as Rice beat Western Michigan 96-88 on Saturday night. Evee also had six assists for the Owls (3-2). Quincy Olivari shot 6 for 13 (5 for 10 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to add 20 points. Max Fiedler finished 8 of 11 from the floor to finish with 16 points, while adding seven rebounds and three steals.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Jonas Griffith: Out indefinitely with foot injury
Griffith suffered a foot injury during Thursday's practice, and he's in line to miss an indefinite amount of time, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports. The Broncos can't seem to catch a break when it comes to player injuries, as Griffith is now slated to join Baron Browning (hip), Randy Gregory (knee), Christopher Allen (foot) and Aaron Patrick (knee) among the team's injured linebackers. Heading into Sunday's contest versus the Raiders, Alex Singleton and Josey Jewell are in line to serve as the Broncos' top inside linebackers. While the severity of Griffith's injury have yet to be determined, his next chance to suit up will come in Week 12 against the Panthers.
CBS Sports
Washington vs. Colorado updates: Live NCAA Football game scores, results for Saturday
This Saturday, the Colorado Buffaloes are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 41.7 points per contest. Colorado and the Washington Huskies will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Washington will be strutting in after a win while the Buffaloes will be stumbling in from a defeat.
CBS Sports
UCLA vs. Illinois odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Nov. 18 predictions from proven computer model
The No. 8 UCLA Bruins will take on the No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as part of the 2022 Continental Tire Main Event. Both teams are coming off NCAA Tournament bids last season and are off to 3-0 starts on the year. Now they'll be looking to bolster their resumes in Las Vegas with two guaranteed matchups against ranked opponents with No. 5 Baylor and No. 16 Virginia on the opposite side of the four-team bracket.
CBS Sports
AP Top 25 poll: Clemson jumps Alabama, Tennessee plummets in updated college football rankings
Clemson rose two spots, jumping Alabama, for No. 7 in the new AP Top 25 poll released Sunday as the Tigers quietly lurk in the background of the race for College Football Playoff bids. Though the Tigers do not have a true marquee win on their resume, they are now 10-1 with games against quality foes South Carolina and North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game remaining before the four-team CFP field is announced on Dec. 4.
Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders expected to start in Bedlam
NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders is expected to make his first start in three weeks when the Cowboys face Bedlam rival Oklahoma in Norman on Saturday after he had "his most extensive and best week in practice," while preparing for the Sooners, according to Dave Hunziker on the Cowboy Sports Network.
Comments / 0