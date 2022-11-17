ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Rizzo on Aaron Judge's free agency: 'He's in the driver's seat'

By Lou Di Pietro
 3 days ago

The Yankees re-signed Anthony Rizzo earlier this week to a two-year deal with a 2025 option, worth $40 million guaranteed and up to $51 million if the option is picked up.

Perhaps shocking Rizzo signed so early, especially given reports he was the Astros’ top target to potentially replace Yuli Gurriel and Trey Mancini, but an easy decision for Rizzo.

“I love being a Yankee,” he said Wednesday in a re-introductory press conference.

Rizzo was one of two Yankees free agents the fan base was unanimous in wanting the tea to bring back, the other of course being Aaron Judge – and when it comes to his former (for the moment) teammate, Rizzo isn’t holding his breath, because he knows this is probably Judge’s only big chance in free agency.

“He's in the driver's seat. This is a position that not too many guys get to be in with the historic season,” Rizzo said. “I think he's going to enjoy this process to hear what teams have to say. He's earned this."

Judge called Rizzo this week to congratulate him after his own re-signing was announced, and while the first baseman wouldn’t disclose any other info about the conversation, he did say he wants to be playing with No.
99 in pinstripes again.

"I hope Judge stays, just for the sake of the game,” Rizzo said. “You see a lot of franchise icons not getting what they deserve [from] the team they have done so much for.”

Hal Steinbrenner said this week, in both an interview with YES and an owner’s meetings gathering with the media at large, that the Yankees don’t have a hard payroll number in mind for Judge and will do “whatever we can” to re-sign him.

