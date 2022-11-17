Lahaska Bookshop Looks Back on Five Years of Business, Celebrating with an Upcoming Mural Signing

Image via Lahaska Bookshop

A popular Bucks County bookstore is celebrating hall a decade of business with a fun and artistic community get-together this week.

The Lahaska Bookshop, located at Route 263 & Street Road in Lahaska, opened its doors in the fall of 2017. Owned by the popular Doylestown Bookshop, the Lahaska location has become a fixture of both Peddler’s Village and the Upper Bucks County area.

“Today, we have book clubs that meet in the bookshop, author events that are held throughout the year, delightful displays, and aisles of books to get lost in,” the bookshop said on social media.

“We have a fantastic team of knowledgeable booksellers to help you find the perfect book. We look forward to continuing to serve our local customers and our visitors for many years to come.”

From Nov. 18 – 20, the bookshop will be hosting a mural signing to commemorate the years of business and books the shop has given the area. Customers are encouraged to share their favorite memories of the shop as well.