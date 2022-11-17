ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Caesars introduces new security gun dogs

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Chase is on the case!. Caesars Entertainment welcomed Chase and eight other K9s onto its Firearm Detection Program on Thursday. Caesars Security Academy gathered at The LINQ Hotel to celebrate the gun dogs' training program graduation with a special cake and walk. MORE ON NEWS...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Adele will be saying 'Hello' to the New Year in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you still don't know who to ring in 2023 with, consider saying "Hello" to the New Year with Adele. On Sunday, Adele and Caesars Palace announced two special New Year's Eve Weekend performances at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. "New Year's...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Desert Dogs to hold training camp practice in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs are gearing up for the season. The lacrosse team will be holding its third weekend of training camp ahead of its inaugural 2022-23 season this Saturday, November 19, to Sunday, November 20, in Las Vegas. The Desert Dogs will welcome...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New video shows first-person view of Las Vegas Grand Prix track

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new video from Formula One shows what the Las Vegas Grand Prix will look like from the driver's seat. The video posted by F1 Las Vegas depicts a virtual rendering of the track as the camera follows from the first-person view of a driver in a Formula One car.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Jo Koy hosts first comedy show at T-Mobile Arena

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The T-Mobile Arena is welcoming its first comedian to headline the stage on Saturday. Jo Koy is returning to Las Vegas to kick off his world tour 'Funny is Funny' at the entertainment hub. The comic first kicked off his stand-up career at local comedy...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man rescued from house fire in northeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Officials are investigating a house fire in northeast Las Vegas. On Saturday, at about 3:14 p.m., the Clark County Fire Department and North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 2200 block of Colebrook Street. Authorities said there was a report...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Investigation underway for homicide in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An investigation is underway for a homicide in North Las Vegas. On Saturday, at about 4:21 p.m., officers were dispatched near San Miguel and Coleman after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located a man, believed to be in his 20s, who was...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Raiders giving away free Thanksgiving meal boxes to families in need

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders are once again assisting the community during the upcoming holiday. Local residents in need of food assistance are encouraged to visit the drive-through site at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, November 22, to pick up Thanksgiving meal boxes that will be distributed by volunteers including the Las Vegas Raiders offensive line, Raiders and Three Square Food Bank staff.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Motorcyclist dead after crashing in west Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing in a west Las Vegas valley neighborhood Friday morning, according to police. The collision was reported around 2:23 a.m. at Charleston Boulevard and Hualapai Drive, right on the eastern edge of Summerlin, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

RTC prepares for busy holiday traffic ahead of Thanksgiving weekend

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is urging commuters to plan their trips ahead of time as Thanksgiving approaches next week. RTC buses around the valley will be operating on Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, and Saturday schedule for transit...
LAS VEGAS, NV

