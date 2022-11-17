Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The US Government's Secret Airline That Flies To Area 51Matt LillywhiteLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
Blueface Arrested for Attempted MurderTruflix Network
Mecum Auctions Offers 1,000 Vehicles at Las Vegas Convention CenterDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Sustainability company recycles chopsticks into furniture, opening in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One company is making its mark by reducing its carbon footprint here in Las Vegas. ChopValue is working toward sustainability by collecting recycled chopsticks and reusing them to create unique houseware and custom projects. With micro-factories throughout Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Asia, the company is...
news3lv.com
Caesars introduces new security gun dogs
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Chase is on the case!. Caesars Entertainment welcomed Chase and eight other K9s onto its Firearm Detection Program on Thursday. Caesars Security Academy gathered at The LINQ Hotel to celebrate the gun dogs' training program graduation with a special cake and walk. MORE ON NEWS...
news3lv.com
HELP of Southern Nevada teams up with Junior League of Las Vegas to feed families
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — HELP of Southern Nevada and the Junior League of Las Vegas teamed up on Saturday to ensure hundreds of families in need can celebrate Thanksgiving. One hundred and fifty volunteers helped assemble over 2,000 non-perishable food bags. It's part of their annual "Done In A...
news3lv.com
Adele will be saying 'Hello' to the New Year in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you still don't know who to ring in 2023 with, consider saying "Hello" to the New Year with Adele. On Sunday, Adele and Caesars Palace announced two special New Year's Eve Weekend performances at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. "New Year's...
news3lv.com
Indulge in the 'Ultimate Board' at Double Helix Wine & Whiskey Lounge
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Feast your eyes on this. It's the 'Ultimate Board' being served now at Double Helix Wine and Whiskey Lounge. Joining me now with more is executive chef Doug Vega.
news3lv.com
First Mexican-born woman in space meets with Las Vegas valley high schoolers
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The first Mexican-born woman to go to space spent a little time closer to the ground in Las Vegas this week. Katya Echazarreta met with students at Eldorado High School on Wednesday, arranged with McDonald's. MORE ON NEWS 3 | RTC prepares for busy holiday...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Desert Dogs to hold training camp practice in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs are gearing up for the season. The lacrosse team will be holding its third weekend of training camp ahead of its inaugural 2022-23 season this Saturday, November 19, to Sunday, November 20, in Las Vegas. The Desert Dogs will welcome...
news3lv.com
Free screening of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever offered at Las Vegas theater
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Marvel's highly anticipated sequel is hitting the big screen for one free night. The NAACP is hosting a free screening of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" on Saturday at Century 16 Suncoast Movie Theater. Fans are invited to dive into the Marvel universe and dress up...
news3lv.com
New video shows first-person view of Las Vegas Grand Prix track
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new video from Formula One shows what the Las Vegas Grand Prix will look like from the driver's seat. The video posted by F1 Las Vegas depicts a virtual rendering of the track as the camera follows from the first-person view of a driver in a Formula One car.
news3lv.com
Forever Home Friday: Meet Sasha
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Today is a Forever Home Friday!. Kelsey Pizzi from The Animal Foundation joins us now with Sasha!
news3lv.com
Comedian Thom Thakkar headlines Comedy Cellar Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Comedy Cellar brings in top comedic talent from all over the world, and this weekend you can catch Tom Thakkar on stage. He joined us live to talk about his career and more about what you can expect.
news3lv.com
Jo Koy hosts first comedy show at T-Mobile Arena
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The T-Mobile Arena is welcoming its first comedian to headline the stage on Saturday. Jo Koy is returning to Las Vegas to kick off his world tour 'Funny is Funny' at the entertainment hub. The comic first kicked off his stand-up career at local comedy...
news3lv.com
Henderson hospital hosts ground-breaking for pediatric emergency services expansion
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local hospital is looking to bring even more emergency services for children here in southern Nevada. Siena Hospital hosted a ground-breaking event on Thursday to kick off the $2.4 million expansion project. Two former pediatric patients joined the celebration to help break down the...
news3lv.com
Man rescued from house fire in northeast Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Officials are investigating a house fire in northeast Las Vegas. On Saturday, at about 3:14 p.m., the Clark County Fire Department and North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 2200 block of Colebrook Street. Authorities said there was a report...
news3lv.com
Investigation underway for homicide in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An investigation is underway for a homicide in North Las Vegas. On Saturday, at about 4:21 p.m., officers were dispatched near San Miguel and Coleman after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located a man, believed to be in his 20s, who was...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Raiders giving away free Thanksgiving meal boxes to families in need
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders are once again assisting the community during the upcoming holiday. Local residents in need of food assistance are encouraged to visit the drive-through site at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, November 22, to pick up Thanksgiving meal boxes that will be distributed by volunteers including the Las Vegas Raiders offensive line, Raiders and Three Square Food Bank staff.
news3lv.com
Motorcyclist dead after crashing in west Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing in a west Las Vegas valley neighborhood Friday morning, according to police. The collision was reported around 2:23 a.m. at Charleston Boulevard and Hualapai Drive, right on the eastern edge of Summerlin, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police launch safety initiative ahead of holiday season
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are launching a new safety initiative to ensure an upcoming happy holiday season. Officials say this is the time of year when they see an increase in crime across the valley. As thefts and robberies go up this season, police are...
news3lv.com
RTC prepares for busy holiday traffic ahead of Thanksgiving weekend
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is urging commuters to plan their trips ahead of time as Thanksgiving approaches next week. RTC buses around the valley will be operating on Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, and Saturday schedule for transit...
news3lv.com
WATCH: Audience at 'Magic Mike Live' in Las Vegas reacts to trailer for new movie
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Audiences are ready for a new dose of "Magic Mike." The stage show "Magic Mike Live" surprised the audience in Las Vegas on Wednesday with a screening of the trailer for "Magic Mike's Last Dance," the third and final entry in the franchise. Starring Channing...
Comments / 0