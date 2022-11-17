ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

thebudgetsavvybride.com

How Much Does a Las Vegas Wedding Cost?

We all know that weddings can get super expensive. Couples in the US spent an average of $28,000 in 2021. Couples who don’t want a large, expensive marriage ceremony often choose to elope to Las Vegas. Clark County, where Vegas is located, has the most lenient of marriage laws in the US. This helps keep costs very affordable and has led to a booming wedding industry. In fact, an average of 70,000 couples marry in Vegas every year. So it’s not surprising that the number one question I’m asked is “How much does a Las Vegas wedding cost?”
fox10phoenix.com

Las Vegas pigs once again dining on casino scraps after COVID-19 lockdown

LAS VEGAS - Pigs in Las Vegas are once again feeding off of casino scraps after going without during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 closed many hotels and restaurants on the strip, limiting food that was sent to nearby livestock farms. That left many farmers struggling to feed their pigs.
963kklz.com

Most Popular Tourist Traps In Las Vegas

Tourist traps in Las Vegas are unlike any other. Las Vegas is a unique city because despite all of the lucrative and explicit activities that are available; the city still needs to offer events and things to do that are appealing to the whole, entire family. And thus, the infamous...
8newsnow.com

Wrong-way detection radar coming to Las Vegas roads

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is taking action to cut down on wrong-way crashes. Starting next year, drivers in southern Nevada will see new radar technology along US 95 and Interstate 15. Four locations around Las Vegas are scheduled to receive wrong-way radars. They include...
news3lv.com

Caesars introduces new security gun dogs

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Chase is on the case!. Caesars Entertainment welcomed Chase and eight other K9s onto its Firearm Detection Program on Thursday. Caesars Security Academy gathered at The LINQ Hotel to celebrate the gun dogs' training program graduation with a special cake and walk. MORE ON NEWS...
news3lv.com

100 Black Men Las Vegas giving away 1000 Thanksgiving dinners

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The organization 100 Black Men Las Vegas is coming together this holiday season to prepare a Thanksgiving feast for the community. Members will be providing 1000 free Thanksgiving dinners to senior citizens, veterans, and families in need. Pick-up dinners are available on Wednesday, November 23...
BoardingArea

Las Vegas Lounge Showdown: Amex Centurion Lounge vs The Club LAS

In this Las Vegas Lounge Showdown, I’ll discuss the pros and cons of two of the four lounges at Harry Reid International Airport (LAS). While my mom and I were flying to and from LAS, I decided to do a comparison between the two lounges currently open at Las Vegas Airport: the Club at LAS and the Centurion Lounge. Each category is worth 5 points, for a total of 25 points. Ok, let’s get started!
vegas24seven.com

Soar into the Holidays with FlyOver in Las Vegas’ 40 Percent off Black Friday Deal

SOAR INTO THE HOLIDAYS WITH FLYOVER IN LAS VEGAS’. Immersive Flight Ride Attraction Offers 40 Percent Off Nov. 21 Through Dec. 5. To kick off Black Friday, FlyOver in Las Vegas – the Strip’s premier flight ride attraction – is offering 40 percent off ticket prices from Monday, Nov. 21 through Monday, Dec. 5. Use promo code: FLYBLACKFRIDAY at checkout on flyoverlasvegas.com to redeem online.
milestomemories.com

New Capital One Lounge Coming to Las Vegas Airport

New Capital One Lounge Coming to Las Vegas Airport. Capital One recently launched its Lounge network and opened the first location at Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport a year ago. Two additional lounges were announced already for Denver International Airport and at Washington Dulles International Airport. They were set to open in 2022, but the opening date has been pushed for sometime in 2023.
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Desert Dogs to hold training camp practice in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs are gearing up for the season. The lacrosse team will be holding its third weekend of training camp ahead of its inaugural 2022-23 season this Saturday, November 19, to Sunday, November 20, in Las Vegas. The Desert Dogs will welcome...
8newsnow.com

Project 150 gears up for Thanksgiving giveaway

Nevada man who claimed dead wife’s mail-in ballot …. A Las Vegas man is accused of forging his dead wife’s signature on her ballot, mailing it in and then claiming it had been stolen. Mom who killed 7-year-old autistic son on hike outside …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/mom-who-killed-7-year-old-autistic-son-on-hike-outside-las-vegas-to-be-sentenced/. Light the World...
8newsnow.com

Revamp coming to Las Vegas’ oldest shopping center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Known as Las Vegas’ oldest shopping center, the Historic Commercial Center may soon see more restaurants, art exhibits, and alcohol to combat the deteriorating quality of the area. The district, located on East Sahara and Maryland Parkway, was originally constructed in the 1960s, according to...
8 News Now

The Top 50 Vegas Eateries

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Yelp is already counting down to 2023 by rating this year’s top 50 places to eat in Vegas. Yelp’s Las Vegas Community director Kayla Rambo and Mayra Arana, co-owner of one of the top spots “La Paleta” join Roqui Theus to ring in this helpful list.
