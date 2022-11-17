Read full article on original website
thebudgetsavvybride.com
How Much Does a Las Vegas Wedding Cost?
We all know that weddings can get super expensive. Couples in the US spent an average of $28,000 in 2021. Couples who don’t want a large, expensive marriage ceremony often choose to elope to Las Vegas. Clark County, where Vegas is located, has the most lenient of marriage laws in the US. This helps keep costs very affordable and has led to a booming wedding industry. In fact, an average of 70,000 couples marry in Vegas every year. So it’s not surprising that the number one question I’m asked is “How much does a Las Vegas wedding cost?”
news3lv.com
Sustainability company recycles chopsticks into furniture, opening in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One company is making its mark by reducing its carbon footprint here in Las Vegas. ChopValue is working toward sustainability by collecting recycled chopsticks and reusing them to create unique houseware and custom projects. With micro-factories throughout Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Asia, the company is...
fox10phoenix.com
Las Vegas pigs once again dining on casino scraps after COVID-19 lockdown
LAS VEGAS - Pigs in Las Vegas are once again feeding off of casino scraps after going without during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 closed many hotels and restaurants on the strip, limiting food that was sent to nearby livestock farms. That left many farmers struggling to feed their pigs.
963kklz.com
Most Popular Tourist Traps In Las Vegas
Tourist traps in Las Vegas are unlike any other. Las Vegas is a unique city because despite all of the lucrative and explicit activities that are available; the city still needs to offer events and things to do that are appealing to the whole, entire family. And thus, the infamous...
Forget Covid, the Las Vegas Strip Faces a Growing Health Crisis
A mandate to close all non-essential businesses in Nevada was handed down on March 17, 2020, by Gov. Steve Sisolak. The coronavirus scare had become a reality and the magnitude of the moment was only beginning to settle in. It was the first time in more than 50 years that...
8newsnow.com
Wrong-way detection radar coming to Las Vegas roads
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is taking action to cut down on wrong-way crashes. Starting next year, drivers in southern Nevada will see new radar technology along US 95 and Interstate 15. Four locations around Las Vegas are scheduled to receive wrong-way radars. They include...
news3lv.com
Caesars introduces new security gun dogs
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Chase is on the case!. Caesars Entertainment welcomed Chase and eight other K9s onto its Firearm Detection Program on Thursday. Caesars Security Academy gathered at The LINQ Hotel to celebrate the gun dogs' training program graduation with a special cake and walk. MORE ON NEWS...
8newsnow.com
Seniors at Las Vegas mobile home park receive Thanksgiving meals
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– It’s an update to a story we first brought to you back in September. Residents living in the Royal Mobile Home Park in the northeast valley were having a hard time accessing food and turned to 8 News Now for help. After the original story...
news3lv.com
100 Black Men Las Vegas giving away 1000 Thanksgiving dinners
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The organization 100 Black Men Las Vegas is coming together this holiday season to prepare a Thanksgiving feast for the community. Members will be providing 1000 free Thanksgiving dinners to senior citizens, veterans, and families in need. Pick-up dinners are available on Wednesday, November 23...
news3lv.com
First Mexican-born woman in space meets with Las Vegas valley high schoolers
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The first Mexican-born woman to go to space spent a little time closer to the ground in Las Vegas this week. Katya Echazarreta met with students at Eldorado High School on Wednesday, arranged with McDonald's. MORE ON NEWS 3 | RTC prepares for busy holiday...
Las Vegas Lounge Showdown: Amex Centurion Lounge vs The Club LAS
In this Las Vegas Lounge Showdown, I’ll discuss the pros and cons of two of the four lounges at Harry Reid International Airport (LAS). While my mom and I were flying to and from LAS, I decided to do a comparison between the two lounges currently open at Las Vegas Airport: the Club at LAS and the Centurion Lounge. Each category is worth 5 points, for a total of 25 points. Ok, let’s get started!
vegas24seven.com
Soar into the Holidays with FlyOver in Las Vegas’ 40 Percent off Black Friday Deal
SOAR INTO THE HOLIDAYS WITH FLYOVER IN LAS VEGAS’. Immersive Flight Ride Attraction Offers 40 Percent Off Nov. 21 Through Dec. 5. To kick off Black Friday, FlyOver in Las Vegas – the Strip’s premier flight ride attraction – is offering 40 percent off ticket prices from Monday, Nov. 21 through Monday, Dec. 5. Use promo code: FLYBLACKFRIDAY at checkout on flyoverlasvegas.com to redeem online.
milestomemories.com
New Capital One Lounge Coming to Las Vegas Airport
New Capital One Lounge Coming to Las Vegas Airport. Capital One recently launched its Lounge network and opened the first location at Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport a year ago. Two additional lounges were announced already for Denver International Airport and at Washington Dulles International Airport. They were set to open in 2022, but the opening date has been pushed for sometime in 2023.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Desert Dogs to hold training camp practice in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs are gearing up for the season. The lacrosse team will be holding its third weekend of training camp ahead of its inaugural 2022-23 season this Saturday, November 19, to Sunday, November 20, in Las Vegas. The Desert Dogs will welcome...
8newsnow.com
Project 150 gears up for Thanksgiving giveaway
Nevada man who claimed dead wife’s mail-in ballot …. A Las Vegas man is accused of forging his dead wife’s signature on her ballot, mailing it in and then claiming it had been stolen. Mom who killed 7-year-old autistic son on hike outside …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/mom-who-killed-7-year-old-autistic-son-on-hike-outside-las-vegas-to-be-sentenced/. Light the World...
8newsnow.com
Revamp coming to Las Vegas’ oldest shopping center
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Known as Las Vegas’ oldest shopping center, the Historic Commercial Center may soon see more restaurants, art exhibits, and alcohol to combat the deteriorating quality of the area. The district, located on East Sahara and Maryland Parkway, was originally constructed in the 1960s, according to...
Pet of the week: Jimmy Choo
Meet Jimmy Choo! He's a five-week-old kitten looking for his forever home in Las Vegas. His rescuers at Community Cat Angels found him in the streets of Las Vegas all alone.
Fox5 KVVU
Changes coming to Historic Commercial Center to help bars, restaurants move in
Some Nevada hospitals seeing record volumes for pediatric patients as respiratory illnesses spread. Squatters cause more issues for residents of downtown Las Vegas townhomes in massive June fire. A Las Vegas man was sentenced in court Wednesday for the death of his 14-year-old son. Las Vegas meat distributors battle bird...
The Top 50 Vegas Eateries
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Yelp is already counting down to 2023 by rating this year’s top 50 places to eat in Vegas. Yelp’s Las Vegas Community director Kayla Rambo and Mayra Arana, co-owner of one of the top spots “La Paleta” join Roqui Theus to ring in this helpful list.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas apartment complex asks for public’s help amid heating issues, cold weather
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Property managers at the Hebron apartment complex off of Las Vegas Boulevard are asking for the public’s help amid the complex’s heating and hot water issues. Hebron, a low-income housing complex for veterans, people experiencing homelessness, and seniors has struggled to stay afloat ever...
