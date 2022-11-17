ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

myedmondsnews.com

Good works: Boys collect trash for service project

Challenged by a church leader to complete a community service project, a group of boys from several local schools decided to spend a few hours Saturday, Nov. 19 picking up trash and litter in the Lynnwood area. The seven boys, ages 12-17 and from three different families, attend Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale...
LYNNWOOD, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation announces five new board members

The Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Sno-Isle Libraries, has appointed five new members from Snohomish and Island counties. Guided by a board of directors, the foundation helps extend the library district’s reach by supporting library programs, services and events, funding demonstration libraries in communities with limited library service, and investing in capital improvements throughout the library district.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Port of Edmonds topic of Edmonds Civic Roundtable’s Nov. 28 meeting

“The Port of Edmonds: Past, Present and Future” is the topic of an Edmonds Civic Roundtable presentation set for Monday, Nov. 28 from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 2nd floor, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds. The port’s mission includes operating in a fiscally sound, environmentally responsible manner while...
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Kind of Play: Holiday activities for families, plus junior hockey and Move 60! options

Lately, I’ve had a pretty exaggerated sense of nostalgia. It could be kids barreling towards young adulthood, trying to manage the incredibly early pitch black or the news or social media or the news about social media, but either way, I have a real hankering for what feels cozy. Whether it be familiarity or simplicity, enough fleece to keep feeling my fingers, or trying to (sort of) keep Christmas out of Thanksgiving while still feeling festive, I am mostly into the elements of Hallmark/Lifetime movies right now.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Sponsor spotlight: Third annual Wreath Walk Edmonds on now through Dec. 15

Bid on and win your favorite wreath through an online auction. For the third year in a row, Art Walk Edmonds (AWE) is presenting Wreath Walk Edmonds. Created in 2020 as a way for artists to show their creativity during the dark days of the pandemic, AWE is continuing the tradition of hanging original, artist-designed and -decorated wreaths in select storefronts for the downtown Edmonds during the holiday season. This year, wreaths will be hung from Nov. 17-Dec. 15.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Community Transit to operate Sunday bus schedule on Thanksgiving holiday

Community Transit will operate on Sunday bus schedule on Thanksgiving Day and return to a regular schedule the following day, Friday, Nov. 26. Thursday, Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving Day) Snohomish County local bus and DART service: Sunday schedule. No Community Transit bus service to Seattle or Northgate. Sound Transit service from...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Snohomish County recruiting for Board of Health members

Snohomish County is seeking interested community members to serve on its new Board of Health. The Board of Health’s role will be to develop, approve and revise countywide policy on public health issues such as opioids, immunizations and climate change. The board evaluates yearly budget proposals, recommends new programs and reviews health department activities. The board meets monthly, and members will be assigned to subcommittees and various ad hoc task groups.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Scene in Lynnwood: Harris Ford construction coming along

Construction is coming along at the Harris Ford dealership in Lynnwood. Since last August, what was once a road cutting through the dealership (64th Avenue West) has been permanently closed to bridge the gap between Harris Ford’s main building and a new lot, Harris Lincoln. Harris Ford is located...
LYNNWOOD, WA
alaskasnewssource.com

Sayvia Sellers signs letter of intent to play basketball at University of Washington

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Earlier this year Sayvia Sellers verbally committed to the University of Washington, but now she has put pen to paper and made it official. While Sellers said the process of getting recruited by major NCAA DI programs was fun, she is happy that it is over and she can get back to focusing on her game. She also said that the hardest part was having to tell the other schools that recruited her that she was choosing a different school.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds’ Edward Jones office a drop-off point for Toys for Tots

The Edward Jones office at 313 Main St. in downtown Edmonds is serving as a drop-off location to the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Drive. Additionally, Toys for Tots accepts toy and cash donations online. Visit www.toysfortots.org. The mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program...
EDMONDS, WA
auburnexaminer.com

No More Personal Checks at King County Transfer Facilities

King County’s Solid Waste Division will soon join the growing number of businesses and service providers that no longer accept personal checks as payment for services. The new rule goes into effect on Monday, Dec. 5, when cash, credit card, or debit card will be the only accepted forms of payment for waste disposal fees at King County transfer stations and drop boxes.
KING COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Work set to begin Nov. 21 on underground stormwater infiltration facility

Installation will begin Nov. 21 on a new underground stormwater infiltration facility at 96th Avenue West, part of an effort to mitigate stormwater runoff related to Civic Park construction. The Edmonds City Council last month approved a construction contract for $359,844 to the Blue Mountain Construction Group, which is handling...
myedmondsnews.com

Reader view: It’s time to have ‘The Talk’

No, not THAT talk. But one almost as important. At this Tuesday’s (Nov. 22) Edmonds City Council meeting, our mayor and council will be talking about a set of legislative agenda topics to send to our state representatives for the upcoming session in Olympia. It’s a rather extensive list. However, one glaring omission in my opinion is advocating for our right for self-determination. Particularly as it pertains to our land use and zoning policies and ordinances.
EDMONDS, WA

