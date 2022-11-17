Read full article on original website
myedmondsnews.com
Martha Lake Elementary presentation, public works contract on Nov. 22 school board agenda
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Nov. 22, meeting is set to receive a student presentation and school improvement plan from Martha Lake Elementary School as well as the district’s August and September budget reports. In addition, the board is scheduled to approve Resolution #22-22,...
myedmondsnews.com
Good works: Boys collect trash for service project
Challenged by a church leader to complete a community service project, a group of boys from several local schools decided to spend a few hours Saturday, Nov. 19 picking up trash and litter in the Lynnwood area. The seven boys, ages 12-17 and from three different families, attend Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale...
myedmondsnews.com
Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation announces five new board members
The Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Sno-Isle Libraries, has appointed five new members from Snohomish and Island counties. Guided by a board of directors, the foundation helps extend the library district’s reach by supporting library programs, services and events, funding demonstration libraries in communities with limited library service, and investing in capital improvements throughout the library district.
myedmondsnews.com
Port of Edmonds topic of Edmonds Civic Roundtable’s Nov. 28 meeting
“The Port of Edmonds: Past, Present and Future” is the topic of an Edmonds Civic Roundtable presentation set for Monday, Nov. 28 from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 2nd floor, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds. The port’s mission includes operating in a fiscally sound, environmentally responsible manner while...
Seattle U students sue, say school promised master's degree in nursing that wasn't state-approved
SEATTLE — In a lawsuit filed Thursday against Seattle University, four former and current students say the school was deceptive, promising a degree that none of the students ever received. The students were enrolled in a doctorate program but believed they’d be able to attain a master's in nursing....
myedmondsnews.com
As budget discussions continue, Edmonds City Council to meet an hour earlier Nov. 21
With a full agenda including a continued discussion of the draft 2023 City of Edmonds budget, the Edmonds City Council will start its meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21. That means that public comments will begin earlier too, so be sure to adjust your calendar if you want to offer those either in person or virtually Tuesday night.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Kind of Play: Holiday activities for families, plus junior hockey and Move 60! options
Lately, I’ve had a pretty exaggerated sense of nostalgia. It could be kids barreling towards young adulthood, trying to manage the incredibly early pitch black or the news or social media or the news about social media, but either way, I have a real hankering for what feels cozy. Whether it be familiarity or simplicity, enough fleece to keep feeling my fingers, or trying to (sort of) keep Christmas out of Thanksgiving while still feeling festive, I am mostly into the elements of Hallmark/Lifetime movies right now.
myedmondsnews.com
Help a senior in need this holiday season by donating to Homage Senior Services
Social isolation, despair and unfit living conditions affect many seniors living in the City of Lynnwood. Homage, the largest provider of services for older adults and people with disabilities in Snohomish County, has created a gift guide to spread hope this holiday season for area seniors in need. “The majority...
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Third annual Wreath Walk Edmonds on now through Dec. 15
Bid on and win your favorite wreath through an online auction. For the third year in a row, Art Walk Edmonds (AWE) is presenting Wreath Walk Edmonds. Created in 2020 as a way for artists to show their creativity during the dark days of the pandemic, AWE is continuing the tradition of hanging original, artist-designed and -decorated wreaths in select storefronts for the downtown Edmonds during the holiday season. This year, wreaths will be hung from Nov. 17-Dec. 15.
myedmondsnews.com
Community Transit to operate Sunday bus schedule on Thanksgiving holiday
Community Transit will operate on Sunday bus schedule on Thanksgiving Day and return to a regular schedule the following day, Friday, Nov. 26. Thursday, Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving Day) Snohomish County local bus and DART service: Sunday schedule. No Community Transit bus service to Seattle or Northgate. Sound Transit service from...
myedmondsnews.com
Snohomish County recruiting for Board of Health members
Snohomish County is seeking interested community members to serve on its new Board of Health. The Board of Health’s role will be to develop, approve and revise countywide policy on public health issues such as opioids, immunizations and climate change. The board evaluates yearly budget proposals, recommends new programs and reviews health department activities. The board meets monthly, and members will be assigned to subcommittees and various ad hoc task groups.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Scene in Lynnwood: Harris Ford construction coming along
Construction is coming along at the Harris Ford dealership in Lynnwood. Since last August, what was once a road cutting through the dealership (64th Avenue West) has been permanently closed to bridge the gap between Harris Ford’s main building and a new lot, Harris Lincoln. Harris Ford is located...
alaskasnewssource.com
Sayvia Sellers signs letter of intent to play basketball at University of Washington
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Earlier this year Sayvia Sellers verbally committed to the University of Washington, but now she has put pen to paper and made it official. While Sellers said the process of getting recruited by major NCAA DI programs was fun, she is happy that it is over and she can get back to focusing on her game. She also said that the hardest part was having to tell the other schools that recruited her that she was choosing a different school.
WSDOT sends ADA non-compliance letter to City of Lake Stevens
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Lake Stevens is at risk of losing federal money because city curbs are not meeting ADA compliance standards. The city says it is working on a plan to address the problem. Shane Oden lives in Lake Stevens and has a photo collection of curbs and...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds’ Edward Jones office a drop-off point for Toys for Tots
The Edward Jones office at 313 Main St. in downtown Edmonds is serving as a drop-off location to the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Drive. Additionally, Toys for Tots accepts toy and cash donations online. Visit www.toysfortots.org. The mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program...
auburnexaminer.com
No More Personal Checks at King County Transfer Facilities
King County’s Solid Waste Division will soon join the growing number of businesses and service providers that no longer accept personal checks as payment for services. The new rule goes into effect on Monday, Dec. 5, when cash, credit card, or debit card will be the only accepted forms of payment for waste disposal fees at King County transfer stations and drop boxes.
Jayden Limar, Lake Stevens keep truckin' through the Class 4A bracket with 42-17 win over Gonzaga Prep
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. - Quite simply, there was no stopping Jayden Limar on Saturday night. Lake Stevens shook off a wobbly game-opening drive defensively, Limar and company took over almost immediately thereafter, and the second-seeded Vikings ran away from Gonzaga Prep, 42-17, in a Class 4A ...
myedmondsnews.com
Work set to begin Nov. 21 on underground stormwater infiltration facility
Installation will begin Nov. 21 on a new underground stormwater infiltration facility at 96th Avenue West, part of an effort to mitigate stormwater runoff related to Civic Park construction. The Edmonds City Council last month approved a construction contract for $359,844 to the Blue Mountain Construction Group, which is handling...
O'Dea, Eastside Catholic come out of Memorial Stadium doubleheader with wins to advance to Class 3A semifinals
SEATTLE - With a dinged-up hamstring, there may have been a bit of doubt of how effective O’Dea running back Jason Brown Jr. was going to be in the Fighting Irish’s quarterfinal matchup against Stanwood. But Brown put all that doubt to bed by the end of the first half. Brown’s five touchdown runs ...
myedmondsnews.com
Reader view: It’s time to have ‘The Talk’
No, not THAT talk. But one almost as important. At this Tuesday’s (Nov. 22) Edmonds City Council meeting, our mayor and council will be talking about a set of legislative agenda topics to send to our state representatives for the upcoming session in Olympia. It’s a rather extensive list. However, one glaring omission in my opinion is advocating for our right for self-determination. Particularly as it pertains to our land use and zoning policies and ordinances.
