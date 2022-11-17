Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Democrats block Latina Republican from joining Congressional Hispanic Caucus
Rep. Mayra Flores, a Texas Republican, made history after taking office as the first female member of Congress who was born in Mexico. You’d think that partisanship aside, the Latina Republican would be considered a win for diversity in Congress. You’d be wrong. The Democratic-controlled Congressional Hispanic Caucus is...
Schumer skips over Feinstein, 89, for Senate president pro tem, third in presidential line of succession
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is picking Sen. Patty Murray to be the next Senate president pro tempore in 2023 after Sen. Patrick Leahy retires.
Senate Democrats laugh off Trump's endorsement of banning congressional stock trading. But there's still no consensus on passing their proposals in the lame duck session.
Senate Democrats have been wrestling with a proposed congressional stock trading ban. Donald Trump endorsed banning congressional stock trading in his 2024 campaign launch. Democratic leaders rejected Trump's ethical advice but aren't above using it to woo GOP support. Senate Democratic leaders have no interest in taking advice on financial...
POLITICO
A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.
Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
New York Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman says it's 'gangster' that the top Democrats in Congress could both be from New York City
Rep. Jamaal Bowman chuckled when asked about New York City's impending moment of power. Pelosi's decision to step down from leadership means the top two Democrats could both hail from New York. They would be Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and would-be House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Democratic Rep. Jamaal...
Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words
Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi
Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
Trump explodes at special counsel appointment: ‘I am not going to partake in it’
Former President Trump on Friday blasted the Justice Department’s appointment of a special counsel to oversee its probes on him, saying he would not “partake” in the investigations. Trump, in an interview with Fox News Digital, suggested the appointment of a special counsel was politically motivated, despite...
Patty Murray in line to be first female Senate president pro tempore
The Seattle Times is reporting Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will nominate the Senate President Pro Tempore position to Washington Senator Patty Murray, which would make her the first woman to ever hold that title. “I am honored to have earned the confidence of Leader Schumer and my colleagues to...
Nancy Pelosi Is Stepping Down As Leader Of House Democrats But Staying In Congress
“Never would I have thought that someday I would go from homemaker to House speaker,” Pelosi said Thursday after more than 19 years leading Democrats.
Trump could be tried for Felony Murder in 48 States
As Donald Trump announces his run for the Oval Office, the DOJ could still indict him for the insurrection on the Capitol on 6 January 2021. If found culpable, he could face treason and felony murder in 48 states and the District of Columbia.
San Diego Congressman Scott Peters reflects on Nancy Pelosi's leadership
ABC 10News caught up with Rep. Scott Peters Thursday, just a few hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would step down from her leadership post in the next Congress.
Meet the likely House Democratic leaders in the post-Pelosi era
Speaker Nancy Pelosi's reign over the House Democratic Party is officially coming to a close, and she's passing the baton to a new generation of leaders. Why it matters: Those who have served loyally by her side for nearly two decades — Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Whip Jim Clyburn — have said they are ready to step aside to allow for the new guard to ascend to power. That's given way to the rise of Reps. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) and Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.).
Hakeem Jeffries officially throws in hat to replace Pelosi as Democratic House leader
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries officially threw his hat in the ring to replace longtime Democratic House leader Nancy Pelosi on Friday, which would make him the first person of color to lead a major party in the body.
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi wraps up long and historic leadership career
WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Nancy Pelosi is wrapping up a long career of congressional leadership in which she became the only woman to serve in the powerful post of U.S. House of Representatives speaker, showed an ability to pass major legislation, united fractious fellow Democrats and challenged some of the world's most powerful men.
Florida Sen. Rick Scott says Republicans should 'stop compromising' with Democrats, arguing that Senate GOP leaders 'routinely cave in' to Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer
"I ran for leader because Republican leaders in the Senate routinely cave in and allow Schumer and Biden to win," Scott said during a Nevada speech.
Congress Is Shaking It Up On Cannabis Reform, Some Wish They'd Started Sooner But Better Late Than Never
Biden's signature will be the first time in history a President has signed a marijuana reform bill. The lame-duck period is a slim window for Congress to push through meaningful cannabis legislation. As the lame-duck Congress scurries to get its ducks in order before they get pushed out of the...
This Is How Much Biden's Delaware Trips Have Cost US Taxpayers
Most of Biden's trips were between the White House and Delaware. Air Force One's operational costs are $177,843 per hour, and the total operating expenses to Delaware were about $4 million. Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are set to investigate President Joe Biden and his administration on various...
Boehner congratulates Pelosi for ‘remarkable, historic run’ as House Democratic leader
Former House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) congratulated Nancy Pelosi on Thursday on her “remarkable, historic run” leading House Democrats, after the congresswoman announced that she would be stepping down from party leadership next year. “Congratulations @SpeakerPelosi on a remarkable, historic run of service in the People’s House,” Boehner...
Blumenauer praises Senate approval of cannabis research bill
Oregon Democrat sponsors legislation that goes to Biden; 39 states now allow medical use, but feds do not. U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer praised Senate passage of his legislation to foster further research into medical uses for marijuana and cannabidiol, a non-psychoactive chemical that may have therapeutic uses. The voice vote Wednesday, Nov. 16, by the Senate moved the bill (HR 8454) to President Joe Biden, who has shifted his stance in recent weeks. Blumenauer, a Democrat from Portland, is the bill's chief sponsor. The bill passed the House on a 325-95 vote on July 26. The Senate vote took place...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
184K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0