Read full article on original website
Related
Dodgers rumors: Gold Glove winner could replace Cody Bellinger
Los Angeles Dodgers rumors about a possible Cody Bellinger replacement have already emerged with the team targeting a three-time Gold Glove winner. Leading up to the non-tender deadline, the majority of Los Angeles Dodgers rumors were focused on the future of center fielder Cody Bellinger. As FanSided’s Robert Murray reported, the team plans to non-tender him.
Latest Braves report is bad news for Dansby Swanson chase
The Braves have started training their shortstop in the making, Vaughn Grissom, just in case Dansby Swanson leaves in free agency. In back-to-back offseasons, Atlanta could lose Freddie Freeman and now Dansby Swanson, both of whom were instrumental in their 2021 World Series run. Freeman signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, of course.
Surprising team predicted to make best offer to Carlos Correa
MLB free agency is stacked with star shortstops this off-season, and a surprising team may land Carlos Correa amidst many teams expected to make offers. Several star shortstops are on the market this off-season, including former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa. He’ll likely have several offers coming his way, but the Chicago Cubs are predicted to make the best offer.
Could this former Dodger be an option for the Angels?
The Los Angeles Angels could use some more bullpen help. Jimmy Herget surprised many including myself with his outstanding 2022 season. The Angels have veterans Aaron Loup and Ryan Tepera looking to bounce back in 2023 as well. Other than that, the bullpen is full of question marks heading into next season.
Cardinals: Latest updates on rumored catching targets for St. Louis
The latest rumors on the catching market are interesting for the Cardinals. With the retirement of Yadier Molina, the St. Louis Cardinals have made finding their new starting catcher their number one priority this off-season. The last time the Cardinals had to fill this big of shoes was after Albert Pujols left in free agency in 2011. Although Molina was nowhere near his prime like Pujols was, the legacy he leaves behind will be a heavy burden to carry.
This Tony Gonsolin trade could get Dodgers necessary rotation upgrade
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation, as currently constructed, isn’t strong enough to win a World Series. It’s strong enough to thoroughly dominate the regular season, given the likelihood of an additional Tyler Anderson type joining the fray with a moderate ceiling. But without a high-ceiling alternative to Walker Buehler, it’s unlikely the Dodgers can win a ring without a mega-super-ultra bullpen. The type of bullpen you read about in urban legends, but don’t believe actually exists.
What can the Angels realistically expect from Jared Walsh this season?
Jared Walsh was one of the Los Angeles Angels players I was really excited about heading into the 2022 season. He was coming off a year where he slashed .277/.340/.509 with 29 home runs and 98 RBI. Walsh was a big reason the Angels felt comfortable enough to release Albert...
MLB rumors: New team enters the Justin Verlander sweepstakes
While the Houston Astros would prefer to re-sign Justin Verlander, there’s no guarantee he stays with the World Series champs. The Mets have entered the picture. After opting out of his previous two-year engagement with Houston, Justin Verlander’s asking price is said to be above $40 million. There’s little guarantee that Astros owner Jim Crane will match that demand, so Verlander is at least doing his due diligence to seek employment elsewhere.
Jacob deGrom’s asking price may be out of even Steve Cohen’s comfort zone
The New York Mets would love to bring back ace starter Jacob deGrom, but doing so would cost them a pretty penny. Can they afford him?. In theory, Steve Cohen is the richest owner in baseball so, yes, New York can afford to bring back Jacob deGrom, regardless of the asking price. But, the issue in this case is more about how high Cohen is willing to go, rather than if he has the money stowed away somewhere.
Atlanta Braves rumor roundup: Dansby Swanson news and more
While the free-agent market remains quiet for the Atlanta Braves, the rumor mill remains in full motion. Here’s everything you missed from the weekend. The biggest looming decision for Atlanta general manager Alex Anthopoulos this offseason will be whether or not the Braves bring back Dansby Swanson. The former No. 1 overall pick has blossomed into one of the best shortstops in the National League. Coming off a breakout season, Swanson now hits the free-agent market.
FanSided
296K+
Followers
570K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0