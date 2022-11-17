Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week. so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
disneybymark.com
NEW Non-Stop Flights Now Available to the Orlando Airport
If you’ve ever flown to Disney World, you’ve probably come through the Orlando International Airport (MCO). Orlando Airport can be a BUSY place and when traveling isn’t always sunshine and rainbows, many of us try to find direct flights to avoid further airport headaches. Spirit Airlines already offers several nonstop, direct flights to MCO from a variety of locations in the United States, and now they’ve added another city!
6 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you love eating seafood, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Florida that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredient only, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
3 Crazy animal related Florida headlines you might not believe
A gator in Naples, FloridaPhoto by Brian Yurasits on Unsplash. When I moved to Orlando a year ago, one thing I realized very quickly is that when it comes to animals, Florida is buck wild. If you're a transplant from out of state, that is one thing I don't think you can prepare for: the animals in Florida. The first day I arrived at my apartment complex there was a massive crane toolin' down the sidewalk, and later on I saw gators behind a gate on my way to work. No one even flinched. I haven't gotten too close to any crazy animal situations since, but there has been a flood of incredible Florida animal related news stories trickling in and plenty in the pool to research. And I'd love to share a few of my favorites with you, because they are definitely discussion worthy and I'd love to hear your thoughts.
This Florida City Has An Actual Snow Park & It's An Epic Winter Wonderland
Snow in Florida? Unheard of. Igloos in Florida? No, it can't be real. Ice skating in Florida? Okay, we're getting closer. Florida winter is around the corner and while the weather doesn't change much, there is an actual snow park in Tampa, and it's epic!. Snowcat Ridge is the perfect...
fox13news.com
Florida snow park brings winter wonderland to Sunshine State
DADE CITY, Fla. - Florida's only snow park is back open, giving Floridians a blast of winter weather. Now in its third year, Snowcat Ridge, which bills itself as Florida's first and only Alpine snow park, is a family-friendly attraction that answers the question, "What if Florida had snow days?"
Horses Removed from Ross Park Carousel for Restoration Project
Several dozen horses have departed Binghamton as part of a long-delayed carousel restoration and relocation project at Ross Park. Businessman George F. Johnson gave the carousel to the city in 1919. It's been a fixture in the South Side park ever since. Binghamton officials have been working to develop a...
fox35orlando.com
Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Just in time for Thanksgiving, an Orlando law firm is once again helping those in need by giving out free turkeys!. The Pendas Law Firm will be handing out thousands of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will be held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Christmas light shows to visit in December
With Christmas creeping right around the corner, light shows are popping up all around Central Florida. Some are displayed as walkthrough shows while others are drive-thru shows. Aside from the beautiful light displays, many of these attractions have activities that the whole family can enjoy. Night of a Million Lights.
wogx.com
Frontier Airlines launches unlimited 'all-you-can-fly' annual pass
ORLANDO, Fla. - This could be a frequent flyers dream come true!. Frontier Airlines has launched its new all-you-can-fly GoWild! Pass, which offers passholders unlimited flights between the airlines U.S. destinations, including Puerto Rico. For a limited time only, Frontier is selling the pass for $599 for travel starting on...
Locally Owned Comfort Food Restaurant to Open in Cocoa Beach
"We will serve comfort food with a twist, comfort style food that’s prepared in some pretty unique ways.”
disneydining.com
Universal Studios Offering an Annual Pass with Unlimited Visits for Less Than $200
Not sure which Florida vacation to take since Disney World has still not resumed selling annual passes to non-Florida residents? A recent announcement from Universal Studios Orlando may help you make that decision. Some non-Florida residents are growing weary of waiting for Disney World to begin selling annual passes again...
New York Firefighters Need You to Clear Snow from Hydrants
According to a report by Megan Hatch of WYSR, if you have a fire hydrant on your property, the Firefighters Association of the State of New York has an important message for you. Clear the snow around it. If you're a Binghamton lifer, this probably isn't news to you. You've...
‘I felt trapped’: Home-selling offer left families nationwide facing legal troubles
ORLANDO, Fla. — Action 9 investigates a home-selling offer that left dozens of local families facing legal trouble and big fees. “It sounded like free money?” consumer investigator Todd Ulrich asked. “Absolutely, it did,” Carla Turman replied. Turman said she received a call after applying for a...
Latest Study: People Make the Most Money in This Binghamton Area
Every year during the holiday season, my wife and I take a ride around the triple Cities to look at all the holiday decorations that are on display at area homes. We've seen some amazing displays. It sure makes our display of a couple of strands of lights lined around...
Country Thunder Florida 2023: Keith Urban among headliners; see full lineup
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — While Country Thunder Florida 2022 is barely in the rearview mirror, organizers of the 2023 event have announced some big names for next October’s music extravaganza in Kissimmee. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Country superstars Keith Urban, Cody Johnson and HARDY are...
Mexican Restaurant and Ice Cream Shop to Open on Central Florida Coast
“Our paletas will come in strawberry, vanilla, chocolate, mango, and lime flavors, among others.” says Nieto.
What’s New At The Oakdale Commons (Formerly The Mall) In Johnson City?
Bob Joseph[/caption]Have you been to the Oakdale Commons formerly the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City lately? On Tuesday, I went to the mall to get my twice-yearly haircut. Is it a coincidence that Tuesday is when they have their $14 haircut special? Probably not. On the way in (and you...
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should absolutely visit because all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
From Burro to Bearcat: Why The Old Binghamton Mascot Suddenly Got The Boot
Do you remember when Binghamton University was called SUNY Binghamton, or SUNY-B for short? It was hard to get used to the name change when the college was changed to Binghamton University. Personally, I prefer to refer to the college by that name or simply BU. If you have lived...
98.1 The Hawk
Binghamton, NY
9K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0