CALGARY, AB, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. ("Sentgraf") advises today that the percentage of outstanding Class II Voting Shares of ATCO Ltd. ("ATCO") held by Sentgraf has increased by 5.63% since February 20, 2018, to 91.55%. The percentage increase was primarily caused by third parties converting Class II Voting Shares of ATCO Ltd. into Class I Non-Voting Shares. The Class II Voting Shares are convertible into Class I Non-Voting Shares on a one-for-one basis at the option of the holders. Between August 20, 2019 and September 10, 2020 Sentgraf also purchased 35,600 Class II Voting Shares representing 0.3% of the Class II Voting Shares.

