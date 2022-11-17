Read full article on original website
Related
FTX CEO Details Plans To Restructure Global Empire, Asks Stakeholders To 'Be Patient'
The newly appointed CEO of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, John Ray III, is in damage control mode, assuring FTX employees, vendors, customers, regulators, and government stakeholders to "be patient" after the collapse of the company. What Happened: In a Saturday statement, Ray said the company looks forward to selling or...
Gene Editing Stock's Prospects Cut In Half By Analyst, Citing Limited Value In Retina Treatment
Credit Suisse has downgraded Editas Medicine Inc EDIT from Outperform to Neutral with a price target of $13 from $25. Thursday, Editas announced clinical data from the Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial of EDIT-101, an in vivo CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing medicine. Given the small population (around 300 in the U.S.), the...
This Analyst Is Bullish On Evolent Health's Recent Deal, Calls 'Highly Strategic Acquisition'
Thursday after close, Evolent Health Inc EVH agreed to acquire Magellan Specialty Health, the specialty benefit management organization owned by Centene Corporation CNC, for $650 million at the close plus additional contingent consideration of up to $150 million based on 2023 performance. William Blair is positive on the acquisition and...
FTX Fires Bankman-Fried's Top Deputies; New CEO Cites 'Complete Failure Of Corporate Controls'
Caroline Ellison, Gary Wang, and Nishad Singh have been terminated from their positions at FTX. Group of investors has filed a class action against Bankman-Fried and others who promoted FTX. The beleaguered cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which recently filed for bankruptcy, has fired some of Sam Bankman-Fried's top deputies. There were...
FTX's Bombshell Court Filing: Sam Bankman-Fried Was Ordered By Bahamas Regulators To Obtain Digital Assets Via 'Unauthorized Access'
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX FTT/USD has pointed to evidence that suggests its disgraced former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was ordered by Bahamian regulators to gain “unauthorized access” and obtain digital assets of the company following its bankruptcy filing. What Happened: FTX said in an emergency court filing that Bahamas regulators’...
Pfizer Is Worst-Performing US Large-Cap Pharma Stock This Year, Its Investment Case Is Complex Yet Rewarding
Credit Suisse has initiated coverage on Pfizer Inc PFE with an Outperform rating and a price target of $55. The analyst says that Pfizer has been the worst-performing U.S. Large-Cap Pharma this year, falling 15% on uncertainties with COVID-19 and slowing vaccine sales. Heading into 2023, Credit Suisse thinks 2023...
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Gave New Meaning To '420-69,' Taking Home $300M: Where Is It Now?
The shocking and appalling details of FTX’s collapse are still being uncovered, but new information issued by The Wall Street Journal shows that Sam Bankman-Fried cashed out 71.31% of a top-up to a series B funding round in 2021, taking home $300 million. What Happened: In a play on...
Benzinga
SEC Seeks to Stop the Registration of Misleading Crypto Asset Offerings
Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2022) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today instituted administrative proceedings against American CryptoFed DAO LLC (American CryptoFed), a Wyoming-based organization, to determine whether a stop order should be issued to suspend the registration of the offer and sale of two crypto assets, the Ducat token and the Locke token.
3 Applied Materials Analysts On Earnings After Report Triggers A Rally
Applied Materials, Inc's AMAT quarterly earnings triggered a rally. Analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a Buy rating while raising the price target from $90 to $115. The company reported healthy revenues and earnings and “guided JanQ to $6.7B/$1.93 (ABOVE consensus $6.3B/$1.79) despite China restrictions,” Rakesh said in a note.
Biden Calls For Clear Regulation Of Crypto Following G20 Summit, FTX/Alameda Collapse
President Joe Biden’s administration has called for stronger regulatory controls over Bitcoin BTC/USD and other cryptocurrencies in response to the scandal, potential fraud, and money lost through the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX FTT/USD exchange and sister company, quantitative investment firm Alameda. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre...
Jim Simons 'The Man Who Solved The Market' Sold 3 Healthcare Dividend Payers, But Upped Stake In This One By 153%
Jim Simons is the founder and hedge fund manager of Renaissance Technologies, which currently has a total portfolio value north of $77 billion, per Stock Circle. This hedge fund uses a quantitative strategy in determining its stock trades. Simons' quantitative approach has had legendary success. Gregory Zuckerman wrote, "The Man...
Benzinga
Around $4 Million Bet On Lesaka Technologies? Check Out These 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
US crude oil futures traded lower this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Benzinga
SENTGRAF ENTERPRISES LTD. REPORTS A CHANGE IN PERCENTAGE OF OWNERSHIP OF ATCO LTD. CLASS II VOTING SHARES
CALGARY, AB, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. ("Sentgraf") advises today that the percentage of outstanding Class II Voting Shares of ATCO Ltd. ("ATCO") held by Sentgraf has increased by 5.63% since February 20, 2018, to 91.55%. The percentage increase was primarily caused by third parties converting Class II Voting Shares of ATCO Ltd. into Class I Non-Voting Shares. The Class II Voting Shares are convertible into Class I Non-Voting Shares on a one-for-one basis at the option of the holders. Between August 20, 2019 and September 10, 2020 Sentgraf also purchased 35,600 Class II Voting Shares representing 0.3% of the Class II Voting Shares.
Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Consolidate FTX Mess: Does This Crypto's Golden Cross Predict A Bull Cycle?
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin are trading in consolidation within possible triangle patterns. Dogecoin is showing relative strength due to a golden cross that formed on the chart. Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD were trading slightly lower during Friday’s 24-hour trading session in continued consolidation after the FTX debacle...
Farfetch Platform Solutions Deals Likely To Drive GMV Growth In 2023 And 2024 Despite Macro Headwinds, Analysts Say
KeyBanc analyst Noah Zatzkin maintained Farfetch Ltd FTCH with an Overweight and a $13 price target. Macro headwinds materialized, largely as expected, with incremental softness versus expectations principally related to FTCH's decision to pull back on demand generation spend in the U.S. to protect order contribution margin (+580 bps Y/Y) as the environment became increasingly promotional.
Podcast: What Happened In The US And International Cannabis Industries In Q4 2022
The Hoban Minute, a leading cannabis business, law and culture podcast with more than 150 episodes aired on Season 1, has returned for Season 2, presented by Benzinga Cannabis and hosted on PodConX. Episode 157. Bob and Xavier sit down to have a conversation about the state of the US...
Benzinga
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates RCOR, SMBC, TALO, BTRS
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2022 / Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:. Renovacor, Inc. RCOR's sale to Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for approximately...
India's Revised Data Privacy Bill Appears As Relief For Big Techs, But Also Comes With Harsher Penalty
India plans to allow the transfer and storing of personal data in some countries overseas. The move marks a truce for global companies, including Alphabet Inc’s GOOG GOOGL Google, Amazon.com Inc AMZN, and Meta Platforms Inc’s META Facebook. The government will “notify such countries or territories outside India...
Benzinga
Ecovyst Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America 2022 Leveraged Finance Conference
Ecovyst Inc. ECVT ("Ecovyst") today announced that Gene Shiels, Director of Investor Relations for Ecovyst Inc., will present at the Bank of America 2022 Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 10:10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The presentation will be broadcast simultaneously via webcast and will be available to...
Benzinga
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. - NESR
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR" or the "Company") NESR. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether NESR...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
184K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0