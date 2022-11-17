ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

FTX's Bombshell Court Filing: Sam Bankman-Fried Was Ordered By Bahamas Regulators To Obtain Digital Assets Via 'Unauthorized Access'

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX FTT/USD has pointed to evidence that suggests its disgraced former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was ordered by Bahamian regulators to gain “unauthorized access” and obtain digital assets of the company following its bankruptcy filing. What Happened: FTX said in an emergency court filing that Bahamas regulators’...
SEC Seeks to Stop the Registration of Misleading Crypto Asset Offerings

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2022) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today instituted administrative proceedings against American CryptoFed DAO LLC (American CryptoFed), a Wyoming-based organization, to determine whether a stop order should be issued to suspend the registration of the offer and sale of two crypto assets, the Ducat token and the Locke token.
3 Applied Materials Analysts On Earnings After Report Triggers A Rally

Applied Materials, Inc's AMAT quarterly earnings triggered a rally. Analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a Buy rating while raising the price target from $90 to $115. The company reported healthy revenues and earnings and “guided JanQ to $6.7B/$1.93 (ABOVE consensus $6.3B/$1.79) despite China restrictions,” Rakesh said in a note.
Biden Calls For Clear Regulation Of Crypto Following G20 Summit, FTX/Alameda Collapse

President Joe Biden’s administration has called for stronger regulatory controls over Bitcoin BTC/USD and other cryptocurrencies in response to the scandal, potential fraud, and money lost through the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX FTT/USD exchange and sister company, quantitative investment firm Alameda. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre...
Around $4 Million Bet On Lesaka Technologies? Check Out These 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

US crude oil futures traded lower this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
SENTGRAF ENTERPRISES LTD. REPORTS A CHANGE IN PERCENTAGE OF OWNERSHIP OF ATCO LTD. CLASS II VOTING SHARES

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. ("Sentgraf") advises today that the percentage of outstanding Class II Voting Shares of ATCO Ltd. ("ATCO") held by Sentgraf has increased by 5.63% since February 20, 2018, to 91.55%. The percentage increase was primarily caused by third parties converting Class II Voting Shares of ATCO Ltd. into Class I Non-Voting Shares. The Class II Voting Shares are convertible into Class I Non-Voting Shares on a one-for-one basis at the option of the holders. Between August 20, 2019 and September 10, 2020 Sentgraf also purchased 35,600 Class II Voting Shares representing 0.3% of the Class II Voting Shares.
Farfetch Platform Solutions Deals Likely To Drive GMV Growth In 2023 And 2024 Despite Macro Headwinds, Analysts Say

KeyBanc analyst Noah Zatzkin maintained Farfetch Ltd FTCH with an Overweight and a $13 price target. Macro headwinds materialized, largely as expected, with incremental softness versus expectations principally related to FTCH's decision to pull back on demand generation spend in the U.S. to protect order contribution margin (+580 bps Y/Y) as the environment became increasingly promotional.
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates RCOR, SMBC, TALO, BTRS

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2022 / Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:. Renovacor, Inc. RCOR's sale to Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for approximately...
Ecovyst Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America 2022 Leveraged Finance Conference

Ecovyst Inc. ECVT ("Ecovyst") today announced that Gene Shiels, Director of Investor Relations for Ecovyst Inc., will present at the Bank of America 2022 Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 10:10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The presentation will be broadcast simultaneously via webcast and will be available to...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. - NESR

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR" or the "Company") NESR. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether NESR...
