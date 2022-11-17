Read full article on original website
Sycamore Spartans fall to Nazareth Academy in football semifinals
SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The undefeated Sycamore Spartans hosted Nazareth Academy Saturday afternoon in Class 5A semifinals action. It was a close game until the end, but Nazareth Academy would hang on to edge out the Spartans 10-7. Sycamore ends the season at 12-1. For highlights watch the media player above.
Champaign Here They Come: Ramblers dispatch Dukes to advance to title game
After playing perhaps their best game of the season when they trounced previously undefeated York 30-3 in an IHSA Class 8A semifinal, the Loyola Academy Ramblers will meet undefeated Lincoln-Way East for the championship at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, at the University of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium. While the sixth-seeded Ramblers were scoring their […] The post Champaign Here They Come: Ramblers dispatch Dukes to advance to title game appeared first on The Record.
Photos: Lincoln-Way East beats Glenbard West in Illinois Class 8A semifinal
The top-seeded Lincoln-Way East football team is headed to the Illinois Class 8A championship game. The Griffins defeated No. 5 seed Glenbard West 31-7 in the Class 8A semifinals on Saturday afternoon to clinch their spot in next week's championship game in Champaign. The No. 4 team in ...
Elmhurst, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Elmhurst. The Loyola Academy football team will have a game with York High School on November 19, 2022, 11:00:00. The Byron High School football team will have a game with IC Catholic Prep on November 19, 2022, 13:00:00.
Suburban 90-Year-0ld Recently Bowled a Perfect 300, And It Wasn't His First Time
Jack Lippert's interest in bowling began in the 1940s when he got a job at a bowling alley near his home on Chicago's North Side. "I became a pin boy to make money...I thought," he explained. "I was there, so I could bowl for free, so I started bowling, and I’ve been bowling ever since."
WLBT
The End Zone: Oak Forest wins first state championship since 2014
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Oak Forest Academy Yellowjackets once again haunted the dreams of the Simpson Academy Cougars in postseason play to claim the MAIS 5A State Championship trophy in WLBT’s Game of the Week. To see the full list of scores, click here. Oak Forest (La.) (10-3)...
Frankfort, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Frankfort. The Glenbard West High School football team will have a game with Lincoln-Way East High School on November 19, 2022, 11:00:00. The Mount Carmel High School - Chicago football team will have a game with St. Rita High School on November 19, 2022, 14:00:00.
Lake Zurich, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Lake Zurich. The Batavia High School football team will have a game with Lake Zurich High School on November 19, 2022, 14:00:00. The Batavia High School football team will have a game with Lake Zurich High School on November 19, 2022, 13:30:00.
Former Wheaton Warrenville South star athlete gives gift of life after deadly fall
Declin Ermer is being remembered for his personality and his life-saving gifts.
warricknews.com
Future south suburban gaming destination named 'official casino' of Chicago Bulls
EAST HAZEL CREST — The south suburban casino in Cook County, Illinois, probably won't open until at least 2024, but it's already teaming up with a Chicago institution. Wind Creek Hospitality announced Thursday that it has inked a multiyear partnership with the Chicago Bulls designating the Wind Creek Chicago Southland Casino and Resort as the "official casino" of the pro basketball team.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Valpo begins annexation process for future Sports and Recreation Complex
Valparaiso has begun the process of annexing land for its future Sports and Recreation Complex. The city council Monday approved a fiscal plan and introduced an annexation ordinance. Planning director Beth Shrader said the annexation area would include the southern half of the new park, as well as an extension...
This Is Illinois’ Most Sung About City
Musicians love to sing about this Illinois city.
advantagenews.com
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
thesouthlandjournal.com
‘No Slopes, No Ski Masks’: Tio Hardiman Calls for Ban on Ski Masks
‘No Slopes, No Ski Masks’: Tio Hardiman Calls for Ban on Ski Masks (Chicago, IL) — Since early 2020, with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, masks have become commonplace in Chicago and much of the world. Mask mandates, however useful in helping to slow the spread of COVID, have bred a lackadaisical attitude toward face coverings. People are no longer alarmed as they had been in years past when seeing a person wearing a face-covering strolling toward them. Experts say that this has led to a comfort among criminals who are walking freely while concealing their identities with an obviously brazen attitude. According to nonviolence activist and Executive Director of Violence Interrupters Tio Hardiman, this needs to stop and Illinois should to join other states in banning ski masks.
Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille Opening in Vernon Hills
The company is also opening a new location in Richmond, Virginia
fox32chicago.com
Urban Prep High School closing its downtown campus at end of school year
CHICAGO - Urban Prep High School will be closing its downtown campus at the end of the school year. The Illinois Board of Education has voted to end the academy's charter agreement, citing drops in enrollment. The move marks the latest blow to the nationally recognized charter network that specializes...
positivelynaperville.com
Cheers to ‘America the Beautiful’ and local events to celebrate Thanksgiving turkeys
Above / A little more than a week ago, PN ventured up 14,116 feet to Pikes Peak via the Cog Railway near Colorado Springs for spectacular views that inspired Katharine Lee Bates to write a poem in 1893 later set to music. As Thanksgiving approaches, here’s hoping this community is grateful for “America the Beautiful.” Simply sing along in tune! Cheers!
Eater
Amy Morton and Chef Debbie Gold Bring Their Memories of France to Evanston
A hospitality partnership three decades in the making will come to fruition when Amy Morton (Found, The Barn Steakhouse) and James Beard Award-winning chef Debbie Gold unveil LeTour, their new contemporary French American brasserie with Moroccan influences in Evanston. LeTour translates from French to “round” — both a reference to...
positivelynaperville.com
Quigley’s Irish Pub marks first 24 years in downtown Naperville
Above / Weather permitting, this beautiful ElDorado has been seen parked near Quigley’s Irish Pub where patrons gather to create fond memories EDAQ, aka “Every Day at Quigley’s.” While pub regulars are grateful for Quigley’s 24th anniversary on Nov. 17, 2022, good times also are planned from 8AM until noon on Thanksgiving morning to cheer on the participants in the Naperville Noon Lions Turkey Trot that steps off at 8AM Thurs. Nov. 24, from NCHS. (PN Photo, Oct. 29, 2022)
1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report
A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
