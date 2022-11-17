ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Net

Charles County Actress Naysa Young Shines In Professional Debut

WHITE PLAINS, Md. – Charles County resident Naysa Young remembers watching theatrical productions in middle school with stars in her eyes and a dream in her heart. Something about the way that the elaborate sets, blocking, makeup, and costumes all came together enthralled her. Her only deterrent from pursuing...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Uplift Loudoun

A New Thrift Shop Pushing Boundaries to Help Homeless Youth

A new thrift shop benefiting Mobile Hope opens in Purcellville.Lia Hobel. Graffiti and Silk: two contrasting words, while simultaneously sounding harmonic. The artistic, unconventional pairing is the perfect title to represent the newly opened thrift shop in Purcellville that benefits Mobile Hope. “This is definitely out there, and we like out there stuff. There’s nothing about us that’s typical, explains Amy Burns, the visionary behind Graffiti & Silk.
PURCELLVILLE, VA
alxnow.com

Morning Notes

Duke Street Changes: Survey Results Mixed — “Several important groups were underrepresented in feedback on proposed changes to Duke Street.” [Alexandria Living Magazine]. Family of Bijan Ghaisar Marks Five Years Since Fatal Shooting with Vigil — “Ghaisar died in a hospital on Nov. 27, 2017 — 10 days after two Park Police officers shot him nine times, concluding an extended chase from George Washington Parkway to the Fort Hunt Road and Alexandria Avenue intersection.” [FFXnow]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Alexandria home hunt highlights for Nov 18, 2022

Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place this weekend:. Noteworthy: Price just reduced. Quartz countertops throughout, stunning owner’s bathroom and gourmet kitchen. Listed: $1,249,999. Open: Saturday and Sunday, 12-2 p.m. (Erica Gray – Samson Properties) 4 BR, 3.5 BA single-family detached. Noteworthy: All...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Rockville shopping center

Rockville police were called to a shopping center in the Twinbrook area on Thursday, November 17, 2022, after an individual reported having been the victim of a 2nd-degree assault in the parking lot there. The assault was reported in the 2100 block of Veirs Mill Road.
ROCKVILLE, MD
middleburglife.com

Family Fun at Cobbler Mountain in Delaplane

Cobbler Mountain is especially beautiful in autumn with vibrant tree canopies dotting a family heirloom now in its third generation. It’s a majestic, peaceful getaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life for visitors and even the owners. “Every season on Cobbler Mountain is a gift of nature, wildlife, and changing plant life,” said owner Laura McCarthy Louden.
DELAPLANE, VA
theburn.com

Papa Deeno’s Pizza headed to new Loudoun shopping plaza

A new pizza restaurant is in the works for the Chantilly/South Riding area of Loudoun County. It’s called Papa Deeno’s Pizza and it’s coming to the new Whitman Farm plaza at Braddock and Gum Spring roads. Papa Deeno’s is taking a small space next door to the...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Man robs Manassas Bank of America

Police are searching for a masked man who robbed the Bank of America on Sudley Road outside Manassas Saturday morning. The man walked into the bank at 8501 Sudley Road just before 9:20 a.m., and approached a teller. He passed a note demanding money and implying he was armed with a firearm, Prince William County police Officer Wade Dickinson said.
MANASSAS, VA
theburn.com

Walls starting to go up at Loudoun first Sonic Drive-In

A little breaking news update to share with everyone who is eagerly awaiting the arrival of the new Sonic Drive-In coming to Leesburg. A milestone has been reached with the first walls going up at the new fast-food restaurant. A big thanks to FOB (Friend Of the Burn) Dave W....
LEESBURG, VA
theburn.com

Fogo de Chão will open Reston location in December

The countdown is underway for the grand opening of the new Fogo de Chão restaurant at the Reston Town Center. The popular Brazilian steakhouse will begin welcoming guests on Friday, December 2. Fogo made the announcement Thursday evening. It’s the 70th location for the brand and the fourth in...
RESTON, VA
spotsylvania.va.us

COUNTY'S NEWEST PARK OPENS IN SPOTSYLVANIA

The county’s newest park officially opens in Spotsylvania. A ribbon cutting was held November 17, 2022, marking the opening of Keswick Park, nestled on 36-acres within the Keswick community development. The park located at 7710 Folkstone Drive near the intersection of Lake Anna Parkway and Brock Road in the...
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

Alexandria holding lottery for new affordable condos in Potomac Yard

The City of Alexandria will select nine locals via lottery for a chance to buy one of the handful of affordable condos built near the new Potomac Yard Metro station. The units are committed affordable units — part of a trade for extra density from new development — in the Dylan Condominiums development at 701 and 737 Swann Avenue.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy