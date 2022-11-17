A new thrift shop benefiting Mobile Hope opens in Purcellville.Lia Hobel. Graffiti and Silk: two contrasting words, while simultaneously sounding harmonic. The artistic, unconventional pairing is the perfect title to represent the newly opened thrift shop in Purcellville that benefits Mobile Hope. “This is definitely out there, and we like out there stuff. There’s nothing about us that’s typical, explains Amy Burns, the visionary behind Graffiti & Silk.

PURCELLVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO