Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops final road match of season 3-1 to MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
Free pet adoptions and home-made pies: a thankful tradition by Loudoun County Animal Services
Loudoun County Animal Services (LCAS) staff want to bake as many people pies as it takes to clear the animal shelter between Nov. 16 and Nov. 20. The adoption promotion, “Pies and Pets,” has become an anticipated tradition this time of year. Adoption fees are waived and what’s better than homemade pie from a thankful heart?
Bay Net
Charles County Actress Naysa Young Shines In Professional Debut
WHITE PLAINS, Md. – Charles County resident Naysa Young remembers watching theatrical productions in middle school with stars in her eyes and a dream in her heart. Something about the way that the elaborate sets, blocking, makeup, and costumes all came together enthralled her. Her only deterrent from pursuing...
A New Thrift Shop Pushing Boundaries to Help Homeless Youth
A new thrift shop benefiting Mobile Hope opens in Purcellville.Lia Hobel. Graffiti and Silk: two contrasting words, while simultaneously sounding harmonic. The artistic, unconventional pairing is the perfect title to represent the newly opened thrift shop in Purcellville that benefits Mobile Hope. “This is definitely out there, and we like out there stuff. There’s nothing about us that’s typical, explains Amy Burns, the visionary behind Graffiti & Silk.
alxnow.com
Morning Notes
Duke Street Changes: Survey Results Mixed — “Several important groups were underrepresented in feedback on proposed changes to Duke Street.” [Alexandria Living Magazine]. Family of Bijan Ghaisar Marks Five Years Since Fatal Shooting with Vigil — “Ghaisar died in a hospital on Nov. 27, 2017 — 10 days after two Park Police officers shot him nine times, concluding an extended chase from George Washington Parkway to the Fort Hunt Road and Alexandria Avenue intersection.” [FFXnow]
alxnow.com
Alexandria home hunt highlights for Nov 18, 2022
Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place this weekend:. Noteworthy: Price just reduced. Quartz countertops throughout, stunning owner’s bathroom and gourmet kitchen. Listed: $1,249,999. Open: Saturday and Sunday, 12-2 p.m. (Erica Gray – Samson Properties) 4 BR, 3.5 BA single-family detached. Noteworthy: All...
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Rockville shopping center
Rockville police were called to a shopping center in the Twinbrook area on Thursday, November 17, 2022, after an individual reported having been the victim of a 2nd-degree assault in the parking lot there. The assault was reported in the 2100 block of Veirs Mill Road.
Bay Net
Goodbye, Home Mortgage! Six Pick 5 Tickets Deliver $300,000 In Prizes
BOWIE, Md. – Buying multiple tickets with the same numbers for the same drawing is just part of the Lottery playing routine for a lucky a Prince George’s County resident. The day before he won $300,000 on six Pick 5 tickets, he played 20 tickets and didn’t win.
middleburglife.com
Family Fun at Cobbler Mountain in Delaplane
Cobbler Mountain is especially beautiful in autumn with vibrant tree canopies dotting a family heirloom now in its third generation. It’s a majestic, peaceful getaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life for visitors and even the owners. “Every season on Cobbler Mountain is a gift of nature, wildlife, and changing plant life,” said owner Laura McCarthy Louden.
Kix Drummer Reportedly Carried From Stage After Medical Emergency
Kix drummer Jimmy Chalfant was reportedly carried offstage last night (Nov. 18) after suffering a medical emergency onstage. The band was performing at the Tally Ho Theatre in Leesburg, Virginia, with multiple reports from the show commenting on the incident. Metal Sludge spoke with one source at the show who...
theburn.com
Papa Deeno’s Pizza headed to new Loudoun shopping plaza
A new pizza restaurant is in the works for the Chantilly/South Riding area of Loudoun County. It’s called Papa Deeno’s Pizza and it’s coming to the new Whitman Farm plaza at Braddock and Gum Spring roads. Papa Deeno’s is taking a small space next door to the...
Inside Nova
Man robs Manassas Bank of America
Police are searching for a masked man who robbed the Bank of America on Sudley Road outside Manassas Saturday morning. The man walked into the bank at 8501 Sudley Road just before 9:20 a.m., and approached a teller. He passed a note demanding money and implying he was armed with a firearm, Prince William County police Officer Wade Dickinson said.
theburn.com
Walls starting to go up at Loudoun first Sonic Drive-In
A little breaking news update to share with everyone who is eagerly awaiting the arrival of the new Sonic Drive-In coming to Leesburg. A milestone has been reached with the first walls going up at the new fast-food restaurant. A big thanks to FOB (Friend Of the Burn) Dave W....
Ex-BF Admits To Killing Pregnant Girlfriend Carrying His Child In Virginia
A man admitted to killing a pregnant woman who has been missing out of Loudoun County in Virginia for more than a decade. Ronald Roldan, 42, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for his role in the well-documented disappearance of Bethany Decker in 2011, according to the Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney.
theburn.com
Fogo de Chão will open Reston location in December
The countdown is underway for the grand opening of the new Fogo de Chão restaurant at the Reston Town Center. The popular Brazilian steakhouse will begin welcoming guests on Friday, December 2. Fogo made the announcement Thursday evening. It’s the 70th location for the brand and the fourth in...
spotsylvania.va.us
COUNTY'S NEWEST PARK OPENS IN SPOTSYLVANIA
The county’s newest park officially opens in Spotsylvania. A ribbon cutting was held November 17, 2022, marking the opening of Keswick Park, nestled on 36-acres within the Keswick community development. The park located at 7710 Folkstone Drive near the intersection of Lake Anna Parkway and Brock Road in the...
arlnow.com
Some see a restaurant boom in Arlington after D.C. voters end tipped minimum wage
D.C.’s new law that phases out tipped minimum wage could potentially have significant ramifications for Arlington, local restaurateurs say. Voters in the District last week approved Initiative 82, a measure that essentially ends an employer’s reliance on tips from customers to ensure paying minimum wage to workers. Currently,...
Hundreds of Prince George’s County seniors get free pre-thanksgiving meals
NEW CARROLTON, Md. (DC News Now) — Wednesday morning dozens of cars wrapped around United Baptist Church in New Carrolton waiting to pick up a free pre-thanksgiving meal from Prince George’s County Council member Danielle Glaros. Nearly 300 seniors pre-registered to receive a token of appreciation. Volunteers packed up the food in bags, while Glaros […]
NBC Washington
Suspect in 2011 Disappearance of Pregnant Virginia Woman Pleads Guilty to Murder
The boyfriend of a pregnant Virginia mother who disappeared almost 12 years ago pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, according to the Loudoun County commonwealth's attorney. Bethany Anne Decker has been missing since January 2011. She was 21 years old at the time she disappeared. The last person known to have...
NBC Washington
Condo Owner's Suicide Caused Gaithersburg Building Explosion: Police
An explosion that ripped through two condo buildings in Gaithersburg, Maryland, and left at least 10 people injured was the act of a man who died by suicide, Montgomery County police said Friday. A medical examiner identified a body search crews found in the rubble on Thursday as Juan Pablo...
alxnow.com
Alexandria holding lottery for new affordable condos in Potomac Yard
The City of Alexandria will select nine locals via lottery for a chance to buy one of the handful of affordable condos built near the new Potomac Yard Metro station. The units are committed affordable units — part of a trade for extra density from new development — in the Dylan Condominiums development at 701 and 737 Swann Avenue.
