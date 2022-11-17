ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College captures N.C. Work-Based Learning Student of the Year and Employer of the Year Awards

By David Whisenant
WBTV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Catawba College faculty member named Nielsen Center Workshop Fellow

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Dr. Megan Flocken, Assistant Professor of Philosophy at Catawba College, has been selected from a large and competitive applicant pool to join the 2023 Nielsen Center for the Liberal Arts Early Career Workshop Fellows. The Nielsen Center fosters a sustained faculty learning community over successive workshop...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

National Bonsai exhibit coming to Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Bonsai hobbyists, gardeners, and art lovers all can enjoy the beauty of these small trees when bonsai artists and vendors from all over the USA will display their trees. This is a great chance to learn about this art and hobby, buy a tree or buy supplies.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus Health Alliance board selects new health director

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus Health Alliance Board of Health appointed Erin Shoe as health director during a special meeting Thursday night, officials said. According to the CHA, the board called a special meeting to discuss personnel matters after the announcement last week that the current health director, Dr. Bonnie Coyle, would be leaving to assume the position of medical director with Mecklenburg County Health Department.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

249 Eastern North Carolina United Methodist churches vote to leave denomination

249 congregations within the United Methodist Church in North Carolina are leaving the church over disagreements regarding LGBT marriage. The North Carolina Conference of The United Methodist Church gathered for a special called annual conference at Methodist University in Fayetteville. The North Carolina Conference is made up of churches from...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

LHS Principal Scott Carpenter named Principal of the Year

LINCOLNTON – Lincolnton High School’s principal, Scott Carpenter, a graduate of the school himself, has been named Lincoln County Schools Principal of the Year. Since he was placed at LHS as its principal in June 2021, he’s made it his mission to give students and staff the support needed to thrive.
LINCOLNTON, NC
Queen City News

Prominent Charlotte pastor at Victory Christian Center dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A prominent Charlotte pastor at the Victory Christian Center has died, church leaders announced Saturday. Pastor Robyn Gool of Victory Christian Center died Friday, according to the center’s Facebook account. “While we are saddened by his passing, we rejoice in knowing that he is with the Lord and that […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you love eating pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lincoln County chamber of commerce names new president

LINCOLNTON – The Lincolnton-Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce has undergone several leadership changes in recent years, with the latest being a unanimous appointment of Jennifer Weber as the organization’s new president. Weber has been with the Chamber since 2006, serving as interim president since May. She is a...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Longtime Charlotte pastor passes away, church says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A prominent pastor in the Charlotte area has passed away, his church announced on social media. Victory Christian Center said Pastor Robyn Gool died Friday evening. The church did not state his cause of death. Gool and his wife, Marilyn, planted the church in 1980, beginning...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Charcuterie franchise Graze Craze to open Charlotte store

CHARLOTTE — Graze Craze has made its debut in North Carolina. The charcuterie-centric franchise recently opened at 16011-C Lancaster Highway in south Charlotte. It’s part of the Capstone Commons shopping complex, near the intersection of Lancaster Highway and Johnston Road. Husband-and-wife duo Chelsea and Christopher Shelton are behind...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Cherryville woman celebrates 105th birthday with very first party

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Cherryville woman celebrated her 105th birthday with her very first birthday party Friday night. This marks another year for Lorene Summey as the oldest living woman in both Gaston and Lincoln counties, according to the Cherryville mayor. While she celebrates 105 years of life in...
CHERRYVILLE, NC
WBTV

One killed in crash on I-77 in north Charlotte, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash on I-77 early Saturday morning in north Charlotte, Medic confirmed. The crash happened between the Cindy Lane and Sunset Road exits on the northbound side around 3:30 a.m. Officials completely shut down all lanes for about three hours. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy