It’s kind of wild, in hindsight, that Nicolas Cage has never done a Western before. Doesn’t it just seem like something he’d have drifted to at some point over the years, either while prestige-ing it up, or in one of his Pay The Ghost/The Croods/Arsenal-style paycheck periods? And yet, no: His new film, The Old Way, is the first movie that’s used Cage’s unbeatable talent for squinting in a steely way at a sinful world on behalf of the oater genre. (Fun fact: If you’re writing about Westerns, you get to call them “oaters” at least once per story; it’s one of the purest joys of being an entertainment writer.)

2 DAYS AGO