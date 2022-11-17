Read full article on original website
Related
A.V. Club
Nic Cage is a sad dad cowboy killer in the trailer for The Old Way
It’s kind of wild, in hindsight, that Nicolas Cage has never done a Western before. Doesn’t it just seem like something he’d have drifted to at some point over the years, either while prestige-ing it up, or in one of his Pay The Ghost/The Croods/Arsenal-style paycheck periods? And yet, no: His new film, The Old Way, is the first movie that’s used Cage’s unbeatable talent for squinting in a steely way at a sinful world on behalf of the oater genre. (Fun fact: If you’re writing about Westerns, you get to call them “oaters” at least once per story; it’s one of the purest joys of being an entertainment writer.)
A.V. Club
Chris Hemsworth eyes the end of his time playing Thor
Thor may be the only one of the original six Avengers to get more than three solo movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but don’t expect Chris Hemsworth’s reign as the God of Thunder to last too much longer. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the Australian actor emphasizes that while his most famous role has plenty of potential to continue, it also has an inevitable conclusion.
A.V. Club
Kumail Nanjiani wants to break "the tyranny of the positive portrayal" with Welcome To Chippendales role
In a new interview with The New York Times, Kumail Nanjiani claims that he both didn’t realize that his Welcome To Chippendales character was “the bad guy” until watching the episodes, and that he initially turned down the role because he didn’t “want to play a bad guy.” In fairness, the former may be because he empathized deeply enough with Steve Banerjee while playing the role that he felt like the targets of his murder plot “had it coming.” (“But I’m not method or anything; I want to be very clear about that,” he adds.)
A.V. Club
Gary Oldman is no longer a young man, has once again teased his impending retirement
Back in May, Gary Oldman suggested that he might retire from acting soon, saying it could be a way to “go out with a bang” if his last role was playing fictional spy Jackson Lamb on Apple TV+’s well-received adaptation of author Mick Harron’s Slow Horses books. This weekend, speaking with The Times (via Deadline), Oldman has once again brought up his desire to retire from acting sooner rather than later: “I’m 65 next year, 70 is around the corner,” he said. “I don’t want to be active when I’m 80. I’d be very happy and honored and privileged to go out as Jackson Lamb—and then hang it up.”
A.V. Club
Nicholas Hoult promises that Nicolas Cage's Dracula is going to be iconic
Sure, this weekend you can see Nicholas Hoult in The Menu, which The A.V. Club calls “fiendishly delightful.” However, it’s not hard to start thinking ahead when the Mad Max: Fury Road star’s upcoming slate of projects includes Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu, a voice role in the new Garfield, and Renfield, which features Nicolas Cage playing Dracula. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hoult previews the Universal monster movie, due out next year.
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
A.V. Club
Amy Adams can't recapture the magic with Disenchanted
There’s a legitimately good premise buried deep in the core of director Adam Shankman’s Disenchanted. This follow-up to 2007’s Enchanted, the uproariously funny, subversive, and smart goof on Disney animated fairy tales once again dispels the myth of “happily ever after,” and this time around shows how even the best intentions can be corrupted. Yet its narrative and thematic sentiments come across as simultaneously under-cooked and overly contrived. With less memorable songs and scenarios, it strangles all the wit and charm out of its clever ideas, disappointing an audience that’s been waiting for it longer than James Cameron fans have been hoping for an Avatar sequel.
A.V. Club
Jay Duplass and Timothy Omundson to play god(s) in the new Percy Jackson show
Some fresh news from Olympus today, as Variety reports that two more actors have signed on for Disney+’s upcoming TV adaptation of Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson books. Jay Duplass is taking on the role of Head Dead Guy Hades, and Timothy Omundson is making the move from TV royalty to literal TV deity as Hephaestus, god of blacksmiths.
Yellowstone Fans Are Hoping Josh Lucas Will Play John Dutton In An Upcoming Prequel Series
I’m here for it. I’ve always been a fan of Josh Lucas, but up until recently, his appearance on Yellowstone has really been an afterthought. He appeared in a few flashback scenes here and there, never really more than a minute or two, but now that we’re in Season 5, we’re getting much more significant screen time for Lucas, who plays a young John Dutton. And fans are loving it. Oooooh Lawd. I love me some #JoshLucas #YellowstoneTV @Yellowstone pic.twitter.com/YdlqTirLy8 […] The post Yellowstone Fans Are Hoping Josh Lucas Will Play John Dutton In An Upcoming Prequel Series first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
A.V. Club
R.I.P. Jason David Frank, longtime star of Power Rangers
According to multiple reports on social media, and confirmed by a rep to TMZ, former Power Rangers star Jason David Frank has died from what TMZ’s sources say was suicide. Frank was one of the original stars of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, debuting in the first show in 1993 as Tommy Oliver, the initially villainous Green Ranger, who later became a good guy and then the White Ranger after that. He reprised his role multiple times throughout the decades-long run of Power Rangers shows, either as a main character or in a special cameo. Frank was 49.
A.V. Club
Apple TV Plus' Echo 3 delivers on action—but falls short on characterization
Echo 3, the upcoming Apple TV+ series from two-time Oscar-winning screenwriter Mark Boal, has been billed as a black ops thriller and tale of international intrigue.” And it is certainly that: an ambitious, multilingual show that attempts to combine elements of action thrillers with military, political, and survival dramas. But ultimately—and frustratingly—the series’ whole is less than the sum of its parts.
A.V. Club
Tarantino on quitting: "I don't want to become this old man who's out of touch"
As we noted earlier this week, Quentin Tarantino seems to be very busy at the moment not making movies, instead filling his days with writing books, making press appearances about the books he’s written, and making big sweeping statements about the state of the film industry while doing press appearances about the books he’s written. (He’s also making a TV show.)
Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth & More Stars Recreate ‘We Are The World’ At 2022 AMAs In Honor Of Lionel Richie
When it came time for the 2022 American Music Awards to celebrate the legacy and impact of Lionel Richie, it took multiple superstars – including one of Lionel’s fellow icons. Charlie Puth and Stevie Wonder kicked off the tribute to Lionel, 73, this year’s recipient of the Icon Award. Stevie, 72, and Charlie, 30, teamed up for a medley of Lionel’s hits, turning the Microsoft Theatre into the biggest piano bar in Los Angeles. The two each took a turn playing a snippet of a Lionel Richie hit, showing the man’s impact throughout the decades. The tribute ended with “We Are The World,” and everyone in the theatre joined.
A.V. Club
Florence + The Machine postpone touring after Florence Welch breaks her foot
An ongoing tour in the U.K. by Florence + The Machine has been postponed this morning, after lead singer Florence Welch revealed that she’d spent much of a concert in London last night dancing on a broken foot. Welch broke the news about the break to fans on her...
A.V. Club
14 Best Supporting Actor contenders for the 2023 Oscars
We’re not quite at the point of awards season where the scent of freshly smelted Oscars is wafting through the air, but the race for those statuettes—and all the other prizes along that path—is well underway. Since the major film festivals have concluded, Hollywood has been screening and schmoozing up a storm, ramping up to the Gotham, Spirit, Golden Globes (apparently?), and the various guild awards. The time to make predictions or make the case for potential Oscar nominees has come. The A.V. Club will be doing a bit of both with the major categories in the coming weeks, starting with Best Supporting Actor.
Cardi B Pops in Blue Cargo Pants, Leather Gloves & Boots for ‘Tomorrow 2’ Performance on AMAs 2022 Stage With GloRilla
Cardi B took the 2022 American Music Awards stage tonight. The rapper performed “Tomorrow 2” with rising superstar GloRilla, in a head-to-toe monochromatic look. Wearing all blue, Cardi B donned a leather corseted bodice with matching cargo pants and textured gloves with bold pockets that rose up to her elbows. Her longtime stylist Kollin Carter is responsible for her looks, and the look from this performance can be added to the list. Staying true to her style, she wore extra long nails in a contrasting color for an extra pop. She also remained consistent with the old-school hip-hop theme, wearing a classic...
A.V. Club
Daniel Craig knew it was time to reset James Bond with No Time To Die
After 15 years and five films, Daniel Craig knew it was time to wrap up his time as James Bond after 2021's No Time To Die. The career move not only allows him to move on to other projects but also enables the Bond franchise to bring on a new (mystery) person for the iconic role and breathe new life into the films.
A.V. Club
Wakanda Forever easilybeats Jesus and The Menu at the Weekend Box Office
If you’re waiting for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to screw up like the Be Sharps and say it’s bigger than Jesus, here’s your chance: In its second weekend on the box office charts, Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever has easily beaten the theatrical debut of the first two episodes of the new season of The Chosen (a streaming show available in various places about the life of Jesus). It also beat the debut of foodie thriller The Menu, which came out in secon place with $9 million, ahead of The Chosen in third with $8.2 million.
A.V. Club
On The White Lotus, guests have hangovers and hookups
It’s probably best The White Lotus: Sicily doesn’t constantly remind us that we’re careening toward a finale wherein guests (plural!) meet their ends. Just as in season one, we’re just given that frame on episode one and then we’re asked to live day in and day out following the guests and workers at the hotel. So much so that there are times when I forget the pall of death is what’s constantly hovering every interaction we witness. That is, until a character like Lucia (Simona Tabasco) utters a line like “All whores are punished in the end” (similar to the line a few weeks back when Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya wonders whether anyone’s jumped out from the beautiful view at the hotel). They’re small jolts that keep you guessing as to how it is that the eventual tragedy will unfold.
Comments / 0