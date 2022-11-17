Read full article on original website
Why NBC flexed Bengals vs. Steelers out of 'Sunday Night Football' slot for Week 11
The Chiefs and Chargers will be in primetime together for the second time this season, but this time they'll meet on "Sunday Night Football." But that wasn't always meant to be the case. Originally, Bengals vs. Steelers in Pittsburgh was supposed to be the marquee matchup of the week, but...
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels grabs victory in return to Denver
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels is now undefeated against his former team. McDaniels, who was fired from the Broncos in 2010 after going 11-17, and the Raiders shocked the Broncos on Sunday in overtime at Empower Field at Mile High. He also beat Denver on Oct. 2 in Las Vegas. "I...
Rival Reaction: Watch what Xavier coach Sean Miller says about Indiana, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Xavier Johnson
CINCINNATI — Watch what Xavier coach Sean Miller says about Indiana, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Xavier Johnson after No. 12 Indiana's 81-79 road win at Xavier.
Tee Higgins still in the spotlight for the Ja’Marr Chase-less Bengals
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Tee Higgins’ audition isn’t over yet. Higgins has spent the last two weeks as Cincinnati’s No. 1 receiver with Ja’Marr Chase sidelined with a hip injury. The results have been mixed. Higgins has 10 catches for 109 yards with his lone touchdown...
UC Basketball Absorbs Midweek Punches
The Bearcats lost out on a top recruit and took it on the chin from NKU.
Garland scores 25, Cavaliers blast Heat 113-87
CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland scored 25 points, Cedi Osman added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers played one of their best games in weeks, rolling to a 113-87 win over the banged-up Miami Heat on Sunday night. After ending a five-game losing streak with a double-overtime win Friday, the Cavs didn’t have to work nearly as hard while handing Miami its sixth straight road loss. Cleveland used a 21-2 tear in the second quarter to open a 19-point lead, and the Cavs pushed their advantage to 31 in the third. Guilty of blowing leads in the fourth quarter so many times this season, they finished the job with ease. And the Cavs did it while getting just 13 points from leading scorer Donovan Mitchell, who came in averaging 31.2.
Brandon Phillips, former Cincinnati Reds fan favorite, tweets about crashing Redsfest
Former Cincinnati Reds fan favorite Brandon Phillips, who earlier this month became the owner of the new Women's Professional Fastpitch franchise in Dallas, replied to a tweet Friday night asking him to come to Redsfest, scheduled to return Dec. 2-3 to the Duke Energy Convention Center after a two-year hiatus.
