Johnny D. Anderson (Col US Army Ret) age 91 of Cambridge, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Nov. 18, 2022. Johnny was born June 12, 1931 in Bradford Township, near Cambridge, MN to Albin and Clara (Lindberg) Anderson. Johnny was the youngest of 8 children. He attended Cambridge High School, graduating in 1949. He went on to the University of Minnesota graduating in 1954 with a degree in accounting. While attending the U of M, Johnny participated in Army ROTC and was commissioned as a 2nd Lt. Six days after his commission he was united in marriage to Verian Hanson at Cambridge Lutheran Church on Sept. 18, 1954.

CAMBRIDGE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO