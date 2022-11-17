Read full article on original website
Sea Of Thieves Season 8 Adds On-Demand PvP Full Of New Rewards
Sea of Thieves Season 8 comes ashore next week on November 22, and with it comes the de facto replacement for the game's Arena mode, which was taken offline earlier this year. Since then, the game's fierce PvP contingent has been eager for something like it--a way to jump into action against other crews, rather than having to search for targets across the open world or rely on AI threats such as the Kraken or Skeleton Forts. With the new Hourglass of Fortune onboard every pirate ship in the game, PvP is much easier to initiate without taking players out of the game's marquee sandbox mode, Adventure.
Free Call Of Duty: MW2/Warzone 2 Season 1 Battle Pass Available For Xfinity Members
Call of Duty fans who also subscribe to Comcast's Xfinity internet service can get a nice perk for Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0. Subscribers are able to claim a free Season 01 battle pass. Members can head to their rewards and deals page in their account, and a code...
Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet – Launch Trailer
Embark on a new, open-world Pokémon adventure through the rich and expansive Paldea region! Choose your path to earning Champion Rank as a Pokémon Trainer, meet new Pokémon, and explore an open world for the first time in the Pokémon series in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, available now on Nintendo Switch!
CoD: Warzone DMZ - How To Unlock More Insured Weapon Slots And Reduce Cooldown Penalties
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is live with the new DMZ extraction mode, where you risk losing all your weapons and loot if you fail to exfil from the match. You only start DMZ with one insured weapon slot, which is the only weapon you won't lose if you fail to extract. Our guide will help you unlock two more insured weapon slots, so you'll have even more weapon options for use in DMZ.
Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection For PS5 Is $20 Right Now
The Black Friday shopping bonanza is nearly here, but you don't need to wait to score good gaming deals. Amazon and Best Buy are currently offering a pretty nice discount on Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection for PlayStation 5. The retailers each have the game marked down to just...
Hearthstone "March Of The Lich King" Card Reveal - Shaman Gets Huge Dudes
Hearthstone's new expansion, March of the Lich King, is introducing a whole new class with the long-awaited appearance of the Death Knight. But as always it's giving the existing classes some new tools, including a set of cards that synergize around Shaman having big big beefy minions to dominate the battlefield into the late game. GameSpot can reveal not one or two but four of those cards, which all look to work together nicely.
Get Horizon Forbidden West On PS5 For $40 Today
You don't have to wait until Black Friday to score a deal this year, and if you're in the market for one of Sony's best PlayStation exclusives of 2022, Amazon and Best Buy have you covered. Both stores are selling Horizon Forbidden West for only $40 USD right now, which is the best markdown on the title we've seen since launch.
Best Settings For CoD: Modern Warfare 2 And Warzone 2.0 - Controller Layouts, Sensitivity, And More
With the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, you'll want to make sure you're using the best settings. This guide covers the Controllers, Audio, and Graphics settings in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 menus. Optimal settings are always going to be subjective, but here we detail our best settings options for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and battle royale.
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Were The Most Preordered Titles In The Series' History
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet sounds like they're off to, as the games reportedly had the largest amount of preorders in the history of the franchise. This comes from Japanese outlet Oricon (translations via DeepL, via GamesRadar), which reports that The Pokemon Company's chief operating officer Takato Utsunomiya has announced that Scarlet and Violet have had more preorders than any other title throughout the series 26-year history.
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Starter Evolutions Guide For Fuecoco, Quaxly, And Sprigatito
A new Pokemon generation is here, and as usual, that means you have another selection of three starter Pokemon to choose from. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet don't break from tradition too much, once again presenting you with three adorable creatures representing the three most fundamental types in the series: fire (Fuecoco), water (Quaxly), and grass (Sprigatito). Before you make your selection, though, you might want to know more about what they ultimately become through their evolutions, and that's where we can help.
Sea of Thieves Season Eight: Official Content Update Video
Prepare to engage in on-demand, Faction-based PvP combat, earn Allegiance and rewards, obtain rare Curses, unlock fresh locations to explore and more in Sea of Thieves Season Eight! The battle begins on November 22nd.
Get Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart For $30 Right Now
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is another PlayStation title discounted for Black Friday. It's been discounted regularly in 2022 with the PS5 physical edition going on sale at around $40 a couple times earlier this year. This Black Friday deal is one of the lowest prices we've seen it at so far.
How Games Get Sniper Rifles Wrong - Loadout
In this episode of Loadout, Dave Jewitt visits the Royal Armouries to talk to Keeper of Firearms & Artillery Jonathan Ferguson to chat about gaming’s obsession with the humble Sniper Rifle, and how its virtual depictions measure up to reality. You can check out more episodes of Loadout right...
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Version Differences: Which Version Should You Get?
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are here and each version has something unique to offer the completionist trainer. If you're anything like me, you probably want to know the differences between the two versions to inform your purchasing decision (or to know what to look out for in your travels). While each version will have easy access to unique Pokemon not available in other versions, Scarlet and Violet's exclusives extend beyond that. Players will attend different schools, have a different Professor, and even have different outfits, all unique to their version of the game. Now it's time to break them down.
Collected Miscellany - "Layla: Sweet Slumber in the Sea of Stars" | Genshin Impact
Dear Mighty God of Wisdom, please bestow your blessings upon this young lady's sweet dreams. May she chart out a shimmering sea of stars in her slumber.
Get The Last Of Us PS5 Remake For $50 Today
Black Friday doesn't officially begin for another week, but Amazon and Best Buy are rolling out good video game deals already. One of the nice offers available now includes the recently released The Last of Us Part I Remake for $50, which is down $20 from the game's $70 list price.
War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Is Still Celebrating And Collaborating After Two And A Half Years
Two-and-a-half years ago, War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius came to mobile devices, bringing with it tactical RPG gameplay not seen in the Final Fantasy franchise since Final Fantasy Tactics. The result, even now two and a half years later, is a game that endures thanks to a strong player base and unique collaboration events.
New Lord Of The Rings Rights Owner Teases Future Projects
The Lord of The Rings is a franchise powerhouse that's about to get even bigger. With the success of Amazon's The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power television series Embracer Group, the new owners of Middle Earth Enterprises have given the first hint of what they may have planned during a presentation earlier this week.
How Pokemon Scarlet's Titan And Starfall Quests Got Me Right In The Feelings
We all know the drill by now. You want to be the very best, like no one ever was, so you set out on a cross-country journey to catch and train adorable monsters and rise to the ranks of Pokemon Master. It's a tale as old as time, or at least as old as 1996, and Pokemon games rarely venture outside this comfortable template. That made it all the more surprising when Pokemon Scarlet made me actually care and look forward to two of its three main story paths.
Gori: Cuddly Carnage Lets You Wage War On Angry Toys As A Badass Cat
If you walked through Stray's neon-soaked streets and thought "this game could use a lot more unicorn killing," then you're in luck thanks to Gori: Cuddly Carnage's latest trailer. The "skate-and-slash" action game's trailer debuted during the PC Gaming Show 2023 Preview. It features the titular Gori--who the game's official...
