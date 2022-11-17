ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NC

bpr.org

Certifying North Carolina election results follows a meticulous process

Four precinct judges in Wayne County — two Republicans, two Democrats — work side-by-side sorting and counting ballots from two randomly selected precincts. The aim is to reconcile the number of votes for each candidate in a top contest — in this case, the U.S. Senate race — with the results tape emitted from the polling site's tabulator.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
warrenrecord.com

Retirement celebration honors outgoing sheriff

Sheriff Johnny Williams has spent his entire law enforcement career with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, his enforcement colleagues honored him with a retirement celebration. Williams’ last day in office will be Nov. 30. Those attending included not only his deputies and other staff members at...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
warrenrecord.com

Board of education scheduled to vote on District Improvement Plan

The Warren County Board of Education was scheduled to vote on a proposed District Improvement Plan during its business meeting/work session on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 6 p.m. at Warren County Middle School, located at 118 Campus Dr., Warrenton. The board of education has approved improvement plans developed by individual...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
warrenrecord.com

Warren Animal Feed continues family dream

Warren Animal Feed in downtown Warrenton represents the ongoing fulfillment of a family dream to make finding food and supplies for pets and livestock easier for Warren County residents. Chris and Jennifer Pierce of the Snow Hill community established the business in June 2021 because they knew that many Warren...
WARRENTON, NC
warrenrecord.com

EMS receives AEDs to be placed in local communities

On Nov. 16, representatives of Duke Clinical Research Institute’s Randomized Cluster Evaluation of Cardiac Arrest Systems Trial, also known as RACE CARS, presented 10 automated external defibrillators to Warren County Emergency Medical Services. The AEDs will be placed in high traffic locations across the county to equip communities with technology that can increase a patient’s chances of surviving cardiac arrest.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
warrenrecord.com

Historic homes tour ushers in holiday season

This week’s article on Preservation Warrenton’s holiday homes tour highlights the final four of 11 properties that will be open to the public Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4, from 1 to 5 p.m. Green-Polk House. Circa 1850. A rare example...
WARRENTON, NC
WNCT

Argument in Rocky Mount leads to deadly stabbing

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Police in Rocky Mount say a man has been arrested after he stabbed and killed another man on Sunday morning. Officers were called to the 1200 block of Branch Street at about 2:30 a.m. in reference to the stabbing. When they arrived, they found Clarence Terry Jr., 56, suffering from […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

1,000+ attend Durham Public Schools summit within first hour

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Parents, students and educators packed the Durham convention center to discover what programs are available at every level in the Durham Public School System. DPS put all 55 schools and their programs on display Saturday. “Our schools are a part of the community and so...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

3 teens charged with stealing car at Rocky Mount Police Department; 1 wanted

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Three teenagers were charged with stealing a vehicle in Rocky Mount on Sunday and one more is wanted, according to police. On Sunday, the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to the 900 block of Planters Street regarding a suspicious vehicle. When officers arrived, four juveniles fled from the vehicle on foot into a wooded area nearby.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

