bpr.org
Certifying North Carolina election results follows a meticulous process
Four precinct judges in Wayne County — two Republicans, two Democrats — work side-by-side sorting and counting ballots from two randomly selected precincts. The aim is to reconcile the number of votes for each candidate in a top contest — in this case, the U.S. Senate race — with the results tape emitted from the polling site's tabulator.
warrenrecord.com
Retirement celebration honors outgoing sheriff
Sheriff Johnny Williams has spent his entire law enforcement career with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, his enforcement colleagues honored him with a retirement celebration. Williams’ last day in office will be Nov. 30. Those attending included not only his deputies and other staff members at...
warrenrecord.com
Board of education scheduled to vote on District Improvement Plan
The Warren County Board of Education was scheduled to vote on a proposed District Improvement Plan during its business meeting/work session on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 6 p.m. at Warren County Middle School, located at 118 Campus Dr., Warrenton. The board of education has approved improvement plans developed by individual...
warrenrecord.com
Warren Animal Feed continues family dream
Warren Animal Feed in downtown Warrenton represents the ongoing fulfillment of a family dream to make finding food and supplies for pets and livestock easier for Warren County residents. Chris and Jennifer Pierce of the Snow Hill community established the business in June 2021 because they knew that many Warren...
warrenrecord.com
EMS receives AEDs to be placed in local communities
On Nov. 16, representatives of Duke Clinical Research Institute’s Randomized Cluster Evaluation of Cardiac Arrest Systems Trial, also known as RACE CARS, presented 10 automated external defibrillators to Warren County Emergency Medical Services. The AEDs will be placed in high traffic locations across the county to equip communities with technology that can increase a patient’s chances of surviving cardiac arrest.
Decision in motion to bar death qualification could change capital cases in North Carolina
Closing arguments have been made in the ACLU’s motion to bar the process of death qualification from the capital murder trial of Brandon Hill. An upcoming decision from a superior court judge could change the way capital cases are conducted in North Carolina. Raleigh police say in December 2016,...
New report: 254 firearm incidents so far this year in this North Carolina county
The Durham County Sheriff's Office released new data showing there have been 254 incidents involving firearms so far this year across the county.
2 North Carolina river sites fail fecal bacteria tests in year-round checks
A group that normally tests North Carolina river water quality during summer months has expanded to cover year-round monitoring.
warrenrecord.com
Historic homes tour ushers in holiday season
This week’s article on Preservation Warrenton’s holiday homes tour highlights the final four of 11 properties that will be open to the public Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4, from 1 to 5 p.m. Green-Polk House. Circa 1850. A rare example...
Argument in Rocky Mount leads to deadly stabbing
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Police in Rocky Mount say a man has been arrested after he stabbed and killed another man on Sunday morning. Officers were called to the 1200 block of Branch Street at about 2:30 a.m. in reference to the stabbing. When they arrived, they found Clarence Terry Jr., 56, suffering from […]
Driver in Raleigh Christmas Parade death worked on car safety systems, was assigned to ‘driver improvement’ in past, warrants say
The 11-year-old girl dancer died and dozens of children saw the terrifying incident in Raleigh near the intersection of Hillsborough Street at Boylan Avenue.
Driver charged after girl, 11, dies after being struck during Christmas parade in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — An 11-year girl died after she was struck by a pickup truck towing a float during a Christmas parade in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday, authorities said. The 20-year-old driver of the pickup is in custody. According to the Raleigh Police Department, Landen Christopher Glass, 20,...
cbs17
1,000+ attend Durham Public Schools summit within first hour
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Parents, students and educators packed the Durham convention center to discover what programs are available at every level in the Durham Public School System. DPS put all 55 schools and their programs on display Saturday. “Our schools are a part of the community and so...
Mass shootings are not a mental health problem. Here’s why experts say they happen
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — On October 12, 2022, a 15-year-old boy allegedly killed 5 people and wounded three others in a mass shooting that spanned several miles through a Raleigh neighborhood. Very little information has been released specifically about the suspect, who was shot during the event and has remained in the hospital since. The […]
cbs17
3 teens charged with stealing car at Rocky Mount Police Department; 1 wanted
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Three teenagers were charged with stealing a vehicle in Rocky Mount on Sunday and one more is wanted, according to police. On Sunday, the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to the 900 block of Planters Street regarding a suspicious vehicle. When officers arrived, four juveniles fled from the vehicle on foot into a wooded area nearby.
Girl dies after being hit by float during NC Christmas parade, police say
Raleigh police say they're investigating an incident involving a parade float hitting a girl who was in the Raleigh Christmas Parade.
cbs17
Have you seen this van? Durham County deputies looking for van used in theft attempt
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County deputies are looking for a van they say was used in a theft attempt. Deputies said someone was using the van in an attempt to steal construction material from the 900 block of Watercolor Way. They then abandoned the van after it got...
cbs17
Several people shot at party, victims discovered after police chase ends in Tarboro, Scotland Neck police say
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Scotland Neck police said a chase led to officers discovering several shooting victims early Sunday morning after a party outside of Scotland Neck. At about 3:25 a.m., an officer said he attempted to pull over a vehicle for speeding when the driver refused to...
North Carolina Teachers to Get up to $2,000 in Bonuses
Teachers in North Carolina will be getting up to $2,000 in bonuses. This is approved by the Wake County Public School System (WCPSS). (source) The program name is LETRS professional learning bonus. It will cost about $16 million to give out these bonus checks. (source)
cbs17
Fayetteville St. in Durham reopens after 5 hours following SUV crash with injuries
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash with injuries closed a key road in Durham for several hours Sunday night, police said. The incident was reported by Durham police in a tweet around 6:10 p.m. The crash took place in the 3300 block of Fayetteville Street, which is across from...
