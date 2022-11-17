Hogan's Heroes actor and Holocaust survivor Robert Clary dies at 96

Actor Robert Clary died Wednesday at the age of 96.

The French-born actor was well-known for his portrayal as a prisoner of war in the television series Hogan's Heroes. Clary drew inspiration from his own life, as he was a Holocaust survivor and the only one in his family of fourteen children to survive Auschwitz. He was interned there from the age of 16 to 18.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 02: Actor Robert Clary attends the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum presents an award to Max Webb at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum Presents 2017 Los Angeles Dinner: What You Do Matters at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 2, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Clary was the last living Hogan's Heroes actor. He died in his home in Los Angeles.

"In 'Hogan’s Heroes,' Robert Clary played a French POW. In reality, he was born to a Jewish family in France in 1926 and survived several concentration camps," the U.S. Holocaust Museum wrote of Clary on Twitter Thursday.

"RIP to Robert Clary, a cheery actor who survived unimaginable hardships," reporter Helen Kennedy tweeted.

"May his memory be for a blessing," Cal State Law Professor Orin Kerr wrote. His own father, who also survived concentration camps, was a fan of Clary's program, according to Kerr. "The Nazis were presented as buffoons who were outsmarted every time and were the butt of every joke. That always made dad smile."

The Twitter account of the television series The Young and the Restless sent condolences to Clary's friends and family in a tweet. Clary made a cameo in the debut episode of the series.

Clary was married to Natalie Cantor for 32 years before she died in 1997.