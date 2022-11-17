Read full article on original website
Imperial County hosts fifth annual adult re-entry summit
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Adult Re-Entry Summit provides public and private local resources to help adult offenders successfully return to their communities. The Imperial County Probation Department and Imperial Community Corrections Partnership hosted their fifth annual Adult Re-Entry Summit on Wednesday, November 9 at the Imperial County Probation Department in El Centro. The post Imperial County hosts fifth annual adult re-entry summit appeared first on KYMA.
Imperial Valley Community Foundation recognizes local philanthropists
EL CENTRO — The Imperial Valley Community Foundation recognized distinguished volunteers and philanthropists during the Imperial Valley’s 10th Annual National Philanthropy Day Awards Celebration at the Old Eucalyptus House in El Centro Tuesday, November 15. Members of the public and organization representatives attended the 2-hour celebration that started...
The City of El Centro change hospital operation
The City of El Centro says its decision to change how the hospital operates is based on an increase in financial issues over the last five years and issues with paying a bond worth tens of millions of dollars. The post The City of El Centro change hospital operation appeared first on KYMA.
‘Club’ celebrates quarter century of service
On Nov. 10, the Home of Guiding Hands, a nonprofit that serves individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities in San Diego and Imperial counties, honored long term staff at its 25-Year Club Celebration. In conjunction with this, it celebrated HGH CFO Jan Adams who will retire at the end of the 2022-23 fiscal year after serving HGH for more than 26 years. Seventeen other members of the 25-Year Club were acknowledge, ranging working with HGH from 26 years to 47 years of service to the organization.
Street closure project disagreement
A project meant to help Calexico is actually upsetting business owners in the area as it has closed off a street they say is vital to them The post Street closure project disagreement appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma VA Clinic says they will continue clinic operations on Monday
The Yuma VA Community Clinic says they will resume clinic operations on Monday, November 21.The The post Yuma VA Clinic says they will continue clinic operations on Monday appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma’s annual balloon festival kicks off!
The 32nd annual Colorado River Crossing Balloon Festival kicked off this morning with the first hot air balloon launch of the weekend. The post Yuma’s annual balloon festival kicks off! appeared first on KYMA.
Hot air balloon festival comes back to Yuma
YUMA - The Colorado River Crossing Hot Air Balloon Festival is presented by the Caballeros de Yuma which is one of Yuma, Arizona's premier fall events. The festival attracts some of the most colorful and unique balloons from the West and Southwest. The event will happen for two days in...
The Healing Journey is still open despite what was said on Google
The Healing Journey was getting phone calls from victims worried and asking why it said "Permanently Closed" on Google. The CEO and Founder of The Healing Journey, Estrella Fitch, says this is a false ad and they are still fully operational. The post The Healing Journey is still open despite what was said on Google appeared first on KYMA.
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Nov. 9-15
IMPERIAL COUNTY- The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15. 10:09 a.m.: A Seeley resident received a citation from a Los Angeles FasTrak toll system telling him his license plate is possibly being used on another vehicle. The resident told a local sheriff’s deputy that both of his license plates were on his vehicle and had not been stolen.
El Centro, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in El Centro. The Ramona High School - Ramona football team will have a game with Central Union High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00. The Ramona High School - Ramona football team will have a game with Central Union High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.
Inmate from Los Angeles County Killed in Prison in Imperial County
An inmate at Centinela State Prison in Imperial County who was incarcerated there from Los Angeles County died following an alleged attack by two fellow inmates, and his death was being investigated as a homicide, authorities said Tuesday.
More time requested in court for trio of men charged in Somerton murder
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The case against the triad of men charged in connection to the murder of a Somerton man has been pushed back once again. They're all charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, accused of killing 27-year-old Leo Melendez in May inside of his own garage.
Suspect of two murders in Somerton held on no bond
The man accused of murdering two men was seen in court Tuesday after allegedly killing two people in Somerton last Saturday, where he learned he's now facing six felony charges tied to both murders. The post Suspect of two murders in Somerton held on no bond appeared first on KYMA.
