New York City, NY

Watch: Brazen burglar strolls down NYC street with jewelry stuffed in trash can

By Mira Wassef
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX1) — A brazen burglar casually wheeled a garbage can with some pricey jewelry down a Chelsea street last month, video of the heist shows.

The thief was one of four people who allegedly stole about $225,000 worth of merchandise from a jewelry show at the Metro Pavilion on 18th Street, police said. The incident occurred on Oct. 26 at around 11 a.m., police said.

A gray-haired man garbed in all black was caught on surveillance video calmly strolling down the street with a gray garbage bin, according to the NYPD footage.

Police are searching for three men and a woman in the heist. They are believed to be about 35 to 45 years old. No other descriptions were provided.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Comments / 10

jessy
3d ago

They all had wigs trying to dis sky them self . Anyways they will not be caught cause it’s an inside job to claim insurance

Reply(1)
3
sexyshine
3d ago

Now how sweet was that lick!!💯💯 omg I just can't remember when I seen something as bold and sweet as that one..!!! LMAO 😅 😍 🤣 🤭 🤫 😅

Reply
2
 

