Evon A. Rajewich Sr., 75, of Brownsville passed away Nov. 9, 2022 at his residence. Evon was born in Winner, SD and grew up in Indio, CA. He began his roofing career in Illinois, where he served as president of the United Slate, Tile and Composition Roofers, Damp and Waterproof Workers Association, during which he was instrumental in implementing a pension program which is still in effect today. After moving to Kentucky, he continued his roofing career at Western Kentucky University from which he retired. He was a son of the late Clarence Albert Rajewich and Lucille Kahler Rajewich Fenner. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Kathleen Elmore Rajewich; a son, Joseph Dean Rajewich; and a sister, Margie Lewis.

BROWNSVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO