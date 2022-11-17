ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
kymkemp.com

Siskiyou Fire Chief’s Association Receives Two Water Tenders from KRRC

Press release from the Klamath River Renewal Corporation:. The Klamath River Renewal Corporation (KRRC) announced today that it has delivered two Peterbilt water tenders to the Siskiyou County Fire Chiefs Association to strengthen local fire prevention and response capabilities. The trucks are just the first pieces of equipment KRRC will provide to increase the capacity of local fire departments. The water tenders were built and purchased in Siskiyou County, adding an economic boost to a local business. A 2023 Dodge Ram 5500 diesel flatbed truck and other equipment is on order from regional suppliers.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KDRV

Groundbreaking ceremony for manufactured home park destroyed in Almeda Fire, rebuilding begins

MEDFORD, Ore. – The rebuilding process has begun for the Royal Oaks Mobile Manor community, a manufactured home park that was destroyed in the 2020 Almeda Fire. Thursday afternoon, a groundbreaking and shovel ceremony took place along South Pacific Highway in Medford. State, county and city officials joined community members in celebrating the first steps towards rebuilding.
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Medford city leaders answer unsheltered community's questions

MEDFORD, Ore. — In this exclusive two-part series, News10's Carmine Gemei spoke to members of Medford's unsheltered community in Hawthorne Park and along the streets to find out what they feel can be done to improve their situation and the homeless crisis. After asking the unsheltered residents what questions...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Car crash in Central Point, drivers advised to avoid area

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — UPDATE, NOV. 18 2:00 PM:. Jackson County Roads says the intersection of Table Rock Road and Biddle Road in Central Point has been cleared. Drivers can proceed as usual. -- ORIGINAL STORY:. Officials are warning the public to avoid the area of Table Rock Road...
CENTRAL POINT, OR
KDRV

Bear alert issued for South Medford neighborhood

MEDFORD, Ore. -- A South Medford neighborhood is on alert for a bear today. It reported the bear to neighborhood residents and to Medford Police. The Sun Oaks neighborhood's security cameras recorded the bear's visit Wednesday afternoon at its entry gate near Black Oak Drive and Juanipero Way. Sun Oaks...
MEDFORD, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 11/15 – NBC’s DATELINE Does Story on Ashland Murder of David Grubbs, Adult-In-Custody Death at Jackson County Jail

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 5:03 AM NOV. 15, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Medford father of five missing after taking odd job downtown

MEDFORD, Ore. — A Southern Oregon family is hoping the community can help as they look for their 46-year-old father, last seen leaving his home in Medford on Monday afternoon. Jose Jesus Albarran Guerrero’s family said the last time they saw him was after he came back from the...
MEDFORD, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 62 Fatal, Jackson Co., Nov. 15

On November 5th, at approximately 6:29PM, a green Ford F250, operated by Kenn Alan Biando (37) of Shady Cove, was traveling west on Hwy 62 near MP 31, when it lost control, resulting in a roll-over crash. The driver of the vehicle was in critical condition and life-flighted to Rogue Regional Medical Center. The driver later died at the hospital on Nov 8th.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

3 hospitalized after early morning explosion

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office announced the explosion in Wonder early Thursday morning is being investigated as a Butane Honey Oil Lab incident. Officials say two adults were critically injured and one juvenile suffered minor injuries. The investigation is still ongoing, no further details are being...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
focushillsboro.com

Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials

Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Oregon Tech athletes "treated and released" after Florida crash

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- Oregon Institute of Technology's President says tonight the school's cross country team members were treated and released from medical care in Florida today. Dr. Nagi Naganathan says Oregon Tech (OIT) looks forward to the team's return. The team members and coach were reportedly among 10 people...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Falls News

Klamath Falls SWAT captures wanted suspect

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On November 15, 2022, members of the Klamath Falls Police Department and their Special Weapons and Tactics team served a search warrant at 336 Lewis Street in Klamath Falls. Alvin Ayers Jr., 40, was arrested after a short standoff without further incident. Ayers was lodged in...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Greyson F

Popular Oregon-Based Restaurant Coming to Town

A new neighborhood restaurant and pub is opening.Carles Rabada/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix has quickly become one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States. Outside of a handful of Texas-based communities, Phoenix continues to grow and expand. This isn’t only limited to its population but also the number of restaurants migrating into the Valley. It is fertile ground for both new and established brands from around the country. And now, one popular Oregon-based restaurant has announced it will make the move to the greater Phoenix area in the coming months.
PHOENIX, AZ
oregontoday.net

Police logs, Nov. 18

According to an entry on the CBPD log for Nov. 16, 8:15 a.m., 763 So. Broadway, U-Haul, “theft of gas.”. According to an entry on the CBPD log for Nov. 16, 8:20 a.m., 2051 Newmark Ave., Walmart, “theft of electric cart.”. Illegal Camping. According to an entry on...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Driver dies after rollover crash on Highway 62

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police say one person is dead after a rollover crash on Highway 62 earlier this month. According to police, 37-year-old Kenn Alan Biando of Shady Cove drove west on Highway 62 on November 5. Biando lost control of his truck, causing the vehicle...
SHADY COVE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy