ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo, western NY brace for potentially dangerous storm

By The Associated Press
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dgtKO_0jEZAdgU00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency starting Thursday in parts of western New York ahead of a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow.

The National Weather Service forecast up to 4 feet (1.2 meters) of snow or more through Sunday that “may paralyze” the hardest-hit communities, including Buffalo, with periods of near-zero visibility.

Hochul’s state of emergency covers 11 counties, with commercial truck traffic banned from a stretch of Interstate 90 southwest of Buffalo after 4 p.m. Thursday.

The snowfall was expected to be at its greatest intensity between 7 p.m. Thursday and 7 p.m. Friday.

“I want western New Yorkers to take this seriously,” Hochul said.

The weather service also warned of accumulations of 2 feet (0.6 meters) or more of lake-effect snow in parts of northern Michigan through Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

NY governor requests federal emergency declaration after historic snowstorm

A long-duration lake-effect snowstorm that's underway in western and northern New York, including the cities of Buffalo and Watertown, will begin to wind down on Sunday and Monday after dropping several feet of snow across the region. Bands of heavy snow off lakes Erie and Ontario have been producing snowfall...
BUFFALO, NY
wbfo.org

Blowing and drifting snow remains Sunday as Lake Effect abates

Lake effect snow warnings in WNY have expired, but the National Weather Service forecasts blowing and drifting snow, icy roads and as much as another five inches in some areas until the winter weather advisories expire Sunday night. The respite from heavy Lake Effect Snows will give residents and road...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Weather Update: No Snow Forecasted For Buffalo

It looks like Western New York is getting a much-needed break from Mother Nature today. According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Buffalo, it looks like the city of Buffalo and the surrounding areas will not get any more snow today. Yesterday forecasters were calling for...
BUFFALO, NY
Outsider.com

LOOK: ‘Snownado’ Appears Over Lake Erie During Historic Lake-Effect Storm

Tornados aren’t just for the great plains. Recently, bystanders in New York got a twisted surprise when they saw an extremely rare “snownado” over Lake Erie on Friday. The odd weather phenomenon comes as the Buffalo area of the state continues to be hammered with lake-effect snow in what some meteorologists call a record-setting winter storm. Bystanders saw the odd weather wonder, similar to a waterspout with frozen elements, just after 8:30 a.m. by storm chaser Simon Brewer. He believes it was about a mile off the coast of downtown Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Heavy Lake Erie squalls will move south again for this evening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Heavy squalls coming in off Lake Erie has buried many towns just south of Buffalo. An example of this, is Orchard Park where they measured 77 inches since early Friday. At times, snowfall was coming down at the rate of 3 inches per hour. This amount of snowfall is equivalent to what Rochester may receive for three quarters of our entire winter season. However, most of the day the heavy snow squall had drifted to the north of Buffalo giving time to dig-out for many communities. But that lake squall is starting to move south again, and later this evening, it is likely to deposit a fresh foot of snow to the Buffalo area. Fortunately, most of the Rochester area has been spared the heaviest snow and any additional snowfall should be minimal.
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Gov. Hochul requests federal emergency declaration as "historic storm" continues

NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is submitting a request to President Biden for a federal Emergency Declaration for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wyoming Counties, as snow continues to fall at an average of two to three inches per hour, with some locations seeing peaks as high as six inches per hour.
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Update On Braymiller’s Lanes After Roof Collapse In Hamburg

Yesterday a business that has been in Hamburg for around 100 years had its roof collapse. Unfortunately the update isn't a good one. This past weekend has been a major reminder of a storm that happened in Western New York almost 8 years ago to the date. In 2014, it was called "Snowvember" and it brought around 7 feet of snow over a course of three days.
HAMBURG, NY
CBS Minnesota

"Thunder snow" hits Buffalo area as monster storm grips region

Buffalo, N.Y. — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York, with more than a foot of snow already on the ground Friday morning in places and a driving ban keeping people off the roads in the Buffalo area.The heaviest snowfall was expected in Buffalo, where the National Weather Service said up to 4 feet might fall in some spots through Sunday, with periods of near-zero visibility. Other areas could get a foot or less of the lake-effect snow, which is caused by frigid air picking up copious amounts of moisture from the warmer lakes. Reports...
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Snow for some, wind for all Saturday night

Saturday 11/19/22 — The big story has been intense lake effect snow across Western New York with many towns near Buffalo seeing more than five feet of snow since Thursday night. The snow band has parked north of Buffalo through much of Saturday afternoon, but will shift to the south rapidly in the evening and overnight before parking once again over some of the south towns, where four to nine additional inches of snow could fall through Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Snowfall Totals In Western New York

Snow has been falling consistently with large amounts of lake-effect snowfall being reported all over the area. Parts of Western New York, including Erie County, have really been hit hard with snow since around 7 pm on Friday, November 17, 2022, with 20 inches, or more, of snow being reported in some areas.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather Update: Heavy lake snow continues west; much lighter amounts locally

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Our big lake effect event is well underway, and there’s light at the end of the snowy tunnel. So far, the big “winner” is Orchard Park, with over four and a half feet of snow reported, and more still coming down. In fact, the heavy snow will continue into the first part of the overnight, before that band lifts northward with a shift in the wind. This will move the heavier snow back north of the city of Buffalo, into Niagara County, and western Orleans County. Closer to home, some scattered snow showers will come to an end overnight, with nothing more than a fresh dusting to an inch for most. This will tend to keep any untreated surfaces slick, as temperatures will drop well into the 20s tonight.
ORLEANS COUNTY, NY
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy