Read full article on original website
Related
Big Blue View
Things are Getting Interesting on the Offensive Line…
The activations of Shane Lemieux, Nick Gates, and Matt Peart gives the Giants their best and deepest offensive line in many, many seasons. Evan Neal should be back in time for the thanksgiving matchup with the Cowboys. Is this the starting offensive line for the rest of the season when...
Big Blue View
Giants news, 11/19: Brian Daboll says Giants are not talking about playoffs
Brian Daboll: We’re not looking at the standings. The Giants are both one game out of first place in the NFC East and one game from the best record in the NFC. Where the Giants are in the standings is not a subject Daboll will broach with players. “I’m...
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Lions, Week 11: What to expect when the Giants have the ball
The 7-2 New York Giants will host the 3-6 Detroit Lions in Week 11. The Giants are looking for a win before their quick turnaround leading up Thanksgiving’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. It would seem on paper that the Giants have another golden opportunity against the Lions, a...
Big Blue View
Giants news, 11/18: MetLife Stadium to get new turf field, more headlines
Pride of Detroit’s Mike Payton offers that “despite the Lions’ losses, they’ve been in every game except one. Their youth and experience has shown early and often, but the improvements have been there every week. What really hurt the Lions early on was that they pulled arguably one of the hardest early schedules in the league. If the season ended today, six of their first seven opponents would be headed to the playoffs. If the Commanders keep winning, that could make seven. It’s been a rough ride.”
Big Blue View
4 Downs: Takeaways from the Giants’ ugly loss to the Detroit Lions
The New York Giants (7-3) stumbled badly in Week 11, falling 31-18 to the Detroit Lions (4-6) at home. The Giants came into the game favored by 3 points and looked like they were going to walk away with the game after a methodical opening drive. But then things started to go sideways for the Giants, and the wheels fell off completely over the course of the game.
Big Blue View
Big Blue View mailbag: From Kenny Golladay to Kadarius Toney, it’s all about wide receiver
It’s Saturday, and you know what that means. It is Big Blue View Mailbag day. So, let’s answer some New York Giants questions. Brian Misdom asks: It is clear one of the priorities this offseason will be WR. With Golladay on his way to being cut, Shepard recovering from another injury and our hodgepodge of PS players, I see Wan’Dale as the only sure thing going into next year.
Big Blue View
Giants-Lions final score: Giants fall flat, lose to Detroit, 31-18
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants stumbled on Sunday, losing a game the were favored to win to the Detroit Lions, 31-18. The Giants are 7-3, and have lost two of their last three games. The Lions, who have won three straight, are 4-6. Twenty-four of Detroit’s...
Big Blue View
Can they keep winning?
Other than last week against the Texans, I haven't gone into any single game expecting the Giants to win. Not even this Sunday against the Lions, am I overly confident, and Detroit just won their first road game in over two years!. Vegas agrees -- the Giants are just 3...
Big Blue View
Film breakdown: Giants’ LB Micah McFadden vs. Houston
A demand for exceptional linebacking play has been at the forefront of discussion amongst New York Giants’ fans for quite some time. The days of Antonio Pierce have long passed, and the Giants have not consistently had above-average inside linebacker since. I’m not advocating for the Giants to spend...
Big Blue View
50 carries! Brian Daboll says he would give the ball to Saquon Barkley that many times if he had to
So much for the idea of easing off on the workload being carried by New York Giants’ star running back Saquon Barkley. A week ago, Barkley carried a career-most 35 times for 152 yards as the Giants defeated the Houston Texans. Barkley is averaging a career-high 25.2 touches per game. He has carried the ball 20 or more times in five of the last six games. Barkley leads the NFL in touches with 227, and is on pace for 429. That would blow away his career-high of 352 touches in 2018. He leads the league in rushing yards with 931, and rushing yards per game (103.4).
Big Blue View
Can the Giants ride Daniel Jones’ arm if they have to?
There has been a great deal of discussion in recent weeks about whether or not the way the New York Giants are playing offense — run-heavy game plans reliant on star back Saquon Barkley, use of quarterback Daniel Jones’ mobility in the run and pass games, a safe, conservative passing attack — is sustainable.
Big Blue View
Kayvon Thibodeaux: ‘I don’t think I’ve had a bad game’
Kayvon Thibodeaux is a fan of the oldies. Frank Zappa. Motown. New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has started playing the classics prior to meetings on “Old Time Thursdays,” and Thibodeaux is eating it up. “It’s a California thing,” Thibodeaux said. “When you’re from LA (Los Angeles)...
Big Blue View
Building a championship Giants roster: Defensive line
Despite their 7-2 record, the New York Giants still need to add pieces to become a true Super Bowl contender. In a previous post we compared the Giants’ offensive line to some of the best the NFL has to offer and considered the pieces they already have on the outside, the financial challenges involved in keeping those players long-term, and what the approach should be for the interior line positions.
Big Blue View
Natural Grass 4 Life lol
If you replace this garbage synthetic turf field with another turf field instead of natural grass I will never watch another Giants game. I was at the Giants Monday night game vs. Dallas, you could clearly see the seam in the endzone. I would have been embarrassed if I was you. My football field looks like a bad carpet job in some middling company? Thought you were a billionaire and this an NFL franchise? Cortland State has a better set up...
Big Blue View
Beckham and more
Alright, Odell says he's coming in for a visit after Thanksgiving and I'm fine, even very happy with that. But I don't see him signing anything more than a 5 or 6 game trial run type rental agreement. If he does well and fits in the 2 sides can go at it for a new three, possibly even a four year deal after the season. Now that he's been around and grown up a bit, if he's healthy with his toughness and insane athletic ability he can bring both performance and leadership to help this team take the next step. Having OBJ should help the QB's development and make Daniel Jones a better player. His presence in virtually any of the wideout sets also eliminates the 7 and 8 man fronts that the Giants so often face and therefore opens up some running lanes for Saquon that otherwise just wouldn't be there.
Big Blue View
The Chris and Nick Show - Previewing the Detroit Lions
The 7-2 New York Giants will take on the 3-6 Detroit Lions in Week 11. The Giants are looking to get another win before heading into their Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. That will be the first of a five divisional games in a seven-game stretch, and the Giants could use every win they can get in a highly competitive NFC East.
Big Blue View
Giants’ Saquon Barkley chasing the NFL’s greatest running backs
NFL defenders have been chasing New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley all season long. Barkley is coming off a 152 rushing-yard performance in last week’s win over the Texans and has been on a tear this season. Heading into Week 11, Barkley was the NFL’s leading rusher with 931 yards on the year and was also averaging the most scrimmage yards per game of any player in the NFL with 125.3.
Big Blue View
Poll: 55% of Giants fans want team to sign Odell Beckham
Odell Beckham Jr. returning to the New York Giants? In this week’s ‘SB Nation Reacts’ poll, 55 percent of voters said the 7-2 Giants, in need of a premium talent at wide receiver, should sign the former Giants star. Beckham, of course, is a free agent. He...
NFL Fans Roast the Minnesota Vikings After Getting Embarrassed by the Dallas Cowboys
Who saw the Dallas Cowboys beating the snot out of the Minnesota Vikings? This game wasn’t close not even for a minute. Micah Parsons and the Cowboys’ defense were dominant. Dak Prescott and the offense, along with Cooper Rush, put up points, and it was all Dallas all night. NFL fans were ruthless.
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Lions: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
With a victory on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, the 7-2 New York Giants can inch closer to a playoff berth. They can also guarantee they will not finish the season with a double-digit loss total for the first time since 2016. Below, all the information you need to watch,...
Comments / 0