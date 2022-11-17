Alright, Odell says he's coming in for a visit after Thanksgiving and I'm fine, even very happy with that. But I don't see him signing anything more than a 5 or 6 game trial run type rental agreement. If he does well and fits in the 2 sides can go at it for a new three, possibly even a four year deal after the season. Now that he's been around and grown up a bit, if he's healthy with his toughness and insane athletic ability he can bring both performance and leadership to help this team take the next step. Having OBJ should help the QB's development and make Daniel Jones a better player. His presence in virtually any of the wideout sets also eliminates the 7 and 8 man fronts that the Giants so often face and therefore opens up some running lanes for Saquon that otherwise just wouldn't be there.

8 HOURS AGO