ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Well+Good

Squats Are Not Fun. But This New Device Turns Them Into Games—And I Played for So Long I Had To Walk Down Stairs Sideways

By Amber Sayer
Well+Good
Well+Good
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ISOuU_0jEZAGZt00

Most people are at least vaguely aware that squats are one of the most effective lower-body strengthening exercises out there. But let’s face it, they are not fun to do.

For me personally, it’s always been somewhat of a mystery to me that as much as I’m very serious and disciplined about my running workouts and I know squats would augment my training and improve my performance, I just can’t get myself to do them with any regularity.

I might try a set or two once or twice a month, but that’s really not going to be anywhere near the training stimulus my legs and glutes need to actually make real improvements in strength. Despite knowing the benefits, how to do them, and that they'd make me a better runner, I simply have an overwhelming lack of motivation.

So I was stoked to hear about the Stealth Squat trainer and app. The Stealth Squat gamifies squat workouts, making it a lot more fun to fit them into your regular routine. I decided to give it a whirl and see if it would make a difference.

What is the Stealth Squat?

Like a TRX or other suspension trainers, the Stealth Squat trainer hangs from suspension straps tethered to a door anchor. There are two handles that you grip on either side, sort of like an elongated steering wheel.

The length of the tether is adjustable based on your height and door setup, and the ergonomic plastic portion you hold onto spins 360 degrees, which is part of the challenge of the exercise. A phone mount in the center adjusts to hold any smartphone, which you use to play the games in the connected app.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M65E8_0jEZAGZt00
Photo: Stealth Squat

How it works

To use the Stealth Squat, you hold onto the handles and then squat down, sitting your hips back as you bend your knees and hips as you normally would with a squat. I’ve been a certified personal trainer for 13 years at this point, and have found that training beginners to learn proper squat technique if they’ve never done squats—or worse, have done squats but don’t know how to do them correctly—can be hard. Many people squat forward, allowing their knees to extend well beyond their toes, which can put stress on the knees and doesn’t really use the glutes, hamstrings, and quads effectively.

This is where the Stealth Squat really shines. Because it's tethered to the door, in order to really take up the slack and use the trainer, you pretty much have to sit your hips back and squat properly, making the movement safer on your knees and more effective overall.

Plus, because you have to hold the device with tension, you also end up working your shoulders and arms, which a normal bodyweight squat doesn’t do. In this way, it makes squats more of a total-body workout. I really felt the exercise in my shoulders and lats (back muscles) the first few days I started using it.

The Stealth Squat in action

The Stealth Fitness App has instructions for how to use the Stealth Squat and it has two games you can play with the trainer: Squat Runner and Skate Chaser. Both are video games where you control an avatar and avoid obstacles by doing full squats, squat pulses, or squats with core twists, while trying to capture diamonds or other points.

I loved the games, particularly Squat Runner. The graphics are great and it made the squats way more enjoyable to do. In fact, I had so much fun playing the first day that I was so sore the next morning that I had to walk down the stairs sideways. (For the record, I don’t recommend playing for 12 minutes on day one if you never do squats!)

The app keeps track of your top scores and you can set it up to remind you every day to do your workout.

There are also core games, which I tried, not realizing you need a separate piece of equipment for those. I attempted to jerry rig the squat trainer onto the floor, but it didn’t really work. It’s too bad the same unit can’t be used for both.

In fact, my one gripe with the Stealth Squat is that it only is useful for squats. While squats are a very effective exercise, I would love to be able to use the equipment for other exercises so that I don’t have to buy and have space for multiple products.

That said, the Stealth Squat more than delivers on its promise to make squats more fun. Additionally, a major benefit is that the design also makes it much easier and more natural to properly execute squats, making it a safe and effective training tool—especially for beginners.

Whether you’re like me and struggle to get yourself to do squats, or you’re not really sure if you’re doing them right, the Stealth Squat is worth a try. Your glutes and legs will reward you for your efforts!

Our editors independently select these products. Making a purchase through our links may earn Well+Good a commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

4 Ways Your Body Is Telling You That You’re Taking Too Much Melatonin

Melatonin, a.k.a. the sleepy hormone, is produced naturally by the body and—you guessed it—plays a major role in sleep. “The release of natural melatonin in your body is linked to the time of day, but it typically increases when it’s dark and decreases during periods of more light,” says Melissa Rifkin, MS, RDN, CDN.
Well+Good

‘I’m a Sleep Specialist, and These Are the 4 Best Sleep-Boosting Drinks To Sip Before Bed—And Throughout the Day’

Though you might be in the habit of eating a couple of melatonin gummies before bedtime with the hopes of getting a good night’s rest, know that they are far from the only thing you can consume for better sleep. In fact, according to two leading sleep experts, what you eat and sip on throughout the day plays a critical role in the quality of your shuteye. To help with restless nights, these sleep specialists shared four of the best rest-inducing drinks (and the last one might really surprise you). Plus, they unveil the beverages you should avoid drinking before going to bed that can disrupt the quality of your sleep throughout the night.
Well+Good

If the Midterm Elections Showed Us Anything, It’s That Americans Want the Right to Legal (and Safe) Abortions

It’s no secret that abortion rights and reproductive justice were on the line in the 2022 midterm elections. With Roe v. Wade no longer in place, a person's ability to get a legal abortion depends on the laws in their state as well as whatever may be passed on the federal level—which means that whoever represents you in the state and federal governments (like your governor, congressional representative, and senator) has more power than ever to shape reproductive health policy. (Terrible, we know.)
GEORGIA STATE
boxrox.com

How to Build Incredible Leg Muscle and Strength WITHOUT SQUATS!

This great video from John Meadows (Mountain Dog) will teach you how to build incredible leg muscle and strength without squats. Squats are an excellent exercise, however there are other ways to build muscle and strength for the lower body. Whether you want to avoid squatting for any specific reason,...
The Guardian

Can you stand on one leg for 10 seconds? Why balance could be a matter of life and death – and how to improve yours

Until we start to lose our balance, we barely notice that it’s there at all. “It starts for a lot of people with simple stuff,” says Dr Anna Lowe, an expert on healthy ageing and physical activity. “Maybe you used to be able to quickly stand on one leg to put a shoe on, and you’ve stopped doing that at some point. Maybe you used to get out of the bath on to a slippery floor without thinking, and now you have to hold on to something. It’s easy to either miss the signs or just put it down to ageing – but it really is something you can affect.”
Well+Good

This $12 Drugstore ‘Glotion’ Is an Affordable Alternative for the Always-Sold-Out Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter

Out of all the viral makeup trends that have graced my social feed recently (soap brows, anyone?), glowy, dewy skin might just be my favorite. My acne-prone complexion has been thanking me again and again for swapping my heavy, matte foundations with light, breathable BB creams. It seems that plenty of makeup fans have hopped on the glow wagon with me, considering my favorite sun-kissed product hasn’t been in stock for a hot minute.
The Independent

Lower weights instead of raising them for bigger muscles, study suggests

Lowering weights rather than lifting them may be the key to building stronger muscles, new research suggests.Experts found that one type of muscle contraction, simply lowering weights, was just as effective as lowering and raising weights – suggesting that gym-goers could build the same amount of muscle with a shorter workout routine.The study, published by the Edith Cowan University (ECU), Australia, monitored three groups of people who were tasked with performing dumbbell curls twice a week for five weeks. A separate control group did no arm exercises.Of the three groups, one performed “eccentric-only muscle contractions”, or lowering of the...
Well+Good

The Famous Lululemon ‘Align’ Leggings That Celebs Can’t Stop Wearing Are Steeply Discounted—If You Act Fast

The brand Lululemon is almost as synonymous with the word “leggings” as Kleenex is with tissues; you say one thing and you mean the other. Lululemon is arguably the biggest household brand name when it comes to leggings. Your coolest artsy friend who lives in Seattle lives in her Lulus, and your oldest Aunt in Wichita always wears Lululemon leggings while walking her elderly chihuahua. Bottom line? It’s a massive brand.
Well+Good

Larger-Bodied Kids Now Have an Athletic Clothing Line Just for Them

Pam Luk’s daughter Margot loves to dance. But as she shopped for leotards and leggings for Margot, who is a larger-bodied kid, Luk felt a familiar anger and sadness boil up inside of her. As a formerly larger-bodied kid herself, Luk had had trouble finding soccer gear, and ended up having to shop in the adult men’s section when she was a young teenager in the ‘80s.
Real Simple

Is It Bad to Work Out the Same Way Every Time You Exercise?

Establishing an exercise routine isn’t always an easy task, but once you find a few activities you enjoy doing, it’s far easier to find your workout groove. Whether it's a daily walk, dancing, or taking a Pilates class three days a week, exercise has so many physical and mental benefits that any type of movement really is a win.
Well+Good

Welp, the U.S. Just Got a D+ Grade for a Rising Rate of Preterm Birth, Aka Birth Before 37 Weeks—Here’s What to Know

It’s no secret that maternal health in the U.S. isn’t the best. We currently have one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the world compared with other high-income nations. Even more alarming is that Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than white women. Now there’s more bad news for pregnant people—the preterm birth rate in the U.S. is pretty bad, too. (Meaning babies born before 37 weeks of pregnancy.)
GEORGIA STATE
Well+Good

This Portable Squatty Potty Is a Life-Saver for Holiday Travel and Being Away From Your Regular Bathroom Routine

We’ve never been ones to shy away from talking about poop. From tips on relieving constipation and the best foods to keep you regular, to investigating what the color of your stool really means, we’ll stop at nothing to help your potty break go as smoothly as possible (no pun intended). Which is why we absolutely had to share our latest-and-greatest toilet-time essential, guaranteed to give you a great poop wherever you go. Meet the Travel Porta Squatty ($30), the foldable, compact version of the original Squatty Potty that's going to be your bowels' saving grace when you head home for the holidays.
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy