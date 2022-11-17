Read full article on original website
Related
Council Raises $5.8 Billion on the Way to $1 Trillion in Pledges for Minority Business Enterprises
The National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) united to elevate racial equity. The NMSDC told BLACK ENTERPRISE that it raised $5.8 billion in corporate pledges from the likes of Google, JPMorgan Chase, and Disney, among others, as an aspiration to attain $1 trillion in annual revenue for certified MBE (minority business enterprise) members.
How one board is hoping to evolve the United States farm bill in 2023
Backed by a diverse board of directors, Kiss the Ground is backing a coalition across the country to influence the bill to create a healthier planet, more nutritious crops, and enhance ecosystems.
Tractor Supply Company Foundation Makes Contribution in Support of American Farmland Trust’s Brighter Future Fund
WASHINGTON & BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, and its foundation have partnered with American Farmland Trust (“AFT”) to support small family farmers and ranchers through a $100,000 donation to AFT’s Brighter Future Fund. The Fund launched in 2020 to help farmers across the country start, grow and sustain farms in the face of myriad challenges, including COVID-19, severe weather and shifting markets. This donation marks the third consecutive year that the Tractor Supply Company Foundation has supported AFT. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117006050/en/ Aimee Morris is a veteran who transitioned her family’s 60-year-old Pennsylvania farm into a nonprofit to help veterans overcome the trauma of combat through farming activities. Photo Credits: American Farmland Trust
Ethanol Producer Magazine
USDA clarifies information on eligible applicants for HBIIP
The USDA on Nov. 15 published a notice clarifying information regarding eligible applicants for the current funding cycle for its Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program, which opened in August. Applications for this round of HBIIP funds are due Nov. 21. According to the notice, the funding opportunity announcement (FOA) issued...
Chase Expands Special Purpose Credit Program for Small Businesses
Aiming to expand credit access to businesses in historically underserved areas, Chase has announced the nationwide rollout of its Special Purpose Credit Program (SPCP). The program was piloted earlier this year in four cities — Dallas, Detroit, Houston and Miami — and then expanded in July to 21 cities. It’s now available to businesses in majority Black, Hispanic and Latino areas across the country, Chase said Friday (Nov. 18) in a press release.
Essence
This Couple Was Recognized By President Obama For Their Community Impact Work–Here Are Their Tips For Securing Funding For Your Mission Project
John & Pamela Gregory have launched a myriad of organizations aimed at empowering Black Americans, and they're sharing their success tips. 30 years ago, John & Pamela Gregory had $0 in funding when they set out to found an organization aimed at the advancement of underserved Black Americans. Today, they have raised millions in funding, assisted thousands in obtaining employment along with other sustaining resources typically unavailable in their communities.
United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift
This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
notebookcheck.net
New bill aims to make all electric vehicles in the US immediately eligible for federal subsidies
Several members of Congress have co-sponsored a bill that suspends the stringent requirements that automakers have to comply with in order to make their electric vehicles eligible for the US$7,500 US tax credit reintroduced with the recent Inflation Reduction Act. Filed by Congresswoman Terri Sewell, the so-called Affordable Electric Vehicles for America Act aims to basically postpone all made-in-US eligibility requirements by three years. According to Representative Emanuel Cleaver (MO-05), one of the bill's co-authors:
freightwaves.com
22 logistics firms among fastest-growing companies
Nearly two dozen logistics firms have been named among North America’s fastest-growing companies. Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list, which was announced Wednesday, is a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America. Four of the logistics companies that made...
Recycling Today
Biden administration announces recycling infrastructure, outreach funding
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has made $100 million available in grants for recycling infrastructure and recycling outreach and education projects across the county. The agency has published two requests for applications for new recycling infrastructure and education grants totaling $70 million. EPA announced a new $30 million grant...
Nutrition benefits for families could increase under U.S. agency proposal
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Mothers and children who receive benefits from a U.S. Department of Agriculture nutrition program would be able to spend more money on a wider range of groceries under proposed changes the USDA introduced on Thursday.
freightwaves.com
‘Roboconomy’ infiltrates GXO Logistics facilities
One year ago, in an interview with Modern Shipper, Mark Manduca, chief investment officer for GXO Logistics, said that 100% of the company’s contracts signed in Q3 2021 included some type of automation. This November, those early automation gains are starting to show themselves. On Tuesday, GXO (NYSE: GXO)...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Administration grants $20.5 million to protect water, increase wood processing capacity
WASHINGTON -- The Biden-Harris Administration announced $20.5 million in grants to help states or federally recognized tribes establish temporary bridge programs to protect water resources during forest-related operations and to assist wood processing facility owners to establish, reopen, retrofit, or expand. The grants are focused on sawmills or other wood processing facilities that purchase and process byproducts from forest restoration activities in areas of severe fire risk and insect or disease infestation.
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle end higher ahead of monthly USDA report
CHICAGO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Benchmark live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) rose on Thursday for a third straight session on steady to firmer cash cattle markets and position-squaring a day ahead of a monthly U.S. government feedlot report, analysts said. Most-active CME February live cattle futures...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soy firms on bargain buying but posts weekly decline; wheat ends don
CHICAGO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on Friday on bargain buying after a two-session slide, but still ended the week down about 1% on uncertainty about demand from China, traders said. Wheat futures turned lower, retreating from early advances, with the benchmark December contract on the Chicago...
Gates Foundation pledges $7B for health, farming in Africa
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Bill Gates, on a visit to Kenya, has announced his foundation will spend $7 billion to improve health, gender equality and farming in Africa. The new pledge will be spent over the next four years and is in addition to existing Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation funding to strengthen health systems across the continent. “Africa’s young people have the talent and opportunity to accelerate progress and help solve the world’s most pressing problems,” Gates said. The new funding comes as countries in East Africa and the Horn of Africa face the worst drought in decades.
Local organic dairies withering under huge jumps in production costs
photo credit: After decades of growing demand, drought and a far-away war are laying low local organic dairy farmers and processors. Without cash soon, it's feared several local dairy operators may soon close up shop. "We have a drought crisis that is extreme," said Albert Straus, founder and CEO of Straus Family Creamery and something of the dean of sustainable animal agriculture. "Of the one hundred and six organic dairies in California, ten have gone out of business in the last few months, and there's another ten that are expected to go out of business before the end...
csengineermag.com
Wege Prize 2023 Announces Record 250 Diverse Global Competitors to Create Innovative, Sustainable Solutions
Wege Prize has announced its largest ever roster of highly diverse student competitors from around the world for the 2023 edition of the sustainability and innovation competition. Hailing from 107 leading institutions of higher education everywhere from China to Costa Rica, the competing students stand to emerge as pioneers of real-world approaches combatting “wicked problems” facing the world today, such as hunger, pollution, and waste.
Agriculture Online
Farm Credit agencies launch new team to boost farmer success
Three Farm Credit associations have launched a new team specifically focused on arming farmers with up-to-date market analyses and fostering their success. “We want to make sure they are as successful as they can be, and one of the areas we think is an opportunity to make them more successful is to put together a group of industry analysts that's very focused on the needs of our clients,” says Matthew Roberts, senior grains analyst for Terrain, the name of the team.
enewschannels.com
Sales Boomerang Ranked #162 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500
(OWINGS MILLS, Md.) — NEWS: Sales Boomerang, the mortgage industry’s top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, and Mortgage Coach, a platform empowering mortgage lenders to educate borrowers with interactive home loan presentations, today announced that Sales Boomerang ranked No. 162 on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. Sales Boomerang grew 906.4% from 2018-2021, the period relevant to the 2022 rankings.
