What It’s Like Inside the Penal Colony Brittney Griner Was Sent to in Russia
After two weeks of radio silence from Russian officials regarding Brittney Griner’s transfer to an unnamed labor camp, her attorneys confirmed on Thursday that the WNBA player turned Russian political prisoner had been taken to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Mordovia. It is here, about 300 miles from where...
Russia 'secretly moves 100 missiles back from Belarus, sparking fears he plans large-scale attack in Ukraine'
Vladimir Putin's commanders are reported to have secretly moved almost 100 air defence missiles to Russia from allied Belarus, sparking fears he is planning to launch a large-scale attack in Ukraine. Analysts have said the movement of the S-300 and S-400 missiles is either a sign of Russia taking precautions...
Ukraine Destroys Russian 'Base Point' at Kinburn Spit: Report
The Kinburn Spit, along the Black Sea and just south of the city of Kherson, has played a major role in Russia's ability to control the waterway.
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. The United States quickly condemned the launch and...
Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission
"We have made a substantial offer that the Russian Federation has consistently failed to negotiate in good faith." The post Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
‘It Was Completely Legal to Do So’: Lawyers React to Report that Trump Tweeted Classified Spy Material in 2019
Legal experts cautioned against reading too much into a report that then-President Donald Trump shared classified information on Twitter that came from a secretive U.S. spacecraft in 2019. On Aug. 29, 2019, the space program for the Islamic Republic of Iran suffered a substantial loss as a rocket exploded on...
US moves to shield Saudi crown prince in journalist killing
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s high office should shield him from a lawsuit over his role in the killing of a U.S.-based journalist, making a turnaround from Joe Biden’s passionate campaign trail denunciations of the prince over the brutal slaying.
Australia’s new approach was one of the few positives at Cop27 – but its actions still don’t match rhetoric
Qualified victory was snatched from defeat at the climate summit with a genuine and surprising agreement on loss and damage. But there’s still no plan to get to 1.5C. The Cop27 climate summit ended in a desperate and confused flurry more than 40 hours late with a qualified victory clutched from the jaws of complete failure, but with the big issues unresolved.
U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers
More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
