ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

What It’s Like Inside the Penal Colony Brittney Griner Was Sent to in Russia

After two weeks of radio silence from Russian officials regarding Brittney Griner’s transfer to an unnamed labor camp, her attorneys confirmed on Thursday that the WNBA player turned Russian political prisoner had been taken to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Mordovia. It is here, about 300 miles from where...
MyStateline.com

North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. The United States quickly condemned the launch and...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Comeback

Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission

"We have made a substantial offer that the Russian Federation has consistently failed to negotiate in good faith." The post Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MyStateline.com

US moves to shield Saudi crown prince in journalist killing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s high office should shield him from a lawsuit over his role in the killing of a U.S.-based journalist, making a turnaround from Joe Biden’s passionate campaign trail denunciations of the prince over the brutal slaying.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Guardian

Australia’s new approach was one of the few positives at Cop27 – but its actions still don’t match rhetoric

Qualified victory was snatched from defeat at the climate summit with a genuine and surprising agreement on loss and damage. But there’s still no plan to get to 1.5C. The Cop27 climate summit ended in a desperate and confused flurry more than 40 hours late with a qualified victory clutched from the jaws of complete failure, but with the big issues unresolved.
dallasexpress.com

U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers

More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.

Comments / 0

Community Policy