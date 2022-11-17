Read full article on original website
KREM
Gonzaga vs Kentucky: How to watch Sunday’s college basketball game
SPOKANE, Wash. — The No.2 Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-1) face yet another tough test as they host No. 4 Kentucky (3-1) in Spokane. The game will be played at Spokane Arena rather than the Zags' usual homecourt in the Kennel. The matchup features two of the top college basketball players...
Card Chronicle
Louisville Falls to Gonzaga in OT 79-67
Louisville ended Gonzaga’s season last year and came into the Battle 4 Atlantis like it was a bit of a grudge match. Things started off chippy. There were three technicals called in the first half. The Cards had 15 of their 20 turnovers in the first half but still went into halftime just down 28-29.
kentuckytoday.com
Calipari expects Gonzaga to be roaring 'like a lion' coming off loss
LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky and Gonzaga haven’t played each other in two decades. That will change when the two teams begin a six-game series Sunday in Spokane, Washington. The last time the two powerhouse programs met, the Wildcats defeated the Zags 80-72 in the 2002 Maui Invitational....
KHQ Right Now
Gonzaga edged Kentucky star Oscar Tshiebwe when he was a Mountaineer
Gonzaga has faced Kentucky star forward Oscar Tshiebwe before, but he was wearing a different uniform at the time. Tshiebwe, Derek Culver and Gabe Osabuohien formed an imposing frontcourt at West Virginia, which pushed the top-ranked Zags before falling 87-82 in the Jimmy V Classic in December 2020 in Indianapolis.
southeasthoops.com
Kentucky vs. Gonzaga Prediction: Who Wins the Top 5 Showdown?
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Kentucky vs. Gonzaga prediction for the November 20 matchup in Spokane. Can the Wildcats improve their situational awareness?. John Calipari’s approach on offense. Why Kentucky needs a big game from CJ Fredrick and Antonio Reeves. The...
gozags.com
Zags Downed in Four at Pacific
STOCKTON, Calif. — Gonzaga Volleyball tied things up heading into the third set but ultimately fell in four (19-25, 25-18, 22-25, 14-25) to Pacific in the second game of its final road swing at the Alex G Spanos Center on Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs (6-22, 2-15 WCC) were led...
KHQ Right Now
Difference makers: Gonzaga Prep graduate Sam Lockett III grabs pair of interceptions in WSU's win over Arizona
The junior safety from Spokane had his finest performance as a Cougar, snagging two of his team’s four interceptions against Arizona QB Jayden de Laura, who started for WSU over the past two seasons. Lockett jumped an ill-advised pass deep down the middle and returned the pick 31 yards. WSU cornerback Derrick Langford Jr. recorded a pick-6 on the ensuing Arizona possession. Lockett added another takeaway a drive later. De Laura led a long series that reached the red zone, but he and a receiver miscommunicated on a crossing route, and Lockett was well-positioned to make the interception. The Wildcats were deflated by the three consecutive interceptions, which allowed WSU to open up a 25-point lead late in the third quarter. Lockett contributed five tackles, including one for loss.
Kentucky radio announcer going above and beyond to call Wildcats games this weekend
This weekend, the Kentucky football and basketball teams will take on top-five opponents in games against No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Gonzaga, respectively, played 2,160 miles apart. Tom Leach, known as "The Voice of the Wildcats," plans to call both games, according to Mark Story of the Lexington Herald-Leader...
Jayden Limar, Lake Stevens keep truckin' through the Class 4A bracket with 42-17 win over Gonzaga Prep
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. - Quite simply, there was no stopping Jayden Limar on Saturday night. Lake Stevens shook off a wobbly game-opening drive defensively, Limar and company took over almost immediately thereafter, and the second-seeded Vikings ran away from Gonzaga Prep, 42-17, in a Class 4A ...
Lakeside of Seattle finishes leftover business to claim WIAA Class 3A girls volleyball championship
YAKIMA, Wash. - For the first time since 2018, the Class 3A state volleyball championship trophy will not reside in a Spokane high school’s trophy case. Lakeside of Seattle took it to The Lilac City’s best on Friday, beating 2018 and 2019 champion Mount Spokane in a four-set semifinal before ...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Jack and Dan's: The rite of passage for generations of Zags
Standing stoically on the corner of Sinto and Hamilton sits the brick stronghold of Jack and Dan’s. For nearly 50 years, this tavern turned bar and grill has catered to the Logan Neighborhood and Gonzaga University communities, serving as a meeting place for intellectuals, students, Irish Catholics and anyone in between.
KXLY
Warming trend gets going on Sunday – Matt
Warmer weather is on the way, but it will come with some wet weather too. It won’t warm up fast enough to take snow out of the picture, so snow or a wintry mix is likely as a storm passes over on Tuesday. Right now snow amounts look fairly...
spokanepublicradio.org
Spokane school leader named Washington's Superintendent of the Year
Spokane Public Schools Superintendent Adam Swinyard has been selected as the Washington Superintendent of the year. Swinyard says he’s hopeful the award will put attention on the work the district is doing as a whole to improve outcomes for all students. “Regardless of the purpose, or reason, any time...
KXLY
The coldest weather of the season in the forecast – Kris
We are tracking the coldest weather of the season so far! Overnight lows will bottom out in the single digits and low teens Thursday – Saturday nights. BRRR! Temperatures Friday morning will drop to the lowest readings of the season so far. However, the winds will be much calmer than they were on Thursday, so it might not feel as cold. Despite the unseasonably chilly weather, Friday will be a beautiful, sunny day. Highs will top out in the lower 30s, which is about 10 degrees below average.
One of Washington State’s Smallest Towns Named Snowiest in the Nation
What Town In Washington State Gets The Most Inches Of Snow During Winter. I know what you're thinking. The obvious answer to the town that gets the most snow in Washington State has you thinking it's Leavenworth Washington but surprisingly it's a town closer to Tri-Cities. Spokane Is 4th On...
KXLY
Clouds, flurries, and more bitter cold – Matt
An arctic cold front will arrive overnight and lead to a breezy, cold Thursday and a chance of snow tonight. Light snow will fall across the North Idaho and Northeast Washington mountains. Places like Bonners Ferry and Sandpoint could see a dusting of snow while the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene areas may see a flurry or two.
inlander.com
How far-right candidates fared in Spokane Valley and Idaho
Spokane Valley Republican and once-and-future state Rep. Leonard Christian is something of an expert at losing. He lost the race for county auditor in 2010, the race for state House in 2014, the race for county assessor in 2018, and another race for state House in 2020. "One of my...
Chronicle
New Washington Agency Seeks to End Practice of Police Investigating Themselves
OLYMPIA — A small cadre of officials from the state's newest agency traveled last month from Olympia to Spokane, where they explained how they intend to erase the "thin blue line" from Washington police use-of-force investigations. Leading the group was Roger Rogoff, an even-spoken former judge and prosecutor recently...
Chronicle
Unclaimed Remains of 133 Veterans and Relatives Brought to Final Rest in Washington State Veterans Cemetery
On Wednesday, the ashes of 106 veterans unclaimed by their families were brought to their final resting place at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake. "People go unclaimed for various reasons," said Rob Goff, CEO of the Washington State Funeral Directors Association, during Wednesday's ceremony. "Sometimes it's just too hard for families to come back, too physically painful for them to return to the funeral home and pick up their loved ones. Sometimes there's just nobody left."
lakelandhawkeye.com
Four-Day School Week
Post Falls School District officials have been discussing transitioning their school week from five days to four days. Currently, 78 of the 176 districts and charter schools in Idaho are on a four-day school week schedule. For the schools that do have four-day attendance, there has been “no noticeable change...
