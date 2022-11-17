ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Card Chronicle

Louisville Falls to Gonzaga in OT 79-67

Louisville ended Gonzaga’s season last year and came into the Battle 4 Atlantis like it was a bit of a grudge match. Things started off chippy. There were three technicals called in the first half. The Cards had 15 of their 20 turnovers in the first half but still went into halftime just down 28-29.
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Calipari expects Gonzaga to be roaring 'like a lion' coming off loss

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky and Gonzaga haven’t played each other in two decades. That will change when the two teams begin a six-game series Sunday in Spokane, Washington. The last time the two powerhouse programs met, the Wildcats defeated the Zags 80-72 in the 2002 Maui Invitational....
LEXINGTON, KY
KHQ Right Now

Gonzaga edged Kentucky star Oscar Tshiebwe when he was a Mountaineer

Gonzaga has faced Kentucky star forward Oscar Tshiebwe before, but he was wearing a different uniform at the time. Tshiebwe, Derek Culver and Gabe Osabuohien formed an imposing frontcourt at West Virginia, which pushed the top-ranked Zags before falling 87-82 in the Jimmy V Classic in December 2020 in Indianapolis.
SPOKANE, WA
southeasthoops.com

Kentucky vs. Gonzaga Prediction: Who Wins the Top 5 Showdown?

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Kentucky vs. Gonzaga prediction for the November 20 matchup in Spokane. Can the Wildcats improve their situational awareness?. John Calipari’s approach on offense. Why Kentucky needs a big game from CJ Fredrick and Antonio Reeves. The...
SPOKANE, WA
gozags.com

Zags Downed in Four at Pacific

STOCKTON, Calif. — Gonzaga Volleyball tied things up heading into the third set but ultimately fell in four (19-25, 25-18, 22-25, 14-25) to Pacific in the second game of its final road swing at the Alex G Spanos Center on Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs (6-22, 2-15 WCC) were led...
STOCKTON, CA
KHQ Right Now

Difference makers: Gonzaga Prep graduate Sam Lockett III grabs pair of interceptions in WSU's win over Arizona

The junior safety from Spokane had his finest performance as a Cougar, snagging two of his team’s four interceptions against Arizona QB Jayden de Laura, who started for WSU over the past two seasons. Lockett jumped an ill-advised pass deep down the middle and returned the pick 31 yards. WSU cornerback Derrick Langford Jr. recorded a pick-6 on the ensuing Arizona possession. Lockett added another takeaway a drive later. De Laura led a long series that reached the red zone, but he and a receiver miscommunicated on a crossing route, and Lockett was well-positioned to make the interception. The Wildcats were deflated by the three consecutive interceptions, which allowed WSU to open up a 25-point lead late in the third quarter. Lockett contributed five tackles, including one for loss.
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

Jack and Dan's: The rite of passage for generations of Zags

Standing stoically on the corner of Sinto and Hamilton sits the brick stronghold of Jack and Dan’s. For nearly 50 years, this tavern turned bar and grill has catered to the Logan Neighborhood and Gonzaga University communities, serving as a meeting place for intellectuals, students, Irish Catholics and anyone in between.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Warming trend gets going on Sunday – Matt

Warmer weather is on the way, but it will come with some wet weather too. It won’t warm up fast enough to take snow out of the picture, so snow or a wintry mix is likely as a storm passes over on Tuesday. Right now snow amounts look fairly...
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

Spokane school leader named Washington's Superintendent of the Year

Spokane Public Schools Superintendent Adam Swinyard has been selected as the Washington Superintendent of the year. Swinyard says he’s hopeful the award will put attention on the work the district is doing as a whole to improve outcomes for all students. “Regardless of the purpose, or reason, any time...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

The coldest weather of the season in the forecast – Kris

We are tracking the coldest weather of the season so far! Overnight lows will bottom out in the single digits and low teens Thursday – Saturday nights. BRRR! Temperatures Friday morning will drop to the lowest readings of the season so far. However, the winds will be much calmer than they were on Thursday, so it might not feel as cold. Despite the unseasonably chilly weather, Friday will be a beautiful, sunny day. Highs will top out in the lower 30s, which is about 10 degrees below average.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Clouds, flurries, and more bitter cold – Matt

An arctic cold front will arrive overnight and lead to a breezy, cold Thursday and a chance of snow tonight. Light snow will fall across the North Idaho and Northeast Washington mountains. Places like Bonners Ferry and Sandpoint could see a dusting of snow while the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene areas may see a flurry or two.
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

How far-right candidates fared in Spokane Valley and Idaho

Spokane Valley Republican and once-and-future state Rep. Leonard Christian is something of an expert at losing. He lost the race for county auditor in 2010, the race for state House in 2014, the race for county assessor in 2018, and another race for state House in 2020. "One of my...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Chronicle

Unclaimed Remains of 133 Veterans and Relatives Brought to Final Rest in Washington State Veterans Cemetery

On Wednesday, the ashes of 106 veterans unclaimed by their families were brought to their final resting place at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake. "People go unclaimed for various reasons," said Rob Goff, CEO of the Washington State Funeral Directors Association, during Wednesday's ceremony. "Sometimes it's just too hard for families to come back, too physically painful for them to return to the funeral home and pick up their loved ones. Sometimes there's just nobody left."
MEDICAL LAKE, WA
lakelandhawkeye.com

Four-Day School Week

Post Falls School District officials have been discussing transitioning their school week from five days to four days. Currently, 78 of the 176 districts and charter schools in Idaho are on a four-day school week schedule. For the schools that do have four-day attendance, there has been “no noticeable change...
POST FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy