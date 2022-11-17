A two-time felon who punched and killed a fellow Jefferson Parish jail inmate has been sentenced to 70 years in prison, authorities said Wednesday. Press Shorter III's criminal record dates from 2013, when he was convicted of second-degree battery. In January, Judge Danyelle Taylor of the 24th Judicial District Court sentenced him to 20 years for illegal possession of a gun, resisting arrest and drug charges. And on Feb. 16, a jury convicted him of manslaughter, for fatally beating Brian Alexander in a shower at the Gretna jail, resulting in Taylor adding the maximum 40 years to his punishment.

