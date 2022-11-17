ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 1

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison After Being Found in a Vehicle with 2 Firearms by the FBI

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison After Being Found in a Vehicle with 2 Firearms by the FBI. New Orleans, Louisiana – On November 16, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Ernest Dunn, age 32 of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on November 10, 2022, for a violation of the Federal Gun Control Act. He was convicted of a single-count indictment charging him with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Sentenced for FEMA Fraud and Ordered to Pay More than $22k in Restitution

Louisiana Woman Sentenced for FEMA Fraud and Ordered to Pay More than $22k in Restitution. Louisiana – On November 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Schshinetia Anderson, age 44, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, was sentenced on November 17, 2022, for FEMA fraud. The defendant was sentenced by the Honorable Mary Ann Vial Lemmon to 5 years of probation and ordered to pay $22,104 in restitution to FEMA.
SLIDELL, LA
wbrz.com

Police identify suspect on the run after Gonzales shooting that left high schooler dead

GONZALES - Police are asking for the public's help to find a suspect involved in the shooting death of a high school senior outside a Gonzales gas station last week. According to the Gonzales Police Department, Jamal "Mal" Holloway is wanted for his involvement in the murder of 17-year-old Mekhi Darville. The shooting happened Nov. 11 just outside the Fuel Smart on South Burnside Avenue.
GONZALES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted

Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted. Louisiana – Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said on November 17, 2022, that investigators arrested Raneshia Pointer, 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in connection with a gunshot incident in Prairieville, Louisiana that injured one person.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

After killing Jefferson Parish jail inmate, two-time felon sentenced to 70 years in prison

A two-time felon who punched and killed a fellow Jefferson Parish jail inmate has been sentenced to 70 years in prison, authorities said Wednesday. Press Shorter III's criminal record dates from 2013, when he was convicted of second-degree battery. In January, Judge Danyelle Taylor of the 24th Judicial District Court sentenced him to 20 years for illegal possession of a gun, resisting arrest and drug charges. And on Feb. 16, a jury convicted him of manslaughter, for fatally beating Brian Alexander in a shower at the Gretna jail, resulting in Taylor adding the maximum 40 years to his punishment.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Driver and Passenger Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16

Louisiana Driver and Passenger Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police has reported a fatal fiery crash on LA 16 that killed two from Geismar. On November 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle incident on LA 16 at Vincent Road in Livingston Parish shortly after 12:30 a.m. The crash killed 52-year-old Jerome Johnson of Geismar, Louisiana, and 27-year-old Dillon Slaughter, also of Geismar, Louisiana.
GEISMAR, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner ID's two killed recent shootings

Two men killed in recent shootings were identified Wednesday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as Dennis Ducre, 62, and Joseph Norah, 41. Ducre was sitting in a vehicle in the 9700 Chef Menteur Highway on Friday when two men opened the passenger door and demanded money. Ducre was shot during a struggle with the men, police said. He died Sunday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff: Mom, daughter face charges after Ascension gas station shooting; pair went there looking for a fight

DUTCHTOWN - A woman and her adult daughter allegedly went to an Ascension Parish gas station looking to fight someone before gunfire erupted in the parking lot. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday that 40-year-old Rhesa Pointer and 21-year-old Raneshia Pointer, both from Baton Rouge, are facing charges. The pair also brought a small child to the scene, according to the sheriff's office.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy