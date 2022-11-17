Read full article on original website
Knife-wielding man shot by police outside Superdome murdered his family in 1990
The knife-wielding man whom New Orleans police shot in the arm outside the Caesars Superdome on Tuesday pleaded guilty to murdering his family in Arkansas in 1990 and to threatening someone with a dangerous weapon in New Orleans in 2021. Jimmy Earl Deason's latest arrest came after Superdome security personnel...
Louisiana Man Freed After Nearly 40 Years Behind Bars For Murder He Did Not Commit
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison After Being Found in a Vehicle with 2 Firearms by the FBI
Authorities name Harvey stabbing suspect, girlfriend he's accused of killing
Jefferson Parish authorities on Friday identified the man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend in Harvey and trying to conceal the crime by hiding her body and torching his vehicle in a wooded area on the west bank Thursday. Nathaniel Hernandez, 39, was booked wth second-degree murder and obstruction of...
Slidell woman sentenced after pleading guilty to false disaster relief claim
A 44-year-old Slidell woman was sentenced to five years of probation and will have to pay over $20,000 in restitution for falsely claiming her house had been damaged in a natural disaster, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Orleans. Schshinetia Anderson pleaded guilty in...
Louisiana Woman Sentenced for FEMA Fraud and Ordered to Pay More than $22k in Restitution
Suspects from Texas and Maine arrested in connection to drive-by shooting in Louisiana
A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the homicide of Bogalusa woman Veronique Allen on August 23rd.
Police identify suspect on the run after Gonzales shooting that left high schooler dead
GONZALES - Police are asking for the public's help to find a suspect involved in the shooting death of a high school senior outside a Gonzales gas station last week. According to the Gonzales Police Department, Jamal "Mal" Holloway is wanted for his involvement in the murder of 17-year-old Mekhi Darville. The shooting happened Nov. 11 just outside the Fuel Smart on South Burnside Avenue.
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted
After killing Jefferson Parish jail inmate, two-time felon sentenced to 70 years in prison
A two-time felon who punched and killed a fellow Jefferson Parish jail inmate has been sentenced to 70 years in prison, authorities said Wednesday. Press Shorter III's criminal record dates from 2013, when he was convicted of second-degree battery. In January, Judge Danyelle Taylor of the 24th Judicial District Court sentenced him to 20 years for illegal possession of a gun, resisting arrest and drug charges. And on Feb. 16, a jury convicted him of manslaughter, for fatally beating Brian Alexander in a shower at the Gretna jail, resulting in Taylor adding the maximum 40 years to his punishment.
Update: Suspect identified following morning homicide, evening arrest
Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is still investigating a homicide that occurred today on the Westbank. Portions of the incident occurred in Harvey and Avondale.
Traffic stop in Louisiana ends with arrest of trio on drug and gun charges
PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office recently initiated a traffic stop on LA 70 East. The traffic stop took place on Tuesday, November 15, after a deputy saw “an eastbound vehicle commit a traffic violation,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Louisiana State Police investigate fatal crash, at least two dead
Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash on LA 16 at Vincent Road early Saturday morning
Louisiana Driver and Passenger Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16
Suspect shot by employee during attempted armed robbery in New Orleans East, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An armed robbery suspect attempting to hold up a New Orleans East business Friday night (Nov. 18) instead wound up hospitalized after being shot by an employee, New Orleans police said. According to the NOPD, three male suspects entered through the back door of a business...
Man wounded in shooting on Crowder Blvd., NOPD
At about 11:13 a.m., officer responded to the 7000 block of Crowder Boulevard where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with a Fire that Spread to a Relative’s Occupied Home
New Orleans coroner ID's two killed recent shootings
Two men killed in recent shootings were identified Wednesday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as Dennis Ducre, 62, and Joseph Norah, 41. Ducre was sitting in a vehicle in the 9700 Chef Menteur Highway on Friday when two men opened the passenger door and demanded money. Ducre was shot during a struggle with the men, police said. He died Sunday.
Sheriff: Mom, daughter face charges after Ascension gas station shooting; pair went there looking for a fight
DUTCHTOWN - A woman and her adult daughter allegedly went to an Ascension Parish gas station looking to fight someone before gunfire erupted in the parking lot. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday that 40-year-old Rhesa Pointer and 21-year-old Raneshia Pointer, both from Baton Rouge, are facing charges. The pair also brought a small child to the scene, according to the sheriff's office.
Why Are FBI Agents Investigating Clothing Purchases & What Does it Have to Do With NOLA Mayor?
The embattled Mayor of New Orleans, LaToya Cantrell, is coming into the spotlight once again, but this time it's about her clothing. WVUE's Lee Zurich says a source close to investigators has told him the FBI had interviewed workers at Ballin's Ltd. in New Orleans twice this month. According to...
