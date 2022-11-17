SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls man has been found guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm and intent to distribute a controlled substance. According to court documents, 35-year-old Mark James Olson, previously convicted of a felony, was found to have a loaded semi-automatic handgun. He was also in possession of five grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. The firearm charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years and the drug charge five to 40 years. He was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service until sentencing.

