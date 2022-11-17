Read full article on original website
Woman wanted for aggravated assault
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — There is a wanted woman on the loose, and the Minnehaha County Sheriff needs your help. Authorities are looking for Abigail Garneaux. Garneaux is wanted for aggravated assault. She is 36 years old, stands five foot eight and weighs 160 pounds. If you have...
Sioux Falls man found guilty of firearm and drug charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls man has been found guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm and intent to distribute a controlled substance. According to court documents, 35-year-old Mark James Olson, previously convicted of a felony, was found to have a loaded semi-automatic handgun. He was also in possession of five grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. The firearm charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years and the drug charge five to 40 years. He was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service until sentencing.
Arrests Made; More Information Released About George Stabbing
George, Iowa — We now have a little more information on the stabbing that occurred in George about three weeks ago, and it’s an unusual situation. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has just released information about the incident. They say on October 30th, they were called to the 300 block of East Indiana Avenue in George for the report of a person that had been stabbed.
16-year-old charged in Lyon County stabbing of 24-year-old who was accused of committing a burglary
GEORGE, Iowa — A 16-year-old is accused of stabbing a Rock Rapids, Iowa, man, who was caught committing a burglary in George. The juvenile, whom the Lyon County Sheriff's Office did not name in a statement, is charged with willful injury, a class C felony. The 16-year-old is being housed in a juvenile detention center in Cherokee.
Artwork at Empire Mall depicts number of drivers injured in distracted driving crashes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A new sculpture at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls is focused on encouraging drivers to put their cell phones down while they drive. The sculpture features 250 recycled cell phones in 250 small coffins. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says that represents the number of drivers killed or injured in distracted driving-related crashes in South Dakota during 2021. The artwork will remain at the Empire Mall for nine weeks and then will travel to various events statewide.
Sioux Falls Woman Arrested On Warrant For Vehicle Theft
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Sioux Falls woman has been arrested on a felony Lyon County theft warrant for a crime that allegedly occurred in May of this year. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 19-year-old Alison Rae Peltier of Sioux Falls is accused of the theft of a motor vehicle. She was arrested on Wednesday.
South Dakota woman charged with vehicular homicide for deadly July crash
CLAY COUNTY, S.D. (KCAU) — A South Dakota woman has been charged for a crash that killed a woman. According to court documents, Joyce Hawley, 59, of Burbank, South Dakota, was charged with vehicular homicide, second-degree manslaughter, and unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance-methamphetamine through a grand jury out of Clay County on November 10.
Woman charged for pot pipe after crash
SHELDON—A 23-year-old Sheldon woman was cited about 6:25 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The citing of Grasiela Doty stemmed from a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 18 and Country Club Road in...
Sanborn woman charged for OWI, marijuana
SHELDON—A 21-year-old Sanborn woman was arrested about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, near Sheldon on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, second-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Aletia Keobounhmee stemmed from the stop of a 2010...
Sioux City Man Taken To Hospital After Sutherland Area Accident
Sutherland, Iowa– A Sioux City man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sutherland on Monday, November 14, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 7:10 a.m., 22-year-old Tyson Cook of Hartley was driving a 1995 Chevy pickup southbound on Vine Avenue, at 420th Street, four miles north of Sutherland.
Funny money circulates in Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — There has been some funny money circulating in Brookings. The Brookings County Sheriff and the Brookings Police department have taken multiple reports of counterfeit twenty dollar bills being passed around in the area. The bills are a bit shorter in size, and the material is...
Search Warrant Leads to Drug Arrest in Spencer
Spencer, IA (KICD) — A Spencer man is facing drug charges after the Spencer Police Department executed a search warrant at his residence. At around 9 pm last night police searched 1012 #B3 Grand Avenue, leading to the arrest of 23-year-old Jade Schleisman. Schleisman was charged with Class D Felonies Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver Marijuana and Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp, and Possession of Controlled Substance Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Back behind bars; pursuit in SF; reward leads to arrest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning, it’s Thursday, Nov. 17. Here’s the latest in news and weather with KELOLAND On the Go. A Sioux Falls man – who accidentally killed a man with an AK-47 – is back behind bars. A man wanted for...
Pursuit suspect holds man hostage in home, police say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man wanted for parole violations now faces a new list of charges for running from law enforcement, breaking into a home and kidnapping a man inside. Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens say the incident started around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday...
Four injured in icy collision in Sheldon
SHELDON—Four people were injured in a two-vehicle collision about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, on Highway 18 east of the Country Club Road intersection in Sheldon. Forty-two-year-old Adelia Beatriz Escobar Cifuentes of Sheldon was driving west when she lost control of her 1997 Ford F-250 pickup due to the snow and ice and slid south in front of an eastbound 2003 Ford Expedition driven by 42-year-old Isaias Munoz Yanez of Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Passenger hurt in rollover by Sutherland
SUTHERLAND—One person was injured in a one-vehicle rollover accident about 7:10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, on Vine Avenue at the 420th Street intersection about four mile north of Sutherland. Twenty-two-year-old Tyson James Cook of Hartley was driving south when he lost control of his 1995 Chevrolet K-1500 pickup on...
Man wanted for parole violation now facing drug, assault charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man, who accidentally killed a man with an AK-47, is back behind bars. Police arrested David Randle Junior Tuesday afternoon. He was wanted for violating parole. When police found him in the central part of town, he allegedly tried to get...
Jail inmate charged for punching another
PRIMGHAR—An O’Brien County Jail inmate faces an additional charge after punching another inmate about 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the facility in Primghar. Twenty-two-year-old Walker Lee Hollenbeck of Archer punched a Sheldon man several times, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office. Hollenbeck was charged...
