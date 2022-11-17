Police: Motorcyclist injured after hit by driver later charged with DWI

MCALLEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A McAllen man was arrested after wrecking with a motorcyclist and failing a field sobriety test.

Christopher Houston Moreno was charged with accident involving serious bodily injury, intoxication assault with a vehicle, possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence, Hidalgo County Jail records indicate.

The motorcyclist broke his hip in the crash, authorities said.

According to police, a white Dodge Charger was exiting the parking lot of a bar and traveling northbound at the 400 block of N 6th Street on Nov. 10 and failed to yield the right of way from the private drive to a Suzuki motorcycle traveling west in the middle lane.

The Charger collided with the motorcyclist.

Police were dispatched at 1:15 a.m. and found a motorcycle with major damage and a man being attended to by EMS in the middle of the road.

The motorcyclist had sustained major injuries, including a broken left hip, that required surgery, police said.

Witnesses told police the driver of the Charger fled the scene and failed to render aid. Police found the car at the 3800 block of 6th Street, where the car was stalled due to the major damages sustained from the crash, according to police documents.

Police observed that Moreno had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol, the report stated. Moreno failed a Standardized Field Sobriety test with a Blood Alcohol Concentration of 0.124, according to police.

Moreno’s brother, Carlos Victor Moreno, arrived and took a small Ziploc bag from his brother as Moreno was being questioned by police. Police alleged the handoff occurred when Moreno was being asked for his license and registration and he had entered his vehicle for the documents. Police said Moreno took the small bag from the car to hand to his brother.

Carlos Moreno attempted to conceal the baggie behind his back and accidentally dropped it on the floor, police said. Police determined that the bag contained marijuana and took Carlos Moreno into custody for possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence.

Christopher Moreno’s bond is set at $19,000; and Carlos Moreno’s bond is set at $9,000, records show.

