ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

Police: Motorcyclist injured after hit by driver later charged with DWI

By Alejandra Yañez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FwHN6_0jEZ8U5000

MCALLEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A McAllen man was arrested after wrecking with a motorcyclist and failing a field sobriety test.

Christopher Houston Moreno was charged with accident involving serious bodily injury, intoxication assault with a vehicle, possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence, Hidalgo County Jail records indicate.

The motorcyclist broke his hip in the crash, authorities said.

One dead after two-vehicle accident in Hidalgo

According to police, a white Dodge Charger was exiting the parking lot of a bar and traveling northbound at the 400 block of N 6th Street on Nov. 10 and failed to yield the right of way from the private drive to a Suzuki motorcycle traveling west in the middle lane.

The Charger collided with the motorcyclist.

Police were dispatched at 1:15 a.m. and found a motorcycle with major damage and a man being attended to by EMS in the middle of the road.

The motorcyclist had sustained major injuries, including a broken left hip, that required surgery, police said.

Witnesses told police the driver of the Charger fled the scene and failed to render aid. Police found the car at the 3800 block of 6th Street, where the car was stalled due to the major damages sustained from the crash, according to police documents.

Police: Teenager shot overnight in Elsa; investigation underway

Police observed that Moreno had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol, the report stated. Moreno failed a Standardized Field Sobriety test with a Blood Alcohol Concentration of 0.124, according to police.

Moreno’s brother, Carlos Victor Moreno, arrived and took a small Ziploc bag from his brother as Moreno was being questioned by police. Police alleged the handoff occurred when Moreno was being asked for his license and registration and he had entered his vehicle for the documents. Police said Moreno took the small bag from the car to hand to his brother.

Mercedes man sentenced to life for brutal 2016 murder

Carlos Moreno attempted to conceal the baggie behind his back and accidentally dropped it on the floor, police said. Police determined that the bag contained marijuana and took Carlos Moreno into custody for possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence.

Christopher Moreno’s bond is set at $19,000; and Carlos Moreno’s bond is set at $9,000, records show.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

HPD: Injured man found on the sidewalk, possible hit and run

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An injured man was found on the sidewalk from a possible hit and run, police said. According to Harlingen Police Department, at approximately 6:55 a.m. Sunday morning, near J St. and Northbound frontage, police were notified of a man lying on the sidewalk. “The male appears to have been struck by […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Arrest made in connection with Starr County robbery

A 17-year-old male was arrested and charged in connection with a Thursday robbery in Starr County, the sheriff’s office announced Friday. Noel Silva Jr. was arrested on charges of burglary with intent to commit a felony and engaging in organized criminal activity following a home invasion, according to a news release.
STARR COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen PD: Burglary suspect sought

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department on Friday said officers are searching for a suspect in a burglary of a building investigation. The suspect, who has not been identified, is seen on surveillance camera footage wearing a ball cap and dark clothing, according to images provided by police. A media release from the […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

One dead after two-vehicle accident in Hidalgo

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle accident in Hidalgo Thursday morning. One person is dead as a result of the crash and their identification is pending notification of next of kin. A second person was hospitalized. According to Hidalgo Police Chief Romeo Rodriguez, the accident occurred on 10th Street and […]
HIDALGO, TX
KRGV

Mission police surprise drivers with turkeys during traffic stops

When drivers see the blue and red lights in your rearview mirror, chances are they’re worried they’ll receive a ticket. Instead of a ticket, however, officers with the Mission Police Department handed out frozen turkeys Friday to drivers they stopped for traffic violations. The turkey and trimmings were...
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Officials: Woman arrested after McAllen community center employee stabbed

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An employee with the city of McAllen Las Palmas Community Center was hospitalized after being stabbed Thursday morning, authorities said. Esmeralda Rodriguez, 60, of McAllen, was arrested and charged in the stabbing, the McAllen Police Department said in a press release. The investigation is ongoing. Rodriguez is also being investigated for […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Police: Teenager shot overnight in Elsa; investigation underway

ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Elsa Police Department is actively investigating a homicide after a teenager was pronounced dead overnight in Elsa. At 7:58 p.m. Tuesday, Elsa police were dispatched to the 300 block of W. 3rd St. in reference to shots fired, a release from the police department stated. In the parking area of the Elsa […]
ELSA, TX
ValleyCentral

Former San Juan officer pleads guilty to intoxication assault

SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former San Juan police officer pleaded guilty after a major crash that left one person seriously injured, records show. Ricardo Daniel Martinez pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, according to Hidalgo County records. Martinez’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 2. […]
SAN JUAN, TX
ValleyCentral

Wreck causes massive traffic backup on 281

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An accident between an 18-wheeler and a pickup has caused a massive traffic backup on U.S. 281 southbound near Edinburg. The tractor-trailer rig lost a front tire, and the Dodge Ram truck had its front driver’s side dangling from the axel. Traffic is being diverted to the Chapin Road exit. Fire […]
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Woman arrested after stabbing employee at Las Palmas Community Center, police say

Officers with the McAllen Police Department arrested a 60-year-old woman they say stabbed an employee at the Las Palmas Community Center. Esmeralda Rodriguez was arrested Thursday after she arrived at the center at around 8 a.m. and stabbed an employee with a knife before running away, according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department.
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Heavy law enforcement presence seen at Mission neighborhood

A heavy law enforcement presence was spotted at a Mission neighborhood Friday morning. Channel 5 News cameras were rolling as authorities swarmed a home on the 1000 block of Travis Street. They cleared the scene just before noon. When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations provided the...
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy