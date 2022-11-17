Read full article on original website
PICK SIX! Commanders Start Hot vs. Texans, Take Early Lead
The Washington Commanders are picking up right where they left off last week. The Commanders are on the board first after cornerback Kendall Fuller picked off Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills on the game's second drive. Here's a look at the interception ... It's Fuller's first interception of the season....
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos Live Game Updates
The Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) are facing a Denver Broncos (3-6) team in total rebuild mode. While no one inside the Silver and Black organization are calling the Raiders season a rebuild, sadly at an abysmal 2-7, that is the feel of the game. Last week they lost a game...
Cincinnati Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday’s Game With Pittsburgh Steelers
PITTSBURGH — Bengals veteran punter Kevin Huber is inactive on Sunday. He's healthy, but Cincinnati promoted Drue Chrisman from the practice squad. Chrisman will handle the punting duties. He will also be the holder on Evan McPherson's field goal and extra point attempts. Ja'Marr Chase (hip), Dax Hill (shoulder),...
Report: Raiders WR Davante Adams Expected to Play vs. Broncos
View the original article to see embedded media. Desperately in need of a win to stop a three-game skid, the Raiders are expected to have star receiver Davante Adams available for Sunday’s game against the Broncos, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Adams was listed as questionable on...
Jonathon Brooks Shows Longhorns’ Future RB Room In Good Hands vs. Kansas
There was a lot to like if you're a Texas Longhorns fan in their 55-14 blowout win over the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, as it was their most complete game since a 49-0 win over rival Oklahoma. However, the true star of the show was undoubtedly the Longhorns' ground game,...
Live In-Game Updates: Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 11
INGLEWOOD – This is the live in-game update landing page for the Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 11 matchup at SoFi Stadium. This page will undergo updates in real time with information and analysis from the press box. Pregame. Date and time: Sunday, Nov. 20 at 5:20 p.m. PT. Location:...
Chiefs’ Powell to make his NFL debut vs. Chargers. Here’s the list of inactive players
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Wide receiver Cornell Powell officially makes his NFL debut tonight. The Chiefs’ fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft is not among Kansas City’s list of seven inactive players for Sunday evening’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Kansas City needed...
Patriots Extend Historic Winning Streak Against Jets on Walk-Off Punt Return
The Jets took the field against the Patriots on Sunday with a chance to jump ahead into first place in the AFC East. They retreated to the locker room in New England as a last place team, suffering a gut-wrenching loss after their worst performance of the season. On New...
NFL Draft Profile: Brodric Martin, Defensive Lineman, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
Bears and Falcons Fantasy and Betting Outlook
The only team in NFL history to run for 225 yards five straight games tries to become the only one to do it six straight games on Sunday. More accurately, the Bears simply would like to become a team that has won two of its last eight games. While they...
3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Giants
The Detroit Lions (3-6) have a chance to secure their second straight road win -- and third overall win in a row -- on Sunday against the New York Giants (7-2). If the Lions plan on capturing the Week 11 victory, here are three things they must do. Make Daniel...
Five Stats That Illustrate Rodgers’ Shocking Struggles
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers is struggling. Not surprisingly, the Green Bay Packers are struggling, too. The four-time MVP, including back-to-back reigning MVP, has seen a shocking dropoff in performance this season. In a world that demands black-and-white reasons – “Rodgers stinks” or it’s the “young receivers” – there are a combination of factors that include his injured thumb, the post-Davante Adams blues, age and an inexplicable mental block that’s had him turning down open receivers.
Live In-Game Updates: Commanders Lead Texans 20-0 At Half
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have returned to the NRG Stadium for an interconference match against the 5-5 Washington Commanders, as both teams continue their 2022 NFL campaigns. For the first time this season, the Texans will take the field without rookie prospect Derek Stingley Jr., who is out...
NFL Fines Jaguars’ Andre Cisco for Hit on Chiefs’ WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
The NFL has stepped in and made their decision on Andre Cisco's physical hit of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the NFL fined the Jacksonville Jaguars safety a total of $6,612 for unnecessary roughness as a result of the hit, which concussed Smith-Schuster. Smith-Schuster is set to miss Week 11 due to the concussion protocol.
Lions WR Josh Reynolds Ruled Out against Giants
The Detroit Lions will again be without wide receiver Josh Reynolds against the New York Giants. After being ruled questionable on the injury report Friday, the decision was made to rule out the veteran wideout for Week 11. "It was awesome to be back out there with everybody and to...
Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw Leaves Cowboys Game With Concussion
For the second consecutive week, Vikings star left tackle Christian Darrisaw has left the game to be evaluated for a concussion. Darrisaw left Sunday's game against the Cowboys in the second quarter, having already given up his first two sacks of the season. This comes one week after Darrisaw left the game against the Bills with a concussion. The second-year left tackle was able to clear the concussion protocols this week in order to play in this game.
Bills ‘Left Out in the Cold’ By Odell Beckham Jr, Cowboys & Giants?
The fact that the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants are definitively "in'' the OBJ Sweepstakes doesn't necessarily mean the Buffalo Bills are "out.''. But it does seem like a pecking order of sorts is taking shape as Odell Beckham Jr. makes arrangements to grant free agency visits to the Cowboys and the Giants first ...
Saints DE Payton Turner Injured in Rams Game
New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner left the Rams game due to a lower leg injury and is questionable to return, per John Hendrix. The team's medical staff carted the former first-round draft pick (28th overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft to the Saints' locker room for further evaluation.
Marcus Jones Grounds Jets With Punt Return, Patriots Win 10-3: WATCH
FOXBORO — In Week 11 of the 2022 NFL Season, rookie cornerback and return specialist Marcus Jones became a New England Patriot. Locked in a 3-3 tie deep into the fourth quarter of what had been an ugly divisional matchup between the two rivals, Jones readied himself to return a punt from Jets punter Braden Mann. The ex-Houston Cougar fielded the punt and returned it 84-yards to break the tie and seal the 10-3 victory for New England at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon Won’t Return After Suffering Concussion Against Steelers
PITTSBURGH — The Bengals are going to be shorthanded for the rest of Sunday's game with the Steelers. Joe Mixon suffered a concussion in the first half and won't return. He had 62 yards from scrimmage in the first half. Samaje Perine will be their No. 1 back and...
