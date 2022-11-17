Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 fun venues to watch the World Cup in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Escondido Open in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
New Mockingbird Station Restaurant, The FinchSteven DoyleDallas, TX
ERX-41: The miracle cure for cancer?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Dallas Airports Warning of Possible Long Lines Ahead of Thanksgiving TravelLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
There's A Whimsical Christmas Village In Texas With Millions Of Lights & A 50 Foot Tall Tree
If you're looking for your own slice of holiday cheer near you, look no further than the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden festive village in Texas. The installations have transformed into a wonderland full of Christmas spirit with over a million lights displayed, a town of tiny European-style shopping buildings, and tons of different jubilant activities.
Rockwall Community Band to present free Christmas concert
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 18, 2022) Don’t miss the Rockwall Community Band Christmas Concert set for 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19 at First United Methodist Church Rockwall, 1200 E. Yellowjacket Lane. Admission is free! Directed by Mike McGill and Lewis Phelps.
Christmas at the Anatole is coming back to Dallas: Here’s what to expect this year
North Texas holiday staple Christmas at the Anatole is making a comeback this week, running from Nov. 18 - Dec. 24.
Grand Park debuts to the public with first trail opened
Big Bluestem Trail, the first feature to debut within Grand Park, opened Nov. 19 with an inaugural walk attended by Frisco City Council members, city staff and local residents. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) Big Bluestem Trail, the first feature to debut within Grand Park, is now open and offers a glimpse...
fox4news.com
Several events held across North Texas to give away food for Thanksgiving
FORT WORTH, Texas - Families from across North Texas lined up Friday to get food they can eat on Thanksgiving Day. Several organizations had giveaways around the area to support North Texans. An event in Fort Worth, which was put on by the Texas Rangers Youth Academy and the nonprofit...
Rockwall Helping Hands prepares Thanksgiving baskets for over 200 families
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 16, 2022) Thanksgiving is the tur-KEY to our hearts! On Monday, November 21st, and Tuesday, November 22nd, Rockwall County Helping Hands will be passing out boxes of Thanksgiving items for the underserved in our community. The boxes include everything a family will need for a traditional Thanksgiving...
secretdallas.com
An Enormous Exhilarating Drive-Thru Light Park Has Opened In Arlington
Sit back and immerse yourself in a symphony of sight and sound!. An expansive drive-thru light experience has opened in the Dallas Fort Worth area dubbing itself “the most electrifying light show south of the North Pole”. Open now through Sunday, January 1, The Light Park features millions of lights synchronized to a festive mix of Christmas music.
Dallas drive-thru donation event to bring coats, pants, blankets for homeless people
DALLAS — You probably don't need me to tell you this.... but it is COLD outside. While a lot of us are able to stay warm, we pass by people every day who aren't as fortunate. The OurCalling homeless ministry in Dallas is calling on residents to swing on...
CandysDirt.com
Imagine Turn-of-the-Century Dallas From This Porch of This Junius Street Home
Imagine the hollow clip-clops of horse-drawn carriages traveling the freshly-paved roads of Junius Street and just picture old-world Dallas from this porch. The year is 1908 and the city of Dallas is bustling with new development. Mr. William Frank Knox is a railroad man for Gulf Texas & Western Railroad who is eager to put down roots for his wife and two young kids in Munger Place.
CandysDirt.com
This Walnut Hill Midcentury Home Packs Bold Updates
For this week’s Inwood Home of the Week sponsored by Inwood National Bank, we’re excited to feature a completely updated, midcentury gem in Walnut Hill Manor. Listed by Joshua Vernon with Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate, this fully upgraded 3,855-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom home on Killion Drive is a showpiece of style and an ode to elegance.
CandysDirt.com
Entertain Thanksgiving Guests in a $43 Million University Park Palace With All The Trimmings
Sometimes we bring you practical, affordable options of homes on the market available to tour in the coming weekend’s open houses. This is not one of those times. As the winter holidays are fast-approaching, we dared to take a peek inside the Dallas properties where we can only hope we might someday get invited to for a turkey dinner. All the trimmings are on display in this edition of Candy’s Dirt Open Houses of the Week.
fox4news.com
Tarrant Area Food Bank to hand out thousands of Thanksgiving meals Thursday
ARLINGTON, Texas - The Tarrant Area Food Bank will hand out thousands of Thanksgiving meals to people in need at AT&T Stadium on Thursday. The Thanksgiving Mega Mobile Market will give out food starting at 8 a.m. and continue until noon until supplies run out. The distribution event is set...
dmagazine.com
It Appears Unbelievably Easy to Break Into the Dead Valley View Mall
Nearly three years after reaching an agreement with the city of Dallas to tear down Valley View Center, a chunk of the mall is still standing, and the inside looks like a blast zone. We know that because a pair of urban explorers—YouTubers Eric J. Kuhns and a guy named Holland who goes by “Helicopter Bear”—had an easy time walking into the wreckage of the vacant mall through an exposed loading bay. They emerge in the food court, whose floor now has a patina of tiny glass shards.
dallasexpress.com
Macy’s and Clothes4Souls Distributed 500 Coats to Dallas Residents
Clothes4Souls partnered with Macy’s and distributed 500 new coats to Hope Dallas on November 17. Soles4Souls and Macy’s volunteers partnered with local charities and service entities to distribute the coats to people in need in the Dallas area, according to a press release. The organizations gathered at Bryan...
Dallas area sees record snowfall
On Friday, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport received a trace of snow. Checking the record books, all the way back to 1898, there’s never been any snow reported as early as Nov. 18 until now.
iheart.com
This Texas Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Thanksgiving is quickly approaching and it's time to start thinking about the dinner. Some people may be looking for alternative dinner options this year, and there are tons of restaurants across the city that are willing to cook for you. Tasting Table compiled a list of restaurants that serve the...
Meet Piper, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 14, 2022) Look out world, here comes Piper! Piper loves learning new things. At four months old, she is at that young age where everything is new and exciting! She would love to find a human friend that would teach her fun tricks and help her explore the world.
WFAA
DFW weather: Hour-by-hour snow flurry forecast
Greg Fields is tracking the latest snow forecast. We won't see much, but it will be cold with a chance of precipitation.
The French Quarter restaurant offers fine Cajun dining in Richardson
The French Quarter restaurant opened in Richardson in October at 100 S. Central Expressway, Ste. 21. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The French Quarter restaurant opened in Richardson in October at 100 S. Central Expressway, Ste. 21. The fine-dining establishment mixes Cajun dishes and “southern hospitality” with traditionally fancy dishes, according to the company’s website. The French Quarter also serves a variety of specialty cocktails and seafood, with live music and jazz band performances every weekend. 214-613-2640. www.frenchquarterrichardson.com.
Nominations open for 2022 Annual Best of Rowlett
ROWLETT, TX (Nov. 17, 2022) – The Rowlett Area Chamber & Visitors Center announced that nominations are open for the 2022 Annual Best of Rowlett. The community is invited to nominate their favorite businesses, events, organizations and more in 57 categories. Nominations will be taken online by visiting https://www.thebestofrowlett.com/Contender/Nominate through November 29, 2022. Businesses are eligible to be nominated in multiple categories and multiple nominations are allowed across the categories.
Blue Ribbon News
Rockwall, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
446K+
Views
ABOUT
Your No. 1 source for #RealGoodNews and events in Rockwall County. Our print edition is published 8x/year and direct-mailed FREE to 15,500+ homes and businesses throughout Rockwall and Heath, supported by local advertisers. Our website, BlueRibbonNews.com, is updated daily with even more positive hometown stories and things to do, see, and know in your neighborhood. Covering Rockwall, Heath, McLendon-Chisholm, Royse City, Fate, Rowlett and surrounding areas.https://BlueRibbonNews.com
Comments / 0