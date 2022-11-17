Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
A Fatal Overdose in a Fort Bragg Parking Lot Evokes the Dark Reality of the Emerald Triangle’s Opioid Crisis
At approximately 10:20 a.m., first responders in Fort Bragg were deployed to the Safeway parking lot on the 600 block of South Main Street where a subject was reportedly in a vehicle in the midst of a drug overdose. Moments after the initial callout, Fort Bragg Police officers on the...
Menlo Park resident confronts intruder in her kitchen; police link suspect to thefts in 3 cities
A call to police from a Menlo Park resident who had found an intruder in her home Saturday morning, Nov. 19, led to the arrest of a woman tied to thefts in three cities, Menlo Park Police stated in a press release. At about 6 a.m., a resident in the...
krcrtv.com
Suspected drug dealer arrested in Lake Redding Park
REDDING, CA. — Redding police arrested a suspected drug dealer earlier today. It happened along the Lake Redding Park river trail when officers with the Redding Bike Team spotted two individuals allegedly smoking meth while sitting in their car. Police approached the car and say one of the occupants, 60-year old David Hooks, was in possession of roughly 60 grams of meth, 4 grams of fentanyl, and a half-ounce of heroin. On top of this, Hooks supposedly had over $1,500 in cash on him, as well as a digital scale.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash In San Mateo (San Mateo, CA)
According to the San Mateo Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday in San Mateo. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the multi-vehicle accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in a San Mateo Target parking lot, in the area of 2220 Fashion Island Boulevard.
kymkemp.com
Water Main Break Causes Problems From Old Town to 14th Street in Eureka
A water main break this morning is causing issues from Old Town to 14th Street in Eureka, according to Humboldt Bay Fire personnel speaking over the scanner. “Hydrants will be low to no water” in that area, according to an alert sent out over the scanner. This water main...
KSBW.com
FBI agents raid San Luis Obispo accounting firm with ties to Monterey
MONTEREY, Calif. — FBI agents have raided a San Luis Obispo accounting firm with ties to Monterey. On Friday, federal agents served a search warrant at Fitzpatrick Professional Accountancy Corporation. The company has offices in Monterey and Santa Barbara. Not much is known about the raid the FBI is...
mendofever.com
UPD: Willits Man Allegedly Stole Car from San Jose and Arrested in Ukiah
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11/16/2022, Ukiah PD recovered another stolen vehicle with the assistance of the new Flock license...
kymkemp.com
Anthony Leland Obie Sr.: ‘Known for his charismatic personality, his contagious laugh, and his radiant smile’
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Anthony Leland Obie was born July 19th, 1964 and passed away on November...
San Jose crash leaves 1 woman dead
SAN JOSE (BCN) - A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a solo traffic collision in San Jose Friday night.Police responded to the area of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bailey Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m. to investigate the incident.The driver was ejected from the car, a 2021 Mercedes SUV, after colliding with a vacant building at a high rate of speed, according to the preliminary report.The identity of the motorist is being withheld pending notification to next-of-kin, police said in a statement Saturday.Anyone with information about the case, the 58th fatal crash on San Jose city streets this year, is asked to contact Detective Templeman of the San Jose police traffic investigations unit at 3556@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4654.
2 adults, 3 children die in wrong-way collision in East Bay
Five people died in a wrong-way crash on Highway 4 in Pittsurg on Thursday, the California Highway Patrol said.
Lookout Update: Permanent Santa Cruz parklet ordinance passes final readthrough
Perhaps the biggest change from Oct. 25, when the ordinance was first reviewed by the Santa Cruz City Council, is in the estimated costs of the city's preapproved parklet designs. After initial plans rang in at $50,000-70,000, they now range from $14,000 to $20,000.
KTVU FOX 2
Deadly collision on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County
PITTSBURG, Calif. - A person died Wednesday morning on Highway 4 near the Pittsburg-Bay Point border, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported about 4 a.m. near Bailey Road. Traffic was backed up for miles.
actionnewsnow.com
Driver crashes into poles and tree, abandons car on Churn Creek Road
REDDING, Calif. - Police say someone slammed into two light poles early Thursday morning and then took off, leaving their car in the middle of a busy road in Redding. The driver apparently hit one light pole after another on Churn Creek Road sometime after 3 a.m. Thursday, eventually hitting a tree. The car was abandoned right across from Save Mart in the southbound lanes towards the Arco gas station.
Santa Cruz woman moves closer to becoming 13th American saint
The unassuming 1950s housewife could become California's first-ever saint.
kymkemp.com
Vehicle Fleeing Law Enforcement ‘Goes Dark’ Reaching Speeds of 115 MPH on Highway 101
A high-speed pursuit has been discontinued by law enforcement officers for safety reasons south of Eureka. Around 7 p.m. on November 17th scanner traffic indicated officers in the Eureka area were pursuing a champagne-colored Lexus four door vehicle southbound on Broadway reaching speeds of 90 mph through south Eureka encountering light traffic. The pursuing officer was heard stating that the vehicle was weaving in and out of freeway traffic at speeds between 115 and 120 mph with lights off before the pursuit was called off.
krcrtv.com
Bookkeeper arrested on embezzlement charge related to Eureka dance studio
EUREKA, Calif. — A woman who served as a bookkeeper of a Eureka non-profit dance studio and the Humboldt County Fair Board was arrested Tuesday on an embezzlement warrant. The Eureka Police Department first confirmed to the North Coast Journal that Nina Tafarella was taken into custody by Ferndale Police following an ongoing investigation.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Last Week episode 267: Firehouse baby, Oscar-nom actor, neo-Nazis, dog fight disputed, street luge champ, embezzlement charges
Eureka firefighters got to visit with an adopted two-year-old that was surrendered to them at birth, Oscar-nominated actor Jesse Eisenberg has been friendly and chill with locals while shooting a Bigfoot movie at several beautiful Humboldt County locations, more neo-Nazi printouts were found locally, the owner of the poodles accused of attacking a corgi in Trinidad says only one of his poodles was involved and he didn’t bite the corgi’s owner, applications are reportedly way up to attend Cal Poly Humboldt in Arcata, Humboldt County’s Ryan Farmer is a world champion street luge athlete, the removal of dams along the Klamath River remain on track for 2023 and 2024, hiking options in Arcata become even more abundant with the newly-connected Arcata Ridge Trail, a bookkeeper for the Humboldt County Fair and a child-supporting nonprofit was accused of embezzlement, the LA Times covered Eureka’s notorious 1885 Chinese expulsion, Arcata is making history with its first ever all-woman city council, Colorado Governor Jared Polis gave U.S. rep Jared Huffman a shoutout for his humanist beliefs on HBO’s ‘Real Time with Bill Maher,’ bites from likely rabid foxes in Manila, a ‘tridemic,’ event suggestions, and more.
santacruzlocal.org
Santa Cruz food-waste bins get mixed participation
A sanitation worker collects a food-waste pail near California Avenue and Walk Circle in Santa Cruz in November. (Allison Gasparini — Santa Cruz Local) SANTA CRUZ >> More than three months since Santa Cruz residents received small brown bins to collect food waste for weekly pickup, participation has varied widely in neighborhoods and city leaders have tried to correct some problems with the program.
Man taken to hospital after shooting in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man is in the hospital after a shooting Friday afternoon, the San Jose Police Department announced on Twitter. The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on the 600 block of River Oaks Parkway. As of 7:30 p.m., there is no suspect identified or known motive in the shooting. No other […]
Tina Nieto becomes the first woman, openly LGBTQ and Hispanic Sheriff of Monterey County
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Tina Nieto will be the next Sheriff of Monterey County after beating out opponent Joe Moses with 66% of the votes. She becomes the first woman, person of color and openly LGBTQ person to hold the position in Monterey County. Over 65,000 people voted for Tina to be the next person to The post Tina Nieto becomes the first woman, openly LGBTQ and Hispanic Sheriff of Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
