GILLETTE, Wyo. – Renovations for the cafeteria at Campbell County Health are finished and the facility will reopen next week, the health organization announced Thursday. The cafeteria, which has been closed for the last few months while renovations were ongoing, will reopen Tuesday, Nov. 22, CCH says, with the newly configured space designed to offer new food options and enhance the experience.

GILLETTE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO