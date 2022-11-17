Read full article on original website
Related
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Nov. 18
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Crash, Nov., 17, Meadow Rose Avenue, GPD. A 58-year-old man was cited for...
newslj.com
Man charged with aggravated robbery in connection with theft from Gillette bank
GILLETTE (WNE) — The 33-year-old man who allegedly stole $2,000 from a local bank last week has been charged with aggravated robbery. Preston Selph was arrested last Wednesday morning less than half an hour after. police officers responded to a call of a robbery at First National Bank on...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Nov.17
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Crash, Nov. 16, 4-J Road, GPD. Officers cited a 16-year-old boy for driving...
county17.com
Man arrested for assaulting residents, impersonating police
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A 20-year-old man has been charged with battery and impersonating a peace officer after he allegedly assaulted three women and a man early this morning, Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said Thursday. Officers were called to an address on Mercantile Drive around 12:38 a.m. after...
county17.com
2 arrested in connection to Howard Johnson shooting, investigation continues
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Two suspects are in custody for their alleged involvement in a shooting at a local hotel this week with more charges and arrests anticipated as the investigation continues, Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said Thursday. Gillette residents Elijah Anderson, 27, and 22-year-old Shania Marynak, were...
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (11/17/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to these incidents on Thursday, Nov. 17:. At 6:33 a.m. to Big Sky Street for an emergency medical response. At 7:55 a.m. to Sandcreek Court for an emergency medical response. At 8:19 a.m. to Brorby Boulevard for a citizen assist.
county17.com
Police: Man dies following medical episode while driving
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A man died after experiencing a medical episode while driving near S. Kendrick Avenue yesterday, a Gillette police official said Friday. Officers responded to reports of a potentially intoxicated man who crossed lanes of traffic in a 1990 Buick and crashed into the concrete barriers at First Northern Bank around 5:11 p.m. Nov. 17, Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said.
county17.com
Campbell County recent applications for marriage through November 12
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Campbell County. Here is a list of those that applied for a marriage license November 6 through November 12. All filings are reported to County 17 by the County Clerks Office. The log is...
county17.com
North Highway 59 fatal crash survivor charged with vehicular homicide
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Prosecutors have charged the survivor of a head-on collision that killed 33-year-old Casper resident Aaron Foster last week with vehicle homicide, Campbell County court records say. Nicholas L. Alvarez, 37, is charged with causing Foster’s death after the investigation revealed he crossed the center line on...
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through November 12
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Oct. 30 through Oct. 29. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Kiara...
county17.com
Obituaries: Steele; Furman
George Champ Steele: December 16, 1951 — November 12, 2022. George Champ Steele, age 70, died in the arms of his wife on Nov. 12, 2022, in Gillette, Wyoming, after a courageous battle with cancer. George was born Dec. 16, 1951, to Edwin and Edna Steele in Sundance, Wyoming....
county17.com
Local bank robbed Wednesday morning, suspect in custody
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A Texas man is in custody after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars during a bank robbery on South Douglas Highway early yesterday morning, authorities said Thursday. Preston Selph, 33, of Texas, has been charged with robbery after he allegedly passed a note to a bank teller...
county17.com
Hot on the trail: Tracking, cadaver dogs join effort to find missing Gillette woman
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Boots thumped against the pavement, and snow crunched underfoot in the cold mid-morning hours on Nov. 12 as the search for 32-year-old Irene Gakwa, who went missing from the Gillette area earlier this year, continued. This time, the search was led by teams of K9s and...
county17.com
Wyoming Game and Fish acquires Ellis Ranch property in the Bighorns
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission approved the acquisition of the Ellis Ranch property in Johnson and Washakie County during its November meeting this week, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced Friday. The 2,680 acres will also open access to 1,280 acres of Bureau of...
county17.com
CCH announces completion of cafeteria remodel
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Renovations for the cafeteria at Campbell County Health are finished and the facility will reopen next week, the health organization announced Thursday. The cafeteria, which has been closed for the last few months while renovations were ongoing, will reopen Tuesday, Nov. 22, CCH says, with the newly configured space designed to offer new food options and enhance the experience.
county17.com
City Council approves liquor license transfer to Maverick
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The Maverick station on S. Douglas Highway will be allowed to sell alcoholic beverages with the Gillette City Council approving a liquor license transfer to the business on Tuesday. During their regular meeting on Nov. 15, the council approved the liquor license transfer from Fiesta Tequila...
capcity.news
Wyoming Game and Fish Commission acquires ranch, passes regulations during most recent meeting
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission has recently approved the acquisition of the Ellis Ranch Property in Johnson and Washakie Counties, intending to use it as a wildlife habitat management area. During its November meeting in Rock Springs, the commission approved the acquisition of 2,680 deed...
county17.com
USFS pivots away from aerial herbicides for invasive plant, sagebrush treatment in the Bighorns
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Forest officials won’t sanction spraying aerial herbicides to reduce sagebrush habitat in the Bighorn National Forest as a part of an ongoing plant management project, yet. During an objection resolution meeting regarding the forest service’s Invasive and Other Select Plant Management project earlier this month,...
county17.com
Peabody and subsidiaries buy up about two-thirds of their senior secured notes
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Peabody, PIC AU Holdings LLC and PIC AU Holdings Corporation announced that about two-thirds of their 10.000% senior secured notes due 2024 offer had been tendered as of the 5 p.m. deadline today. That was $53.5 million in aggregate principal amount of their previously announced offer...
Comments / 0