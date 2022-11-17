Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Copper Rose Apparel opens in downtown Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY—Copper Rose Apparel, the downtown Rock Valley clothing and gift boutique, is the result of a late-night text. Britney Westra was working as a social media manager for an online boutique, and suddenly it came to her — instead of running social media for someone else, she could open her own boutique, and work for herself.
Hermina Rozeboom, 96, Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY—Hermina Rozeboom, 96, Rock Valley, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Hegg Health Center in Rock Valley. Service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Netherlands Reformed Congregation in Rock Valley. Burial will be at Valley View Cemetery in Rock Valley. Visitation with family present will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley.
Readying Sioux Center sports complex dome
SIOUX CENTER—Dordt University volunteers walk a stretch of fabric for the inflatable dome across the artificial turf field of the American State Bank Sports Complex on Monday. They were moving the fabric into position so that the ends could be sewn up, a part of the process to get the membrane ready to be inflated perhaps this week, weather permitting. Work on the 118,000-square-foot building is on schedule for its December completion date.
Kay Disch, 86, Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Kay Marlene Disch, 86, Sioux Center, died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Independence Village in Ankeny. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Tabernacle Baptist Church in George. A family prayer service will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday Nov. 26, at Memorial Funeral Home in Sioux Center, with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Sioux Center. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at the funeral home.
Four injured in icy collision in Sheldon
SHELDON—Four people were injured in a two-vehicle collision about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, on Highway 18 east of the Country Club Road intersection in Sheldon. Forty-two-year-old Adelia Beatriz Escobar Cifuentes of Sheldon was driving west when she lost control of her 1997 Ford F-250 pickup due to the snow and ice and slid south in front of an eastbound 2003 Ford Expedition driven by 42-year-old Isaias Munoz Yanez of Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Harriet Stevens, 94, Sanborn, formerly of Sheldon and Primghar
SANBORN—Harriet Stevens, 94, Sanborn, formerly of Sheldon and Primghar, died Thursday, Nov 17, 2022, at Prairie View Home in Sanborn. Service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at United Church of Primghar in Primghar. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Primghar. Visitation with family present will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Primghar. Arrangements are under the direction of Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Primghar.
Passenger hurt in rollover by Sutherland
SUTHERLAND—One person was injured in a one-vehicle rollover accident about 7:10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, on Vine Avenue at the 420th Street intersection about four mile north of Sutherland. Twenty-two-year-old Tyson James Cook of Hartley was driving south when he lost control of his 1995 Chevrolet K-1500 pickup on...
West Sioux Elementary schools improve test scores
REGIONAL—Both West Sioux Elementary schools in Hawarden and Ireton have improved their Every Student Succeeds Act test scores since being identified as needing comprehensive assistance, from the state of Iowa four years ago. At that time, West Sioux Elementary was ranked in the lowest 5 percent of Iowa schools, along with 33 others.
Sioux Center native separated from family in Haiti
This is the first in a three-part series connecting with local individuals and organizations impacted by the turmoil in Haiti. SIOUX CENTER—Three times a week — or more — Taunya (De Weerd) Merilus can be found with a Bible and her hands folded in prayer at House of Missions + Equipping, or HOME building, in Sioux Center.
DeBoer edges Henningsen to keep supervisors’ seat
SIBLEY—Challenger David Henningsen made Osceola County’s only contested position a close race that ended with incumbent LeRoy DeBoer retaining his seat representing District 1 on the Osceola County Board of Supervisors. Unofficial election results showed DeBoer collected 188 votes to Henningsen’s 156 once the tally was in.
Latinx students take on higher ed
REGIONAL—For decades, N’West Iowa communities have been reshaped by immigration. As newcomers continue to establish themselves in the region, their presence is beginning to register in the world of higher education. At Northwestern College in Orange City, Dordt University in Sioux Center and Northwest Iowa Community College in...
