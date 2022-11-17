SIOUX CENTER—Dordt University volunteers walk a stretch of fabric for the inflatable dome across the artificial turf field of the American State Bank Sports Complex on Monday. They were moving the fabric into position so that the ends could be sewn up, a part of the process to get the membrane ready to be inflated perhaps this week, weather permitting. Work on the 118,000-square-foot building is on schedule for its December completion date.

SIOUX CENTER, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO