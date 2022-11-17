Read full article on original website
NBA Trade Rumors: Jae Crowder’s most likely destination finally revealed
Recent NBA trade rumors revealed the most likely fate for Jae Crowder, who has been on the trade block for several weeks now. The first meaningful trade of the NBA season often doesn’t happen until January, and that trade has an avalanche-inducing effect leading up to the trade deadline in February. This year, it seems as though the first trade of thew season will come before the end of November, and with that, we could see a dramatically different arms race in the trade acquisition space than we normally do.
Garland scores 25, Cavaliers blast Heat 113-87
Darius Garland scored 25 points, Cedi Osman added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers played one of their best games in weeks, rolling to a 113-87 win over the banged-up Miami Heat
NBA Trade Rumors: Everything Shams dropped on Friday
Shams Charania dropped a bunch of information on early trade market whispers. Here’s everything he reported and why it matters. The NBA trade market is going to kick off early this year, it would appear, and Shams Charania’s Friday reporting helps us piece together some whispers from the last week or so.
Irving returns, Simmons scores 22 as Nets beat Grizzlies
Kyrie Irving returned from his suspension with 14 points, Ben Simmons tuned up for his trip back to Philadelphia with a season-high 22 and the Brooklyn Nets beat the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies 127-115
Bol Bol is turning into everything teams think Victor Wembanyama will be
Bol Bol’s stature, skill set, and lately his performance is showing exactly what some fans thought he was capable of when he was drafted. It took a few years, but something seems to have clicked with Bol Bol this year. Maybe it’s a new environment with the Orlando Magic, or perhaps it’s simply playing time Bol Bol needed.
LeBron James shades the Lakers with cryptic comments on Aaron Rodgers
On Amazon’s alternate TNF stream, LeBron James discussed the Packers’ inability to help Aaron Rodgers, mirroring his own frustrations with the Lakers. On Thursday night, Amazon aired an alternative stream to the TNF game between the Green Bay Packers and the Tennessee Titans, featuring HBO’s The Shop. Guest of the program, LeBron James, shared some not-so-cryptic thoughts about Aaron Rodgers’s supporting cast that had people wondering if the Lakers superstar was only talking about something other than football.
UCLA Men’s Basketball Falls to Baylor in Another Close Finish
The Bruins kept it close from start to finish, but couldn’t slow down the Bears’ shotmaking down the stretch.
Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16
Derek Carr hit Davante Adams with his second long touchdown, a 35-yarder on the third snap of overtime to propel the Las Vegas Raiders past the Denver Broncos 22-16
