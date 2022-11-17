ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Trade Rumors: Jae Crowder’s most likely destination finally revealed

Recent NBA trade rumors revealed the most likely fate for Jae Crowder, who has been on the trade block for several weeks now. The first meaningful trade of the NBA season often doesn’t happen until January, and that trade has an avalanche-inducing effect leading up to the trade deadline in February. This year, it seems as though the first trade of thew season will come before the end of November, and with that, we could see a dramatically different arms race in the trade acquisition space than we normally do.
NBA Trade Rumors: Everything Shams dropped on Friday

Shams Charania dropped a bunch of information on early trade market whispers. Here’s everything he reported and why it matters. The NBA trade market is going to kick off early this year, it would appear, and Shams Charania’s Friday reporting helps us piece together some whispers from the last week or so.
Bol Bol is turning into everything teams think Victor Wembanyama will be

Bol Bol’s stature, skill set, and lately his performance is showing exactly what some fans thought he was capable of when he was drafted. It took a few years, but something seems to have clicked with Bol Bol this year. Maybe it’s a new environment with the Orlando Magic, or perhaps it’s simply playing time Bol Bol needed.
LeBron James shades the Lakers with cryptic comments on Aaron Rodgers

On Amazon’s alternate TNF stream, LeBron James discussed the Packers’ inability to help Aaron Rodgers, mirroring his own frustrations with the Lakers. On Thursday night, Amazon aired an alternative stream to the TNF game between the Green Bay Packers and the Tennessee Titans, featuring HBO’s The Shop. Guest of the program, LeBron James, shared some not-so-cryptic thoughts about Aaron Rodgers’s supporting cast that had people wondering if the Lakers superstar was only talking about something other than football.
