Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
PHOTOS: AAMU opens new welcome center, hall of fame
Alabama A&M University cut the ribbon on two new buildings on Thursday and Friday.
Franklin County Times
RC&D spotlights completed grant projects
The Northwest Alabama RC&D Council has been busy over the past year. The council recently highlighted 12 completed projects, funded by RC&D in partnership with the Alabama legislature, in Franklin County, with a total of $76,800.33 in grant funding:. Weather radios – Northwest RC&D Council partnered with each county’s EMA...
Three North Alabama schools ‘failing,’ according to state report card
Only three schools in North Alabama, all located within the Huntsville City Schools system, received a failing score on the state report card.
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Gary Dobbs
For decades, Gary Dobbs served the Tennessee Valley loyally as WAAY 31's chief meteorologist. Dobbs' career at WAAY started in 1984 as Bob Baron's replacement. Almost instantly, Dobbs was a hit with viewers on every show, from "WAAY Too Early" to the primetime 10 p.m. newscast. "(I was) covering severe...
Look: Da'Marion 'Fluff' Bothwell leads Oneonta over Deshler in AHSAA 4A football quarterfinals
ONEONTA, Ala. — Da'Marion 'Fluff' Bothwell could not be stopped on Friday night. One of the best class of 2024 running backs in Alabama, Bothwell rushed 16 times for 315 yards and five touchdowns to lead Oneonta to a 62-21 win over Deshler in the AHSAA Class 4A football quarterfinals on Friday ...
WHNT-TV
Kishon Green Dies in Alabama Prison
Kishon Green, who was convicted of killing his son and stepson, died in prison on Nov. 14, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Chief Investigative Reporter Brian Lawson looks back at his case and a ruling which made Green exempt from the death penalty. Kishon Green Dies in Alabama...
Huntsville Metro Black Chamber of Commerce highlights local business owners at business expo
On Friday, the Huntsville Black Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Business Conference and Expo.
Moulton, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Decatur High School basketball team will have a game with Lawrence County High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
The Alabama restaurant that’s ‘as mom-and-pop as it gets’
For three generations, Tuscumbia’s Claunch family has kept the folks in the northwest corner of Alabama well-fed. Longtime residents remember the old Pete’s Café, which Pete and Lucille Claunch opened on Fifth Street downtown in the late 1940s and continued to operate into the early 1970s. Then,...
Why is a Yellow-hammer called a Yellow-hammer?
Alabama's State Bird is officially the Yellow-hammer, also known as the Northern Flicker, but the bird's name doesn't actually have much to do with how it looks but it does have something to do with North Alabama.
Little House, Waltons cast to visit Rogersville Christmas event
If you grew up watching the classic favorites, "Little House on the Prarie" or "The Waltons," you're definitely not going to want to miss a Christmas event in Lauderdale County.
Lifelong Huntsville resident and author Antonio Howard discovered ‘Cousins by the Dozens,’ and a treasure of lost family history
Antonio Howard, a longtime Huntsville resident, self-published a book about his search for the story of his great uncle, William Mastin, a WWII veteran, and about his discovery and reconnection with an extended family of cousins. He spoke with AL.com about his experience digging for family stories. The interview has been edited for clarity.
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 Years
One Huntsville man shows his dedication to the University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football program by attending every single game for the past 50 years. For those that live in the great state of Alabama, it is a requirement from a young age to pick which college football team you pledge your alliance to.
WDEF
Whataburger breaks ground on Scottsboro restuarant
SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (WDEF) – A new fast food chain is debuting in the Tennessee Valley. Whataburger broke ground on Thursday for a new location in Scottsboro, Alabama, the closest one yet to Chattanooga. The Texas chain has been moving east for years. There are now locations in Huntsville and...
Alabama man convicted of killing 2 boys dies in prison: ADOC
A Huntsville man convicted of stabbing two young boys to death in 2008 was found "unresponsive" in his cell earlier this week.
WAAY-TV
Restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in North Alabama
If you want to dine out on Thanksgiving Day, there are several options available to you. Some fast-food restaurants also will be open. But those openings/closings and hours are up to each franchise owner. So, check with your favorite one before you go. All these restaurants are scheduled to be...
Madison County Commission votes against including Juneteenth on 2023 county schedule
Madison County Commission postponed the inclusion of Juneteenth on its holiday calendar for the third consecutive time.
Florence Police retired K9 ‘Hercules’ dies at age 8
In a social media post on Thursday, the department confirmed the K9 died at the age of eight after enjoying a short retirement with his partner, Officer Eddie Grissom.
Huntsville City Magistrate ‘no longer’ a city employee: spokesperson
A Huntsville City Magistrate charged with menacing earlier this year is no longer a city employee, a spokesperson told News 19.
Council delays Huntsville police chief appointment
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle named Kirk Giles as the new Huntsville Police Chief this week — but that appointment was delayed at the city's council meeting.
Comments / 0