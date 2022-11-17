ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellville, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Franklin County Times

RC&D spotlights completed grant projects

The Northwest Alabama RC&D Council has been busy over the past year. The council recently highlighted 12 completed projects, funded by RC&D in partnership with the Alabama legislature, in Franklin County, with a total of $76,800.33 in grant funding:. Weather radios – Northwest RC&D Council partnered with each county’s EMA...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Gary Dobbs

For decades, Gary Dobbs served the Tennessee Valley loyally as WAAY 31's chief meteorologist. Dobbs' career at WAAY started in 1984 as Bob Baron's replacement. Almost instantly, Dobbs was a hit with viewers on every show, from "WAAY Too Early" to the primetime 10 p.m. newscast. "(I was) covering severe...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Kishon Green Dies in Alabama Prison

Kishon Green, who was convicted of killing his son and stepson, died in prison on Nov. 14, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Chief Investigative Reporter Brian Lawson looks back at his case and a ruling which made Green exempt from the death penalty. Kishon Green Dies in Alabama...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Moulton, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice

DECATUR, AL
AL.com

Lifelong Huntsville resident and author Antonio Howard discovered ‘Cousins by the Dozens,’ and a treasure of lost family history

Antonio Howard, a longtime Huntsville resident, self-published a book about his search for the story of his great uncle, William Mastin, a WWII veteran, and about his discovery and reconnection with an extended family of cousins. He spoke with AL.com about his experience digging for family stories. The interview has been edited for clarity.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WDEF

Whataburger breaks ground on Scottsboro restuarant

SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (WDEF) – A new fast food chain is debuting in the Tennessee Valley. Whataburger broke ground on Thursday for a new location in Scottsboro, Alabama, the closest one yet to Chattanooga. The Texas chain has been moving east for years. There are now locations in Huntsville and...
SCOTTSBORO, AL
WAAY-TV

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in North Alabama

If you want to dine out on Thanksgiving Day, there are several options available to you. Some fast-food restaurants also will be open. But those openings/closings and hours are up to each franchise owner. So, check with your favorite one before you go. All these restaurants are scheduled to be...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

