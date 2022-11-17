Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman gets 'petty' revenge on ex and new girlfriend with billboard outside his homeAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
Boots from Apple Valley Dude Ranch on display at Academy MuseumThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lightsRoger MarshCalifornia State
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Related
College Football Playoff rankings: USC Trojans have clear path to playoffs
The latest AP Top 25 poll has dropped, and the biggest winner is USC when it comes to its impact on the College Football Playoff rankings. It’s almost December, which means more than ever before this season College Football games mean something. The margin for error is so insanely slim and the number of ways a team can pay itself out of the College Football Playoffs is plentiful.
No. 7 USC tops No. 16 UCLA in thriller to earn berth in Pac-12 championship
The No. 7 Southern California Trojans have defeated the No. 16 UCLA Bruins 48-45 in a Saturday thriller to earn a berth in the Pac-12 championship.
saturdaytradition.com
Security guard lays massive hit on streaker in USC-UCLA matchup
The battle of the Victory between No. 7 USC and No. 16 UCLA was a hard-hitting and intense game between Pac-12 rivals. One of the biggest hits of the game did not come from either team, but from the security guards. During the game, a fan came onto the field to be a part of the show. As the fan ran to the 40-yard line, one of the members of the security staff delivered a brutal shoulder hit that sent the fan flying.
247Sports
'I'm blessed to be here': USC's Korey Foreman goes from underachieving top recruit to rivalry hero
Korey Foreman called his shot. "He made the same exact play early in the week in practice," safety Bryson Shaw said. "I came right up to him like, 'All right, you've got to get it in the game now.' He said, 'I got you, I got you.'" The play in...
Yardbarker
Video shows Lincoln Riley lied about not calling timeout against UCLA
Lincoln Riley was upset with the referees in Saturday’s UCLA-USC game over a timeout call early in the game. The Trojans had a 3rd-and-6 at the UCLA 14 in a scoreless game in the first quarter. The play clock was ticking down and Riley leaned over to the official and signaled for a timeout with a second left on the play clock.
USC QB Caleb Williams shares what UCLA did wrong in rivalry game
Caleb Williams on Saturday was introduced to the UCLA-USC rivalry, and the young quarterback put together a heck of a performance. Williams threw for 470 yards and 2 touchdowns, and he rushed for 32 yards and a score while leading his Trojans to a 48-45 win in a thrilling game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
JuJu Watkins's Commitment to USC Evokes Thrilling Team Reaction
Players on the Trojans women’s basketball team were, to say the least, excited about the decision of the Sierra Canyon star.
Watch: Mater Dei football coach Bruce Rollinson discusses coaching final game at Santa Ana Bowl
Mater Dei beat Los Alamitos 52-0 to advance to the Division 1 Southern Section championship game against St. John Bosco
KEYT
Mater Dei overwhelms DP as expected in season opener
GOLETA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos High School boys basketball hopes history repeats itself. Last year the Chargers were routed by Mater Dei in the early part of the season and DP went on to play for a CIF-SS title. This year shorthanded DP was crushed 106-44 by powerhouse Mater Dei...
LeBron James shades the Lakers with cryptic comments on Aaron Rodgers
On Amazon’s alternate TNF stream, LeBron James discussed the Packers’ inability to help Aaron Rodgers, mirroring his own frustrations with the Lakers. On Thursday night, Amazon aired an alternative stream to the TNF game between the Green Bay Packers and the Tennessee Titans, featuring HBO’s The Shop. Guest of the program, LeBron James, shared some not-so-cryptic thoughts about Aaron Rodgers’s supporting cast that had people wondering if the Lakers superstar was only talking about something other than football.
Orange, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Loyola High School football team will have a game with Orange High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Santa Barbara Independent
Mistakes Prove Costly for Bishop Diego in 17-7 Semifinal Loss to Upland
Upland, Calif – A disastrous first half doomed the Bishop Diego football team in the CIF-SS Division 3 semifinals. The Cardinals fell behind Upland 17-0 in the first half and could not claw back into the game despite a valiant effort after the break as Upland grinded out a 17-7 victory.
ocsportszone.com
CIF football playoff final scores for semifinal round OC games on Friday night, Nov. 18
It’s a very big night of high school football in Orange County as teams compete in the semifinal round of the CIF playoffs. The teams will be out to secure a berth in next weekend’s CIF finals. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can share your scores throughout tonight. Then check back tonight and Saturday for coverage of the semifinals on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
Baltimore Orioles: Cody Bellinger Has Too Many Red Flags
The Los Angeles Dodgers made headlines Friday evening when they chose not to tender a 2023 contract to outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger, a move that would’ve been considered outright insane three years ago when a then-24 year old coasted past Christian Yelich on his way to winning the National League Most Valuable Player award,
This Tony Gonsolin trade could get Dodgers necessary rotation upgrade
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation, as currently constructed, isn’t strong enough to win a World Series. It’s strong enough to thoroughly dominate the regular season, given the likelihood of an additional Tyler Anderson type joining the fray with a moderate ceiling. But without a high-ceiling alternative to Walker Buehler, it’s unlikely the Dodgers can win a ring without a mega-super-ultra bullpen. The type of bullpen you read about in urban legends, but don’t believe actually exists.
localemagazine.com
Where to Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Right Here in Orange County
Throw on Your Jersey and Get Ready to Chant, “U-S-A!”. Undeniably one of the greatest spectacles in all of sports, the FIFA World Cup stands apart in its prestige, competition and popularity on a worldwide level. And with the tournament taking place all the way on the other side of the globe in Qatar, soon, millions will be gathering in pubs, parks, homes and even stadiums to watch “the beautiful game” at its highest level. But what makes the World Cup really special is that it is truly an international spectacle—one that unites nations and sends the eyes of the world to a single place to share in a single moment. So whether you’re a casual soccer fan or a fútbol connoisseur, read on to hear about our picks for the best places to gather and watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup right here in Orange County.
nomadlawyer.org
Pasadena: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Pasadena, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Pasadena California. Located in Los Angeles County, Pasadena is a city that offers a mix of attractions and outdoor activities. It’s also home to a number of world-class museums. Among the most popular tourist attractions in Pasadena are Old Town and the Rose Bowl Stadium.
Body found at Encino golf course
The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after a body was found at a golf course in Encino Friday. Police responded to Balboa Golf Course located at 16821 Burbank Blvd. around 10:55 a.m. for a report of a body found. Details are limited, but police confirmed to KTLA that a death investigation is underway. So […]
5 Great Pizza Places in California
If you live in California and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
maritime-executive.com
Container Ports: Land Grab
Container ports add acreage and terminal space to accommodate growing box volumes. (Article originally published in Sept/Oct 2022 edition.) The busy container port of Long Beach, which handles over eight million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) annually, is reaping the rewards of its forward-thinking. About a decade ago, the port invested...
FanSided
296K+
Followers
570K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0